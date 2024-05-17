Save on Big-Name Brands in Mattress Firm's Memorial Day Sale

There's nothing like lying down on a good mattress at the end of the day. But nabbing one of the best mattresses on the market can cost a pretty penny, which is where Memorial Day mattress sales come in. And ahead of the Memorial Day holiday, Mattress Firm is giving you the chance to save up to $700 on mattresses and get a free adjustable base (worth up to $499) with select models.

For example, you can grab the Serta Perfect Sleeper in queen-sized for $1,000, which is a massive $1,500 off. The California king is currently just under $2,000 off too. And use code ELEVATE at checkout and you'll nab that free adjustable base when you buy a queen or king-sized model. Or go for our favorite memory foam mattress, the Nectar Premier, and save as much as 47%, though you'll miss out on the free base promo on this one.

If you're looking for a more budget-friendly option, then the Sleepy's by Sealy mattress is currently $400 for a twin-sized mattress. It's also available with that free adjustable base when you go for a queen or king-sized model, from $700.

The mattresses can all be ordered in an array of different sizes, and should suit sleepers of all styles. But Mattress Firm's Memorial Day sale won't last forever, so don't sleep on these mattress deals.