X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Screen Protectors That Line Themselves Up Are a Great Black Friday Deal

These phone screen protectors are so much easier than lining them up yourself.

michaelsorrentino.jpg
michaelsorrentino.jpg
Mike Sorrentino Senior Editor
Mike Sorrentino is a Senior Editor for Mobile, covering phones, texting apps and smartwatches -- obsessing about how we can make the most of them. Mike also keeps an eye out on the movie and toy industry, and outside of work enjoys biking and pizza making.
Expertise Phones, texting apps, iOS, Android, smartwatches, fitness trackers, mobile accessories, gaming phones, budget phones, toys, Star Wars, Marvel, Power Rangers, DC, mobile accessibility, iMessage, WhatsApp, Signal, RCS
See full bio
Mike Sorrentino
2 min read

Phones are an expensive investment that can become even more expensive when a screen gets shattered by a drop. While you can get a phone insurance plan that covers screen replacements, a much cheaper first line of defense is to get a screen protector that can absorb these drops alongside a phone case. Installing a screen protector on my phone used to require me to enter a near-meditative focus to line up the tempered glass correctly before removing the adhesive. But now more screen protectors are coming with a self-alignment kit that takes a lot of that guesswork out, and a few are discounted for Black Friday.

The best Black Friday 2023 deals

Don’t miss some of the best sales and deals of the year. Nearly every retailer is offering deep discounts on a wide variety of merchandise. See the best Black Friday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.

This is especially helpful for anyone who drops their phone constantly, which I do, and with that I am replacing my screen protector frequently, roughly two to three times a year. The glass absorbs the shock, and then eventually a healthy scratch develops on the screen protector instead of on my phone.

The one I use the most is made by Spigen, which I find especially easy to install because the frame around the screen protector is quite large. 

Spigen tempered glass screen protector for iPhone 15: $14 (save $3)

Spigen's screen protector kit for the iPhone 15 is designed with the phone's Dynamic Island notch in mind.

Details
$14 at Amazon

Following the instruction video (above), the frame makes guiding the tempered glass down onto the device simple. Once it's aligned, pressing a finger down on the sticker and moving it back and forth guides the adhesive fully across the screen. Then any remaining air bubbles -- usually there's one -- can be pushed out to the edge. This has greatly helped me avoid times where I had just missed a perfect alignment on my phone, leaving me to either live with it or to rip off the screen protector and try again. 

Spigen isn't the only one making this style of screen protector for the iPhone, and you can find them for Google's Pixel 7A and Samsung's Galaxy S23 from other manufacturers. Most of the Black Friday deals on these screen protectors are only about $2 to $3 off of the list price, but saving a buck off something you may well need to protect your phone isn't bad at all. They all come in two-packs.

Spigen tempered glass screen protector for Pixel 7A: $16

While it's not a Black Friday deal, Spigen's screen protector kit for the Pixel 7A uses a similar alignment system for precise placement onto the phone. 

Details
$16 at Amazon

Spigen tempered glass screen protector for Galaxy S23: $16 (save $19)

Spigen's screen protector kit for the Samsung Galaxy S23 uses a similar method of application as the iPhone 15 protector. The tray containing the screen protector aligns directly on the phone, and after applying you can push out any remaining air bubbles.

Details
$16 at Amazon

More Black Friday deals from CNET

CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codeseBay couponsSamsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash back offers. 

Black Friday Deals by category

Black Friday Deals by price