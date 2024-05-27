CNET/Samsung

Whether you're gearing up for summer movie nights or just replacing your aging TV, Memorial Day is a great time to upgrade your home theater setup. And to help you out, we've pulled together the best Memorial Day TV sales to shop today, from big TVs to budget-friendly screens. Shop these deals on Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more.

The next big sale event isn't until July, Amazon's Prime Day. It is a while away so if you're looking for a new TV, we suggest taking advantage of these deals now. When we say these TV deals are impressive, we're not pulling your chain. You can save upwards of thousands of dollars today. However, these deals likely won't after Memorial Day, so act fast to get what you need before the deal expires or the product sells out.

Best overall Memorial Day TV sales

Memorial Day sales on TVs



Amazon/CNET Amazon 55-inch Omni Series 4K Fire TV: $390 Save $160 Amazon's first-party TV sets offer great quality and features for the price, and you can save $160 on its 55-inch Omni series right now. As well as a 55-inch 4K screen, it offers HDR, Dolby Digital Plus audio as well as hands-free access to Alexa. Other sizes are also on offer. $390 at Amazon

CNET/Amazon Insignia 24-inch F20 TV: $65 Save $25 If you're looking for a cheap TV deal, then this Insignia 24-inch TV is a good one. It comes with Fire TV built-in, has 720p visuals and even comes with an Alexa Voice Remote. It's nothing too flashy, but it will work well in a playroom or guest bedroom where you don't need something top-of-the-range. $65 at Amazon

TCL/CNET TCL 40-inch S3 Google TV: $150 Save $50 This TCL 3-Series uses the excellent Roku system, so you have access to all of your favorite streaming services. It has a 40-inch, 1080p LED display and direct-lit backlighting. You can control the TV using either the remote or the Roku companion app on your phone, or use hands-free voice control through Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa smart devices. $150 at Target

Samsung/CNET Samsung 70-inch CU7000D Series TV: $500 Save $50 During the Costco TV sale, you can score $50 off this great Samsung TV that has features such as PurColor, which fine-tunes true-to-life picture quality, and the Samsung smart and gaming hubs. With these hubs, you can stream TV shows, movies and some games as well. $500 at Costco



Other Memorial Day TV deals:

Should you buy a TV on Memorial Day?



If you're in the market for a new TV, snagging one on Memorial Day is generally a good idea. Though the best prices of the year are usually found during Black Friday, if you need a new TV in the spring and can't wait until much later the fall, Memorial Day is the best time to buy one.

Where are the best Memorial Day TV sales?



Tons of retailers are having sales on TVs for Memorial Day. Some of those retailers include Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Target and Costco. You can shop these sales either online or in-store, whichever you prefer.

What else is on sale for Memorial Day?

Lots of great deals are going on this Memorial Day. You score savings on appliances, outdoor furniture and more. Here is a roundup of the best Memorial Day deals happening right now.

How we choose the best Memorial Day TV deals

At CNET we've covered shopping events for over five years, including Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten good at weeding out scams and superficial deals so you see only the best offers from all over.

We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing television deals to show you. We have a team of devoted experts who have tested hundreds of TVs to make sure we're bringing you the best of the best.