Best Memorial Day Deals Under $25: Score Savings on Cheap Tech Finds and Everyday Essentials

Roku/CNET

You don't always need to spend a lot to get great products, especially not today. It's Memorial Day, meaning today is the day to get big discounts, even on items that cost very little. With deals on everything from booming portable speakers to critically acclaimed video games, you never know what you'll find on sale. To help you out, we've put together this list of the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and other retailers you can score for under $25.

Shop now and shop quickly, because these deals likely won't last after Memorial Day. So if you see something you like, today is your chance to snatch these deals.

Anker/CNET Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker: $20 Save $10 Take your music anywhere you go for just $20 with this portable Bluetooth speaker by Anker, now discounted on Amazon. The Soundcore speaker is waterproof and has a 24-hour battery life, so you can take it on just about any adventure. Make sure to clip the on-page coupon to receive the full discount. $20 at Amazon

Memorial Day deals under $25 on everyday essentials

HydroFlask/CNET Hydro Flask All Around travel tumbler: $25 Save $8 The 28-ounce All Around travel tumbler from Hydro Flask is now 25% off. This tumbler comes with a straw and fits in a standard cup holder, so you can bring it with you in your car for easy sipping all day long. $25 at Amazon

Memorial Day deals under $25 on home and kitchen

Magic Bullet/CNET Magic Bullet Mini 14 oz: $20 Save $8 This 14-ounce mini blender is perfect for personal use, allowing you to chop, blend, mix and pulse fruits, nuts and veggies in single-serve portions. Its compact size makes it ideal for tucking away in small spaces, like an office cubicle or a dorm room. $20 at Walmart

Memorial Day deals under $25 on health and fitness

Calia/CNET Calia 3-pack flexibility bands: $11 Save $14 This flexibility band set comes with three types of bands: extra light, light and medium. They are made for full-body exercise, ensuring you get a complete workout without a ton of bulky equipment. You can also combine the bands to make a total of seven different resistance levels. $11 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Memorial Day deals under $25 on toys and games

EA / CNET Dead Space for PS5, Xbox Series X/S: $25 Save $45 The 2023 remake of the beloved 2008 game, Dead Space was rebuilt from the ground up for modern consoles with a fantastic single-player survival horror adventure that has stood the test of time. Playing as Isaac Clarke, it's up to the player to navigate the engineer around a mining spaceship overrun by the monstrous Necromorphs while also dealing with psychosis. Now down to just under $25, this is a great price for an even better game. $25 at Best Buy

What are the best Memorial Day deals under $25?

There are so many great savings on various items for under $25 this Memorial Day. You can snag great finds on kitchen and home essentials, video games and even tech devices like speakers and streaming sticks. Whichever categories you're looking in, there are sure to be great deals under $25.

What else is on sale for Memorial Day?

Tons of retailers are having sales on TVs, furniture and even major appliances for Memorial Day. Some of those retailers include Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Target and Costco. You can shop most of these sales either online or in-store to score savings on appliances, TVs and more. Here is a roundup of the best Memorial Day deals happening right now.

How we choose the best Memorial Day deals under $25

Many of us here at CNET have covered shopping events for several years, including Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten good at weeding out scams and superficial deals so you see only the best offers from all over.

We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing deals to show you. We have a team of experts who have tested countless products to make sure we're only sharing the best budget-friendly options.