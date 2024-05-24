X
Maximize Your Memorial Day Chilling With Up to 40% Off Pillows, Sleep Pods and More at Moonpod

Forget the parties and get cozy this Memorial Day weekend with savings on pillows and sleep pods from Moonpod.

Jennifer Stavros
Two happy people sitting on a giant Moonpod bean bag
Forget the parties this Memorial Day. Sometimes, you just want to tune out the rest of the world and chill out. Luckily, Moonpod is here to save your day of rest with 25% off its pillows, sleep pods and covers, and you can snag a special extra 15% off if you enter code MEMORIAL15 by May 28 at checkout. That equates to a potential 40% in total savings. 

Confused about a "sleep pod" vs. a "beanbag" chair? A sleep pod is adaptable to all bodies. It's made of beads that "hug" your body when you sit down, move around, and find your sweet spot. Instead of flopping onto a bag and sinking, it's more like snuggling into a cushion.

Use that discount on an array of sleep-friendly items to make you feel like you're stepping away from the world's stresses. You can get cuddled up with a pet or partner in the company's crescent Moon Pods starting at $139. Protect your soft oasis with a sleeve starting at only $39.

Remember, whether you stay in or go out this holiday weekend, you can score tons of great discounts on a slew of products. For more low prices and great finds, check out roundup of the best Memorial Day deals happening right now.

