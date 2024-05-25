I Sleep Better by Masking Out the World With Manta Sleep

Slowing down enough to get a good night's sleep can be tough in our fast-paced world. My sleep latency, or the time it takes to fall asleep, is typically pretty high. It takes a while for my brain to quiet down and allow me to relax fully. I'm also a light sleeper and constantly wake up throughout the night -- struggles that led me to try the Manta Sleep Mask.

Manta Sleep has a variety of customizable sleep masks, from the original to pure silk to therapeutic options such as weighted, cooling or steaming eye masks. It also offers additional sleep accessories and products, such as blue light glasses, earplugs and travel pillows.

Manta's sleep masks have adjustable, C-shaped eyecups designed with side sleepers in mind. They also have an adjustable velcro head strap, allowing you to create a comfortable, personalized fit that blocks out all the light.

Since I live in the middle of a city, I decided to try the more expensive Manta Sound Sleep Mask to mask the extraneous noises that usually wake me up. Thanks to its superthin, built-in Bluetooth headphones, I can easily connect to my phone and listen to soothing music, podcasts or sounds without disturbing my partner.

Manta's sleep masks are completely adjustable and surprisingly light. Aly Lopez/CNET

The mask is light and breathable, and the eyecups are cushioning and spacious, so I don't feel any unwanted pressure on my eyes or eyelashes. It is also machine-washable and has an impressive battery life of up to 20 hours.

I've been using the mask for a few weeks, and it has helped me fall asleep much faster. I've also taken a few successful afternoon naps -- something I had never been able to do before.

If you want to improve your sleep game, Memorial Day weekend is a great time to start. From now until May 28, you can use code CNET15 to get 15% off a Manta Sleep mask or other sleep accessories during its exclusive Memorial Day sale. That means you can get the original Manta Sleep Mask for $30 or save $21 on the Manta Sound Sleep Mask.

