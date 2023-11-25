The Bombas Cyber Monday Sale Is On: Save 25% Off Everything
The give-back sock company is offering discounts sitewide on socks, slippers, t-shirts and other essentials.
With Black Friday weekend comes a flurry of shopping, but that doesn't mean you can't give back while you're at it. Especially if you shop theannual holiday sale at Bombas. Known not only for their high-quality, comfy socks, for every purchase you make Bombas donates its equivalent to a homeless shelter.
It couldn't be easier: code GOBIG25 will be automatically applied during checkout (the price reduction is not visible on the main page), triggering a 25% savings on anything on the site including already discounted items.
Black Friday isn’t the end of the deals. Cyber Monday continues many of the best holiday deals, and often includes some new sales, too. See the best Cyber Monday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Cyber Monday live blog coverage.
If you're thinking of holidays, there are a number of boxed sets that make great gifts, like the women's merino-wool 4-pack calf sock set, which is on sale for $75, down from $100. A boxed set of four men's calf dress socks is ordinarily priced at $78 but you can score them for under $59. Kids will love thePixar 4-pack, which drops from $44 to $33. Know someone with a newborn? Baby's First Year 8-pack boxed sock set, usually $50, drops to less than $38.
While Bombas socks are their signature item, they also carry essentials like slippers, tee shirts and underwear. And yes, they donate a 1-for-1 with every item, so if you purchase a tee-shirt, they donate a tee-shirt. Score a pair of women's cozy sherpa-lined Gripper Slippers for $45. The 25% discount also applies to anything already on sale. For example, a men's 3-pack of Pima cotton tees, already down is discounted by 10%. The extra savings makes that pack $81, saving you $39 overall.
For even more ideas, check out the curated gift guide on the Bombas website.
More Black Friday deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash back offers.
- Black Friday 2023 Live Blog: The Very Best Sales and Deals Happening Now
- These Are the Best Black Friday Deals at Amazon We've Found So Far
- Walmart's Black Friday Sale Has Started: AirPods Pro and More Hit Lowest Prices We've Seen
- Apple Black Friday Deals: New All-time Lows on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad and More
- From ZDNet: The best early Black Friday 2023 deals: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more
Black Friday Deals by category
- The Best Black Friday Phone Deals
- The Best Black Friday TV Deals
- The Best Black Friday Laptop Deals
- The Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals (starting at $179)
- The Best Black Friday AirPods Deals (starting under $80)
- The Best Black Friday iPad Deals (starting under $230)
- The Best Black Friday PS5 Deals
- The Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals