Memorial Day Weekend 2024 Sales: New Offers and Huge Savings
All of the major retailers are getting in on Memorial Day sales. Here are the deals worth considering.
While we're treated to a few shopping seasons over the calendar year, Memorial Day weekend never disappoints with huge price cuts and new record lows to take advantage of. And all of the biggest brands are getting involved, be that Apple, Samsung, Sony, Microsoft or Dell with all the biggest retailers -- think Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart -- offering their own individual incentives.
What better way to celebrate the beginning of the summer season than with big bargains on tech, home, mattresses, furniture and much more? To help you squeeze every last drop of value out of the sales, we've rounded up all the best deals available. We'll continue to update this page as offers end and new deals arrive, so keep checking back.
Best overall Memorial Day sales
LG's Memorial Day sale is live right now and it's offering up to 55% off a range of home appliances. Right now there are discounts on fridges, washers, dryers, vacuums and more.
Samsung is offering big discounts on tech for around the home including stunning TVs, high-end phones and smart fridges.
Whether it's a new smart fridge or a less exciting but essential washer that happens to be on your Memorial Day shopping list, this Best Buy sale will have something for you. We've seen discounts of more than $1,000 so far.
Getting a good night's sleep is always easier when you're using a great mattress, and you'll drift off even easier when you know you saved 35% off, too.
- Wellbots: Massive tech and smart home device discounts
- Home Depot: Up to $150 off select power tools
- Walmart: Deals on tech, home goods, everyday essentials and more
- Wayfair: Up to 70% off across indoor and outdoor furniture
- Target: Up to 50% off on patio and garden furniture
Did you know? We have an Amazon Storefront with some of the best Memorial Day deals available.
Memorial Day sales on tech
While the new M2 upgrade pushes this M1 edition out of the spotlight, this fifth-gen iPad Air is still a great tablet option. This is also the record low for the model at $400 (or $399.99, to be precise), so it's literally never been cheaper.
- Eufy S200 video doorbell: $65 (save $35)
- Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones: $150 (save $50)
- Roborock: Up to $340 off robot vacuums
- Fire TVs: Up to 29% off
- Samsung: Save on TVs, phones, tablets and more
- Wasserstein: Up to 44% off Made for Google collection
- LG 55-inch C4 TV: $1,597 (save $400)
- Samsung Frame TV: $898 (save $402)
- Dell: Up to $1,300 off gaming PCs and accessories
- Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $248 (save $100)
- Amazon: Up to 50% off Amazon devices like Fire TVs, Fire tablets, Ring cameras and more
- Samsung wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar Q990C: $1,400 (save $500)
- Anker Solix C1000 power station: $610 (Prime members save $390)
- Best Buy: Save up to $45 on Assassin's Creed, Dead Space, Star Wars Jedi, EA FC and more
- Logitech Crayon digital pencil for iPads: $45 (save $22)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus: $479 (save $120)
- Apple AirPods (2nd generation) wireless earbuds: $89 (save $40)
- Anker 7-1 USB C charging station for iPhone 13/14: $33 (save $33)
Memorial Day sales on home
This limited-time offer from Best Buy reduces the great Bella Pro air fryer with six quarts, a window and a black finish to only $40. There's less than 20 hours left on this deal, so be quick.
Revamp your backyard with some of our favorite portable fire pits, pizza ovens, accessories and more. Right now, the company is offering up to 30% off sitewide for Memorial Day, including over 25% off Surround bundles, which come with a free shelter.
- Ashley: Extra 10% off clearance with code MEMDAY10
- Ninja Woodfire 8-in-1 outdoor oven and smoker: $300 (save $100)
- Atlas Coffee Club: 50% off your first delivery
- LG: Save 30% to 55% on tech and appliances
- Desenio: 40% off prints and 10% off frames
- Bowflex SelectTech 522 adjustable dumbbells: $400 (save $149)
- Xtrema: Up to 20% off sitewide, plus 15% off orders over $275
- Bruvi coffee maker bundle: $228 (save $170)
- Tineco Floor One Stretch S6 wet/dry vacuum: $539 (save $60 with coupon)
- Branch Furniture: Up to 15% off with code MEMORIALDAY
- Brooklinen: 20% off sitewide
- Blueair: Up to 30% off select air purifiers
- Hunter Dual knife 15-piece set: $40 (save $160)
- Samsung Bespoke 4-door flex refrigerator stainless steel: $2,899 (save $2,115)
Memorial Day deals on mattresses
Whether you're looking for a new mattress for yourself or want to upgrade for the whole family, Casper has you covered. Ahead of Memorial Day, the company is offering up to 35% off on all mattresses, making it a great time to replace your worn-out mattress.
Saatva is currently knocking as much as $600 off mattress purchases as we move toward Memorial Day. You can also save an extra $100 on an Adjustable Base Plus or bed frame with a mattress purchase.
- Amerisleep: $450 off any mattress with code AS450
- Nolah: Up to 35% off select mattresses, plus free pillows
- Zoma: $150 off any mattress with code WIN150
- Vaya: $300 off any mattress with code VAYA300
- Sleep Number: Up to 50% off smart beds
- Helix: 25% off sitewide, 30% Luxe and Elite, free pillows with code MEMDAY30
- Birch: 25% off sitewide, plus free pillows with code MEMDAY25
- Avocado: Up to 20% off organic mattresses
- Utopia bedding queen bed sheets, 4-piece: $20 (save $10)
Memorial Day digital deals
The latest Windows OS and top productivity apps from Microsoft can be essential in your personal and professional life. This stellar deal at StackSocial offers both Windows 11 Pro and Office Pro 2019 in one convenient bundle for just $80, saving you hundreds compared with the sticker price and helping you avoid subscription fees.
- Babbel lifetime language learning subscription: $140 (save $460)
- Sam's Club one-year membership: $25 (save $25)
- Costco one-year Gold Star membership, plus a $20 gift card: $60 (save $20)
- Lifetime subscriptions to Rosetta Stone, Dollar Flight Club, RealVPN and more: $200 (save $2,227)
- NordVPN: Up to 71% off, plus three months free
- Surfshark VPN: Up to 86% off, plus three months free
- Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows lifetime license: $50 (save $170)
Memorial Day deals on fashion and beauty
Looking to jazz up your shoe collection this season? You can snag plenty of shoes for men, women and children, as well as other apparel marked down by up to 40% at Nike. Get an extra 25% off select styles with code SUMMER25.
Looking to buy a ring for that special someone? Or maybe you want to get yourself some new bling? Check out Blue Nile's lab-grown diamond deals. Right now, you can get 30% off a variety of carats and cuts.
- JCPenney: Extra 25% off select items with code 2GOSAVE
- J.Crew: Up to 40% off sitewide and extra 60% off sale styles
- Adidas: 30% off full-price and sale items with code SUMMER
- Chi 1.25-inch G2 professional hair straightener: $60 (save $59)
- Ulta: 20% off with code MDW20
- Philips Sonicare 4100 electric toothbrush: $40 (save $10)
- Amazon: $10 in credit when you spend $50 on select beauty products
- Skechers women's Bobs sneakers: $28 (save $17)
- Speck: Up to 30% off cases with code CNET30
- Coola: 25% off sitewide (savings applied in cart)
- Sephora: Up to 50% on select haircare and makeup items
When is Memorial Day 2024?
Memorial Day honors fallen US military service members. The holiday is observed on the last Monday of May each year, meaning that Memorial Day 2024 will take place Monday, May 27.
Impulse Buys Under $25 That Actually Make Great GiftsSee all photos
What are the best Memorial Day sales?
As with other large-scale shopping events, Memorial Day deals tend to be wide-ranging across a number of major brands and retailers. We expect to see a variety of discounts on laptops, 4K TVs, major appliances, mattresses, furniture, home goods and more. Additionally, Memorial Day is often treated as summer's unofficial kickoff, which makes it a great opportunity to snag deals on patio furniture, outdoor power tools and other backyard essentials.
When will Memorial Day sales end?
Some Memorial Day sales will continue to run for a little while after the holiday, though in the case of many of the biggest sales, such as offers from retailers like Best Buy or top mattress companies, you'll find the sales offered will end on Memorial Day itself. When you see a discount on something you'd like to have over the holiday weekend, it's best to go ahead and lock in that offer before the inventory runs out or the price goes back up.
How we choose deals?
CNET has a team of shopping experts and deal hunters who have operated across major sales events for many years, making sure you understand when a deal is worth taking advantage of or when it's worth skipping. Whether it's for Black Friday, Prime Day or Memorial Day, we've acquired the right expertise to make sure you walk away with the best deal possible.
To do this, we look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing an offer to show you.
Real discounts means real discounts. We look at the price history for that product to make sure no manufacturers are inflating prices to make the discount seem more substantial than it is.
Quality reviews are equally important for any product, but particularly for deeply discounted items. If it breaks the first time you use it, the discount isn't really worthwhile.
Remaining sale time is a huge part of our vetting process. If a deal seems like it will only be around for a short while or will only be available for the remaining stock, we'll let you know in advance, so you don't return later only to be disappointed.