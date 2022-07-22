Google Pixel 6A Review Pixel 6A vs. Pixel 6 MacBook Pro Deals Best iPhone VPN 15 Dorm Essentials Acer Chromebook 311 Deal Best Tower Fan Best Smoothie Blender On Sale
Sleep Tight With Up to 50% Off Bedding at Casper

Give yourself a good night's sleep with Casper sheets, pillows, blankets and more today.

We all have to sleep and when we rest our heads, some nights are better than others. Sometimes the best way to get a good night's sleep regularly is to upgrade the sheets and other bedroom items you have. And if you're a fan of Casper, here's your chance to save up to 50% on select bedding

There are plenty of luxury bedding retailers out there, but having the opportunity to get everything you need from a reputable bedding company for low prices is hard to beat. Casper's queen size Hyperlite sheets are made with 100% Tencel fabric and have a grid weave for breathability for $70. The Hyperlite duvet cover is $60 and the sheet set and duvet cover combo is $129. 

If you need a weighted blanket, you can buy one here as well. Usually weighted blankets increase in price based on the weight you get, but in this case Casper's 10-, 15- and 20-pound weighted blankets are all $99. They're available in four colors, all with the same discount.

Already have a Casper mattress? Then you can get an adjustable base to replace the standard one you have right now. The most affordable adjustable base starts at $398 for a twin XL. The Base Pro starts at $498, while the Base Max is $848 for a twin XL. What makes all of these bases different is that the Base Pro has a feature to help raise your head and chest to reduce your snoring and the Base Max has that and other features such as a four-zone massage and under-bed lights. 

Lastly, pillows are as low as $39 and if you want to grab a silk pillowcase and sleep mask set to help you fall fast asleep, prices start at $60 for the duo.

