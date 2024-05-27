X
Memorial Day Sales 2024: Here Are the Best Deals on Tech, Home Gadgets and More

Memorial Day sales are live at all of the major retailers. Here are the deals worth considering today.

While we're treated to a few shopping seasons over the calendar year, Memorial Day never disappoints with its selection of deals and record lows on the most popular items. With the actual holiday finally here, all of the biggest brands are joining in, offering major savings, be that Apple, Samsung, Sony, Microsoft or Dell. And the biggest retailers -- think AmazonBest Buy and Walmart -- are offering their own enticing deals too.

So, what better way to celebrate the beginning of the summer season than with big bargains on tech, home, mattresses, furniture and much more? To help you squeeze every last drop of value out of the sales, we've rounded up all the best deals available. We'll continue to update this page as offers end and new deals arrive, so keep checking back.

Memorial Day Sales 2024: The Best Memorial Day Deals from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and More

LG

LG's Memorial Day sale is live right now and it's offering up to 55% off a range of home appliances. Right now there are discounts on fridges, washers, dryers, vacuums and more.

Details
Save up to 55%
See at LG

Samsung

Samsung is offering big discounts on tech for around the home including stunning TVs, high-end phones and smart fridges.

Details
Save on fridges, TVs, phones and more
See at Samsung

Best Buy

Whether it's a new smart fridge or a less exciting but essential washer that happens to be on your Memorial Day shopping list, this Best Buy sale will have something for you. We've seen discounts of more than $1,000 so far.

Details
Save up to 45% off appliances
See at Best Buy

Casper

Getting a good night's sleep is always easier when you're using a great mattress, and you'll drift off even easier when you know you saved 35% off too.

Details
Save up to 35% off all mattresses
  • Wellbots: Massive tech and smart home device discounts
  • Home Depot: Up to $150 off select power tools
  • Walmart: Deals on tech, home goods, everyday essentials and more
  • Wayfair: Up to 70% off across indoor and outdoor furniture
  • Target: Up to 50% off on patio and garden furniture 

Memorial Day tech sales

Apple M1 iPad Air: $400

While the new M2 upgrade pushes this M1 edition out of the spotlight, this fifth-gen iPad Air is still a great tablet option. This is also the record low for the model at $400 (or $399.99, to be precise), so it's literally never been cheaper. 

Details
Save $200
$400 at Amazon
  • Eufy S200 video doorbell: $65 (save $35) This video doorbell offers 1080p HD resolution that provides clear images in different lighting conditions. Its battery is built to last up to 120 days on a single charge.
  • Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones: $150 (save $50) These headphones feature personalized spatial audio, a battery life of up to 50 hours and a comfortable fit.
  • Roborock: Up to $340 off robot vacuums Roborock's line of vacuums are built to clean up after pet hair, carpets and floors. You can schedule cleanings so your home will always be tidy. Some of the models on sale are self-cleaning, which will take care of even more chores.
  • Fire TVs: Up to 29% off This budget TV offers 4K resolution, is smart-capable and is compatible with Alexa so you can use voice commands to find your next binge-watch. You also get Dolby Atmos sound for an immersive experience.
  • Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $248 (save $100) Tune out distractions thanks to the noise-canceling capabilities of these headphones. These headphones offer up to 30 hours of listening time when fully charged and a superior microphone that lets you stay on top of calls.

Memorial Day home sales

Bella Pro Digital Air Fryer: $40

This limited-time offer from Best Buy reduces the great Bella Pro air fryer with six quarts, a window and a black finish to only $40. There's less than 20 hours left on this deal, so be quick. 

Details
Save $70
$40 at Best Buy

Solo Stove

Revamp your backyard with some of our favorite portable fire pits, pizza ovens, accessories and more. Right now, the company is offering up to 30% off sitewide for Memorial Day, including over 25% off Surround bundles, which come with a free shelter. 

Details
Up to 30% off sitewide
See at Solo Stove

Memorial Day mattress deals

Casper

Whether you're looking for a new mattress for yourself or want to upgrade for the whole family, Casper has you covered. Ahead of Memorial Day, the company is offering up to 35% off on all mattresses, making it a great time to replace your worn-out mattress. 

Details
Up to 35% off mattresses
See at Casper

Saatva

Saatva is currently knocking as much as $600 off mattress purchases as we move toward Memorial Day. You can also save an extra $100 on an Adjustable Base Plus or bed frame with a mattress purchase.

Details
Up to $600 off mattresses
See at Saatva

Memorial Day digital deals

Microsoft Office and Windows 11 Pro bundle: $80

The latest Windows OS and top productivity apps from Microsoft can be essential in your personal and professional life. This stellar deal at StackSocial offers both Windows 11 Pro and Office Pro 2019 in one convenient bundle for just $80, saving you hundreds compared with the sticker price and helping you avoid subscription fees.

Details
Save $348
$80 at StackSocial

Memorial Day fashion and beauty deals

Nike

Looking to jazz up your shoe collection this season? You can snag plenty of shoes for men, women and children, as well as other apparel marked down by up to 40% at Nike. Get an extra 25% off select styles with code SUMMER25.

Details
Up to 40% off
See at Nike

Blue Nile

Looking to buy a ring for that special someone? Or maybe you want to get yourself some new bling? Check out Blue Nile's lab-grown diamond deals. Right now, you can get 30% off a variety of carats and cuts.

Details
30% off select lab-grown diamonds
See at Blue Nile

When is Memorial Day 2024? 

Memorial Day honors fallen US military service members. The holiday is observed on the last Monday of May each year, meaning that Memorial Day 2024 takes place today, Monday, May 27.

Impulse Buys Under $25 That Actually Make Great Gifts

What are the best Memorial Day sales? 

As with other large-scale shopping events, Memorial Day deals tend to be wide-ranging across a number of major brands and retailers. This year, we're seeing a huge variety of discounts on laptops4K TVs, major appliancesmattresses, furniture, home goods and more. Additionally, since Memorial Day is treated as summer's unofficial kickoff, it's a great opportunity to snag deals on patio furniture, outdoor power tools and other backyard essentials.

When will Memorial Day sales end? 

Some Memorial Day sales will continue to run for a little while after today's holiday, though in the case of many of the biggest sales, such as offers from retailers like Best Buy or top mattress companies, you'll find the sales offered will end on Memorial Day itself. So, if you see a discount on something you'd like to snag today, it's best to go ahead and lock in that offer before the inventory runs out or the price goes back up. 

How we choose deals?

CNET has a team of shopping experts and deal hunters who have operated across major sales events for many years, making sure you understand when a deal is worth taking advantage of or when it's worth skipping. Whether it's for Black Friday, Prime Day or Memorial Day, we've acquired the right expertise to make sure you walk away with the best deal possible. 

To do this, we look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing an offer to show you. 

  • Real discounts means real discounts. We look at the price history for that product to make sure no manufacturers are inflating prices to make the discount seem more substantial than it is.
  • Quality reviews are equally important for any product, but particularly for deeply discounted items. If it breaks the first time you use it, the discount isn't really worthwhile.
  • Remaining sale time is a huge part of our vetting process. If a deal seems like it will only be around for a short while or will only be available for the remaining stock, we'll let you know in advance, so you don't return later only to be disappointed. 

