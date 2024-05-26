Best Memorial Day Laptop Deals: Save Hundreds on Chromebooks, MacBooks and Gaming Laptops

Lenovo/CNET

Personal laptops are a fairly major investment, whether you're purchasing a Windows machine, MacBook or Chromebook. If you're looking to upgrade (or if your old computer is overheating or slowing down), Memorial Day weekend sales are a fantastic time to grab some big savings on the latest and greatest laptops. From gaming laptops to two-in-one devices and more, there are some big discounts to be had.

Keep in mind these deals do expire or can sell out at any time, so it's best to grab what you need sooner rather than later. Remember, the next sale event -- Amazon's Prime Day -- isn't going to take place until July. If you can't wait that long for a new laptop, take advantage of these Memorial Day deals.

Best overall Memorial Day laptop deals

Lenovo/CNET Chromebooks From $159 Right now at Best Buy, you can get a new Chromebook for as little as $159. Chromebooks are great for students or for those who want a laptop without all the frills and just need to use it for simple things like checking email and browsing the web. You can also score 50% off the first year of an Adobe Express Premium subscription with the purchase of any Chromebook. See at Best Buy

HP/CNET HP Up to 53% off HP is a well-known brand name and has earned multiple spots on our list of the best laptops of 2024. During the company's Memorial Day sale, you can save up to 53% on various models and configurations. You can also get free shipping and 40% off accidental damage protection. See at HP

Matt Elliott/CNET LG Gram Pro Free LG ultrawide monitor During LG's Memorial Day sale, select LG Gram Pro laptops are up to $300 off. To sweeten the deal, you can score a free monitor with the purchase of an LG Gram Pro laptop. This ultra-wide curved monitor normally retails for $280. See at LG

CNET/Lenovo Lenovo Up to 64% off You can score select Lenovo laptops and accessories for less than half of the sticker price. This includes popular models such as the ThinkPad, Legion Pro, IdeaPad and more. See at Lenovo

Other Memorial Day laptop deals:

Is Memorial Day a good time to buy a laptop?



Memorial Day brings some pretty great deals on laptops that can save you up to hundreds of dollars, but Black Friday is notorious for having the absolute best laptop deals. If you can't wait all the way until the end of the year, you can save big bucks during the Memorial Day sale.

Where are the best Memorial Day laptop sales?



Tons of retailers are having sales on laptops for Memorial Day. These sales have already started even though Memorial Day isn't for another few days. Some of those retailers include Costco, Best Buy, Amazon and Target. You can shop these sales either online or in-store, whichever you prefer. There are also discounts directly on brand websites like LG and HP.

What else is on sale for Memorial Day?

There are lots of great deals going on this Memorial Day weekend. You score savings on TVs, appliances, furniture and more. Here is a roundup of the best Memorial Day deals happening right now.

How we choose the best Memorial Day laptop deals

Many of us at CNET have covered shopping events for over five years, including Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten good at weeding out scams and superficial deals, so you'll see only the best offers on our lists.

We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing laptop deals to show you. We have a team of experts who have tested hundreds of laptops to make sure we're bringing you the best options at the best prices.