Memorial Day Weekend 2024 Deals: Ultimate Sales and Lowest Prices

Tons of big retailers are offering huge discounts for Memorial Day weekend, and we've got the best of them.

The first big shopping sale of 2024 is finally here -- Memorial Day weekend brings tons of discounts and opportunities to save big on products from Apple, LG, Microsoft, Samsung and more. Most of the top retailers -- including AmazonBest Buy and Walmart -- are offering special sales with major price savings.

What better way to celebrate the beginning of the summer season than with big bargains on tech, home, mattresses, furniture and much more? To help you squeeze every last drop of value out of the sales, we've rounded up all the best deals available. We'll continue to update this page as offers end and new deals arrive, so keep checking back.

Best overall Memorial Day sales 

LG

LG's Memorial Day sale is live right now and it's offering up to 55% off a range of home appliances. Right now there are discounts on fridges, washers, dryers, vacuums and more.

Details
Save up to 55%
See at LG

Samsung

Samsung is offering big discounts on tech for around the home including stunning TVs, high-end phones and smart fridges the likes of which you'll definitely want to check out. Y

Details
Save on fridges, TVs, phones and more
See at Samsung

Best Buy

Whether it's a new smart fridge or a less exciting but essential washer that happens to be on your Memorial Day shopping list, this Best Buy sale will have something for you. We've seen discounts of more than $1,000 so far.

Details
Save up to 45% off appliances
See at Best Buy

Casper

Getting a good night's sleep is always easier when you're using a great mattress, and you'll drift off even easier when you know you saved 35% off, too.

Details
Save up to 35% off all mattresses
See at Casper
  • Wellbots: Massive tech and smart home device discounts
  • Home Depot: Up to $150 off select power tools
  • Walmart: Deals on tech, home goods, everyday essentials and more
  • Wayfair: Up to 70% off across indoor and outdoor furniture
  • Target: Up to 50% off on patio and garden furniture 

Did you know? We have an Amazon Storefront with some of the best Memorial Day deals available.

Memorial Day sales on tech

Apple M1 iPad Air: $400

While the new M2 upgrade pushes this M1 edition out of the spotlight, this fifth-gen iPad Air is still a great tablet option. This is also the record low for the model at $400 (or $399.99, to be precise), so it's literally never been cheaper. 

Details
Save $200
$400 at Amazon

Memorial Day sales on home

Solo Stove

Revamp your backyard with some of our favorite portable fire pits, pizza ovens, accessories and more. Right now, the company is offering up to 30% off sitewide for Memorial Day, including over 25% off Surround bundles, which come with a free shelter. 

Details
Up to 30% off sitewide
See at Solo Stove

Memorial Day deals on mattresses

Casper

Whether you're looking for a new mattress for yourself or want to upgrade for the whole family, Casper has you covered. Ahead of Memorial Day, the company is offering up to 35% off on all mattresses, making it a great time to replace your worn-out mattress. 

Details
Up to 35% off mattresses
See at Casper

Nectar

Looking for a new mattress this Memorial Day? Nectar has kicked off its sale, offering up to 40% off mattresses. Prices start at just $349 right now.

Details
Up to 40% off mattresses
See at Nectar

Saatva

Saatva is currently knocking as much as $600 off mattress purchases as we move toward Memorial Day. You can also save an extra $100 on an Adjustable Base Plus or bed frame with a mattress purchase.

Details
Up to $600 off mattresses
See at Saatva

Memorial Day digital deals

Microsoft Office and Windows 11 Pro bundle: $80

The latest Windows OS and top productivity apps from Microsoft can be essential in your personal and professional life. This stellar deal at StackSocial offers both Windows 11 Pro and Office Pro 2019 in one convenient bundle for just $80, saving you hundreds compared with the sticker price and helping you avoid subscription fees.

Details
Save $348
$80 at StackSocial

Memorial Day deals on fashion and beauty

Nike

Looking to jazz up your shoe collection this season? You can snag plenty of shoes for men, women and children, as well as other apparel marked down by up to 40% at Nike. Get an extra 25% off select styles with code SUMMER25.

Details
Up to 40% off
See at Nike

Blue Nile

Looking to buy a ring for that special someone? Or maybe you want to get yourself some new bling? Check out Blue Nile's lab grown diamond deals. Right now, you can get 30% off a variety of carats and cuts.

Details
30% off select lab grown diamonds
See at Blue Nile

When is Memorial Day 2024? 

Memorial Day honors fallen US military service members. The holiday is observed on the last Monday of May each year, meaning that Memorial Day 2024 will take place Monday, May 27.

What are the best Memorial Day sales? 

As with other large-scale shopping events, Memorial Day deals tend to be wide-ranging across a number of major brands and retailers. We expect to see a variety of discounts on laptops, 4K TVs, major appliancesmattresses, furniture, home goods and more. Additionally, Memorial Day is often treated as summer's unofficial kickoff, which makes it a great opportunity to snag deals on patio furniture, outdoor power tools and other backyard essentials.

When will Memorial Day sales begin and when will they end? 

Memorial Day sales always start well ahead of the holiday -- most are live right now -- and some will continue to run for a little while after, though in the case of many of the biggest sales, such as offers from retailers like Best Buy or top mattress companies, you'll find the sales offered will end on Memorial Day itself. When you see a discount on something you'd like to have over the holiday weekend, it's best to go ahead and lock in that offer before the inventory runs out or the price goes back up. 

