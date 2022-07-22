Sleep Tight With Up to 50% Off Bedding at Casper

We all have to sleep and when we rest our heads, some nights are better than others. Sometimes the best way to get a good night's sleep regularly is to upgrade the sheets and other bedroom items you have. And if you're a fan of Casper, here's your chance to .

There are plenty of luxury bedding retailers out there, but having the opportunity to get everything you need from a reputable bedding company for low prices is hard to beat. Casper's queen size are made with 100% Tencel fabric and have a grid weave for breathability for $70. The Hyperlite duvet cover is $60 and the sheet set and duvet cover combo is $129.

If you need a weighted blanket, you can buy one here as well. Usually weighted blankets increase in price based on the weight you get, but in this case Casper's . They're available in four colors, all with the same discount.

Already have a Casper mattress? Then you can get an adjustable base to replace the standard one you have right now. The most affordable starts at $398 for a twin XL. The starts at $498, while the is $848 for a twin XL. What makes all of these bases different is that the Base Pro has a feature to help raise your head and chest to reduce your snoring and the Base Max has that and other features such as a four-zone massage and under-bed lights.

Lastly, pillows are as and if you want to grab a set to help you fall fast asleep, prices start at $60 for the duo.

