Memorial Day Weekend 2024 Deals: Ultimate Sales and Lowest Prices
Tons of big retailers are offering huge discounts for Memorial Day weekend, and we've got the best of them.
The first big shopping sale of 2024 is finally here -- Memorial Day weekend brings tons of discounts and opportunities to save big on products from Apple, LG, Microsoft, Samsung and more. Most of the top retailers -- including Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart -- are offering special sales with major price savings.
What better way to celebrate the beginning of the summer season than with big bargains on tech, home, mattresses, furniture and much more? To help you squeeze every last drop of value out of the sales, we've rounded up all the best deals available. We'll continue to update this page as offers end and new deals arrive, so keep checking back.
Best overall Memorial Day sales
LG's Memorial Day sale is live right now and it's offering up to 55% off a range of home appliances. Right now there are discounts on fridges, washers, dryers, vacuums and more.
Samsung is offering big discounts on tech for around the home including stunning TVs, high-end phones and smart fridges the likes of which you'll definitely want to check out. Y
Whether it's a new smart fridge or a less exciting but essential washer that happens to be on your Memorial Day shopping list, this Best Buy sale will have something for you. We've seen discounts of more than $1,000 so far.
Getting a good night's sleep is always easier when you're using a great mattress, and you'll drift off even easier when you know you saved 35% off, too.
- Wellbots: Massive tech and smart home device discounts
- Home Depot: Up to $150 off select power tools
- Walmart: Deals on tech, home goods, everyday essentials and more
- Wayfair: Up to 70% off across indoor and outdoor furniture
- Target: Up to 50% off on patio and garden furniture
Did you know? We have an Amazon Storefront with some of the best Memorial Day deals available.
Memorial Day sales on tech
While the new M2 upgrade pushes this M1 edition out of the spotlight, this fifth-gen iPad Air is still a great tablet option. This is also the record low for the model at $400 (or $399.99, to be precise), so it's literally never been cheaper.
- Eufy S200 video doorbell: $65 (save $35)
- Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones: $150 (save $50)
- Roborock: Up to $340 off robot vacuums
- Fire TVs: Up to 29% off
- Samsung: Save on TVs, phones, tablets and more
- Wasserstein: Up to 44% off Made for Google collection
- LG 55-inch C4 TV: $1,597 (save $400)
- Samsung Frame TV: $898 (save $402)
- Dell: Up to $1,300 off gaming PCs and accessories
- Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $248 (save $100)
- Amazon: Up to 50% off Amazon devices like Fire TVs, Fire tablets, Ring cameras and more
- Samsung wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar Q990C: $1,400 (save $500)
- Anker Solix C1000 power station: $610 (save $390)
- Best Buy: Save up to $45 on Assassin's Creed, Dead Space, Star Wars Jedi, EA FC and more
- Logitech Crayon digital pencil for iPads: $45 (save $22)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus: $479 (save $120)
- Apple AirPods (2nd generation) wireless earbuds: $89 (save $40)
Memorial Day sales on home
Revamp your backyard with some of our favorite portable fire pits, pizza ovens, accessories and more. Right now, the company is offering up to 30% off sitewide for Memorial Day, including over 25% off Surround bundles, which come with a free shelter.
- Ashley: Extra 10% off clearance with code MEMDAY10
- Ninja Woodfire 8-in-1 outdoor oven and smoker: $300 (save $100)
- Atlas Coffee Club: 50% off your first delivery
- LG: Save 30% to 55% on tech and appliances
- Desenio: 40% off prints and 10% off frames
- Bowflex SelectTech 522 adjustable dumbbells: $400 (save $149)
- Xtrema: Up to 20% off sitewide, plus 15% off orders over $275
- Bruvi coffee maker bundle: $228 (save $170)
- Tineco Floor One Stretch S6 wet/dry vacuum: $539 (save $60 with coupon)
- Branch Furniture: Up to 15% off with code MEMORIALDAY
- Brooklinen: 20% off sitewide
- Blueair: Up to 30% off select air purifiers
- Hunter Dual knife 15-piece set: $40 (save $160)
- Samsung Bespoke 4-door flex refrigerator stainless steel: $2,899 (save $2,115)
Memorial Day deals on mattresses
Whether you're looking for a new mattress for yourself or want to upgrade for the whole family, Casper has you covered. Ahead of Memorial Day, the company is offering up to 35% off on all mattresses, making it a great time to replace your worn-out mattress.
Looking for a new mattress this Memorial Day? Nectar has kicked off its sale, offering up to 40% off mattresses. Prices start at just $349 right now.
Saatva is currently knocking as much as $600 off mattress purchases as we move toward Memorial Day. You can also save an extra $100 on an Adjustable Base Plus or bed frame with a mattress purchase.
- Amerisleep: $450 off any mattress with code AS450
- Nolah: Up to 35% off select mattresses, plus free pillows
- Zoma: $150 off any mattress with code WIN150
- Vaya: $300 off any mattress with code VAYA300
- Sleep Number: Up to 50% off smart beds
- Helix: 25% off sitewide, 30% Luxe and Elite, free pillows with code MEMDAY30
- Birch: 25% off sitewide, plus free pillows with code MEMDAY25
- Avocado: Up to 20% off organic mattresses
- Utopia bedding queen bed sheets, 4-piece: $16 (save $14)
Memorial Day digital deals
The latest Windows OS and top productivity apps from Microsoft can be essential in your personal and professional life. This stellar deal at StackSocial offers both Windows 11 Pro and Office Pro 2019 in one convenient bundle for just $80, saving you hundreds compared with the sticker price and helping you avoid subscription fees.
- Babbel lifetime language learning subscription: $140 (save $460)
- Sam's Club one-year membership: $25 (save $25)
- Costco one-year Gold Star membership, plus $20 gift card: $60 (save $20)
- SiriusXM: Three months for $1
- Sling: $10 off first month
- Lifetime subscriptions to Rosetta Stone, Dollar Flight Club, RealVPN and more: $200 (save $2,227)
- NordVPN: Up to 74% off, plus three months free
- Surfshark VPN: Up to 86% off, plus three months free
- Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows lifetime license: $50 (save $170)
Memorial Day deals on fashion and beauty
Looking to jazz up your shoe collection this season? You can snag plenty of shoes for men, women and children, as well as other apparel marked down by up to 40% at Nike. Get an extra 25% off select styles with code SUMMER25.
Looking to buy a ring for that special someone? Or maybe you want to get yourself some new bling? Check out Blue Nile's lab grown diamond deals. Right now, you can get 30% off a variety of carats and cuts.
- JCPenney: Extra 25% off select items with code 2GOSAVE
- J.Crew: Up to 40% off sitewide and extra 60% off sale styles
- Adidas: 30% off full-price and sale items with code SUMMER
- Vince Camuto: Extra 30% off sale styles with email sign-up
- Walmart: Up to 50% off Crocs
- Chi 1.25-inch G2 professional hair straightener: $60 (save $59)
- Ulta: 20% off with code MDW20
- Philips Sonicare 4100 electric toothbrush: $40 (save $10)
- Amazon: $10 in credit when you spend $50 on select beauty products
- Skechers women's Bobs sneakers: $28 (save $17)
- Speck: Up to 30% off cases with code CNET30
- Coola: 25% off sitewide (savings applied in cart)
- Amazon: 70% off men's woven pajama pants
- Sephora: Up to 50% on select haircare and makeup items
- Sterling silver diamond ring 1/10 CTTW: $32 (save $73)
When is Memorial Day 2024?
Memorial Day honors fallen US military service members. The holiday is observed on the last Monday of May each year, meaning that Memorial Day 2024 will take place Monday, May 27.
Impulse Buys Under $25 That Actually Make Great GiftsSee all photos
What are the best Memorial Day sales?
As with other large-scale shopping events, Memorial Day deals tend to be wide-ranging across a number of major brands and retailers. We expect to see a variety of discounts on laptops, 4K TVs, major appliances, mattresses, furniture, home goods and more. Additionally, Memorial Day is often treated as summer's unofficial kickoff, which makes it a great opportunity to snag deals on patio furniture, outdoor power tools and other backyard essentials.
When will Memorial Day sales begin and when will they end?
Memorial Day sales always start well ahead of the holiday -- most are live right now -- and some will continue to run for a little while after, though in the case of many of the biggest sales, such as offers from retailers like Best Buy or top mattress companies, you'll find the sales offered will end on Memorial Day itself. When you see a discount on something you'd like to have over the holiday weekend, it's best to go ahead and lock in that offer before the inventory runs out or the price goes back up.