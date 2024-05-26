Zooey Liao/CNET

While we're treated to a few shopping seasons over the calendar year, Memorial Day weekend never disappoints with huge price cuts and new record lows to take advantage of. And all of the biggest brands are getting involved, be that Apple, Samsung, Sony, Microsoft or Dell with all the biggest retailers -- think Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart -- offering their own individual incentives.

What better way to celebrate the beginning of the summer season than with big bargains on tech, home, mattresses, furniture and much more? To help you squeeze every last drop of value out of the sales, we've rounded up all the best deals available. We'll continue to update this page as offers end and new deals arrive, so keep checking back.

Best overall Memorial Day sales

LG LG's Memorial Day sale is live right now and it's offering up to 55% off a range of home appliances. Right now there are discounts on fridges, washers, dryers, vacuums and more. Details Save up to 55% See at LG

Samsung Samsung is offering big discounts on tech for around the home including stunning TVs, high-end phones and smart fridges. Details Save on fridges, TVs, phones and more See at Samsung

Best Buy Whether it's a new smart fridge or a less exciting but essential washer that happens to be on your Memorial Day shopping list, this Best Buy sale will have something for you. We've seen discounts of more than $1,000 so far. Details Save up to 45% off appliances See at Best Buy

Casper Getting a good night's sleep is always easier when you're using a great mattress, and you'll drift off even easier when you know you saved 35% off, too. Details Save up to 35% off all mattresses See at Casper

Did you know? We have an Amazon Storefront with some of the best Memorial Day deals available.

Memorial Day sales on tech

Memorial Day sales on home

Bella Pro Digital Air Fryer: $40 This limited-time offer from Best Buy reduces the great Bella Pro air fryer with six quarts, a window and a black finish to only $40. There's less than 20 hours left on this deal, so be quick. Details Save $70 $40 at Best Buy

Solo Stove Revamp your backyard with some of our favorite portable fire pits, pizza ovens, accessories and more. Right now, the company is offering up to 30% off sitewide for Memorial Day, including over 25% off Surround bundles, which come with a free shelter. Details Up to 30% off sitewide See at Solo Stove

Memorial Day deals on mattresses

Casper Whether you're looking for a new mattress for yourself or want to upgrade for the whole family, Casper has you covered. Ahead of Memorial Day, the company is offering up to 35% off on all mattresses, making it a great time to replace your worn-out mattress. Details Up to 35% off mattresses See at Casper

Saatva Saatva is currently knocking as much as $600 off mattress purchases as we move toward Memorial Day. You can also save an extra $100 on an Adjustable Base Plus or bed frame with a mattress purchase. Details Up to $600 off mattresses See at Saatva

Memorial Day digital deals

Microsoft Office and Windows 11 Pro bundle: $80 The latest Windows OS and top productivity apps from Microsoft can be essential in your personal and professional life. This stellar deal at StackSocial offers both Windows 11 Pro and Office Pro 2019 in one convenient bundle for just $80, saving you hundreds compared with the sticker price and helping you avoid subscription fees. Details Save $348 $80 at StackSocial

Memorial Day deals on fashion and beauty

Nike Looking to jazz up your shoe collection this season? You can snag plenty of shoes for men, women and children, as well as other apparel marked down by up to 40% at Nike. Get an extra 25% off select styles with code SUMMER25. Details Up to 40% off See at Nike

Blue Nile Looking to buy a ring for that special someone? Or maybe you want to get yourself some new bling? Check out Blue Nile's lab-grown diamond deals. Right now, you can get 30% off a variety of carats and cuts. Details 30% off select lab-grown diamonds See at Blue Nile

When is Memorial Day 2024?

Memorial Day honors fallen US military service members. The holiday is observed on the last Monday of May each year, meaning that Memorial Day 2024 will take place Monday, May 27.

What are the best Memorial Day sales?



As with other large-scale shopping events, Memorial Day deals tend to be wide-ranging across a number of major brands and retailers. We expect to see a variety of discounts on laptops, 4K TVs, major appliances, mattresses, furniture, home goods and more. Additionally, Memorial Day is often treated as summer's unofficial kickoff, which makes it a great opportunity to snag deals on patio furniture, outdoor power tools and other backyard essentials.

When will Memorial Day sales end?



Some Memorial Day sales will continue to run for a little while after the holiday, though in the case of many of the biggest sales, such as offers from retailers like Best Buy or top mattress companies, you'll find the sales offered will end on Memorial Day itself. When you see a discount on something you'd like to have over the holiday weekend, it's best to go ahead and lock in that offer before the inventory runs out or the price goes back up.

How we choose deals?

CNET has a team of shopping experts and deal hunters who have operated across major sales events for many years, making sure you understand when a deal is worth taking advantage of or when it's worth skipping. Whether it's for Black Friday, Prime Day or Memorial Day, we've acquired the right expertise to make sure you walk away with the best deal possible.

To do this, we look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing an offer to show you.