The Best Memorial Day Wellness Deals to Give Your Health a Boost

This Memorial Day shopping season, you'll see deals on everything from home technology to all things sleep. But when products are marketed for wellness purposes, tagged with claims they'll improve your lifestyle, it's important to make sure what you're buying may actually suit your needs.

Here's a roundup of some health, wellness and fitness products we like and are currently on sale. Most of these products have earned a spot on one of CNET's best lists so you can feel more confident while perusing through deals to see what's worth your hard-earned money.

Best Memorial Day wellness deals

Home fitness and sports

BowFlex/Amazon BowFlex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells Save $149 $400 at Amazon Weight Range 5 to 52.5 lbs Size 16.9" L x 8.3" W x 9" H (43 x 21.2 x 22.8 cm) Warranty 2 years Storage Base Included Yes The BowFlex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells have been on a sale for a little while, but we're including them in the Memorial Day roundup because their current $400 price on Amazon will save you $150 on their regular price. Plus, they were named best overall adjustable dumbbell by CNET's Giselle Castro-Sloboda. Adjustable dumbbells are a practical piece of home gym equipment for those with limited space who want to prioritize strength training. These SelectTech 552 dumbbells are easy to adjust and have a maximum weight of 52.5 pounds. They also come with a storage tray. $400 at Amazon

Personal care and health