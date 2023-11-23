Relax and Save With Mood Pod's Black Friday Deals
Moon Pod is having 30% off sitewide.
Mood Pod is the future of relaxation, according to its website. And right now, you can take a trip to the future with Moon Pod's Black Friday deals. The company is offering 30% off its entire website with an additional 5% off with code JOLLY. You'll also get free shipping with your order until November 27.
When it comes to options, Moon Pod has got it all. There's the original Moon Pod, which is currently on sale for $299 and that's $100 in savings. There's a larger version of that called the Super Moon Pod, which is $499--down from its $675 price tag. As for pillows, there's the Crescent that's perfect if you like to sit up in bed. That'll cost you $139. There's also the Moon Pod 4D Pillow. The 4D looks like a normal pillow but has the company's custom micro-bead filling. And if you want to know what it's like to lean into a cloud's embrace, consider picking up the Moon Cloud Cover Topper for 350 during its pre-order period.
Don’t miss some of the best sales and deals of the year. Nearly every retailer is offering deep discounts on a wide variety of merchandise. See the best Black Friday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.
And if all these accessories have inspired you to pick up a new mattress, there are countless Black Friday mattress deals happening right now.
More Black Friday deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash back offers.
- Black Friday 2023 Live Blog: The Very Best Sales and Deals Happening Now
- These Are the Best Black Friday Deals at Amazon We've Found So Far
- Walmart's Black Friday Sale Has Started: AirPods Pro and More Hit Lowest Prices We've Seen
- Apple Black Friday Deals: New All-time Lows on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad and More
- From ZDNet: The best early Black Friday 2023 deals: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more
Black Friday Deals by category
- The Best Black Friday Phone Deals
- The Best Black Friday TV Deals
- The Best Black Friday Laptop Deals
- The Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals (starting at $179)
- The Best Black Friday AirPods Deals (starting under $80)
- The Best Black Friday iPad Deals (starting under $230)
- The Best Black Friday PS5 Deals
- The Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals