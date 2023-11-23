Relax and Save With Mood Pod's Black Friday Deals

Mood Pod is the future of relaxation, according to its website. And right now, you can take a trip to the future with Moon Pod's Black Friday deals. The company is offering 30% off its entire website with an additional 5% off with code JOLLY. You'll also get free shipping with your order until November 27.

When it comes to options, Moon Pod has got it all. There's the original Moon Pod, which is currently on sale for $299 and that's $100 in savings. There's a larger version of that called the Super Moon Pod, which is $499--down from its $675 price tag. As for pillows, there's the Crescent that's perfect if you like to sit up in bed. That'll cost you $139. There's also the Moon Pod 4D Pillow. The 4D looks like a normal pillow but has the company's custom micro-bead filling. And if you want to know what it's like to lean into a cloud's embrace, consider picking up the Moon Cloud Cover Topper for 350 during its pre-order period.

And if all these accessories have inspired you to pick up a new mattress, there are countless Black Friday mattress deals happening right now.