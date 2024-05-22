The Best Memorial Day Wellness Deals to Give Your Health a Boost
Get your kicks on professional yoga mats, popular sunscreen brands, quality fitness equipment and more products that've made our best lists.
This Memorial Day shopping season, you'll see deals on everything from home technology to all things sleep. But when products are marketed for wellness purposes, tagged with claims they'll improve your lifestyle, it's important to make sure what you're buying may actually suit your needs.
Here's a roundup of some health, wellness and fitness products we like and are currently on sale. Most of these products have earned a spot on one of CNET's best lists so you can feel more confident while perusing through deals to see what's worth your hard-earned money.
Best Memorial Day wellness deals
Here's our roundup of the best deals you can get during the holiday sale.
Home fitness and sports
The yoga mat is one of the most versatile pieces of wellness and fitness equipment you can buy. It can take some of the pain out of floor workouts and also provide a comfortable, distinct space for meditation and yoga practices.
The Manduka PROlite yoga mat, in particular, is a great option for those who practice yoga often. It was deemed best overall on CNET's list of yoga mats for its lightweight feel, stability and sweat resistance. While there are more affordable options on the list, the PROlite is $81 this Memorial Day -- down from its usual $108 -- so it's a good time to buy if you've been looking to give your practice a boost. (Something to keep in mind: only certain colors are on sale. But you still get your pick between a variety of some fun ones.)
The BowFlex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells have been on a sale for a little while, but we're including them in the Memorial Day roundup because their current $400 price on Amazon will save you $150 on their regular price. Plus, they were named best overall adjustable dumbbell by CNET's Giselle Castro-Sloboda.
Adjustable dumbbells are a practical piece of home gym equipment for those with limited space who want to prioritize strength training. These SelectTech 552 dumbbells are easy to adjust and have a maximum weight of 52.5 pounds. They also come with a storage tray.
If you've been looking to hit the waters this summer with a stand-up paddle board, consider this one from Isle, the Pioneer 2. It's on sale for $395 -- a savings of $300.
CNET named the Pioneer 2 the best inflatable paddle board thanks, in part, to its speed, balance and padding material. While paddle boarding isn't exactly an inexpensive outdoor sport to get started with, Isle's current discount puts it under $500, which isn't the case for all quality stand-up paddle boards. Isle is also running a site-wide spring and Memorial Day sale on other products, if you want to compare water-sport goods.
They appear to have been on sale for a while at Amazon, but we're including these Elite core sliders because they're one of the most affordable items on this list at $8 and an easy way to step up your home workout routine.
CNET named workout sliders (also called gliders) one of the best budget-friendly pieces of fitness equipment for home use because of their versatility and the way they require you to use your own strength to incorporate them into your movements. You can use them for core work, low-impact work and more.
If you're in the market for weightlifting shoes, you can get a discount on Adidas Powerlift 5 Weightlifting Shoes this Memorial Day. Through Amazon, they're currently down to $88. The Powerlift 5 shoe landed on CNET's best weightlifting shoes list.
Personal care and health
Hydration is the name of the game, and Hydro Flask is the name of a pretty popular water bottle that's made itself useful for athletes and those on the go. Right now, Hydro Flask is running a 25% off sale with discounts on tumblers, bottles and more.
This includes the 24-ounce Lightweight Wide Mouth Trail Series bottle, which CNET named as being the best water bottle for hiking. It's currently down to about $34 from its regular $45.
Sunscreen is a crucial part of many people's skin care routine, but not all sunscreens are created equally, including those that go on the face.
EltaMD UV Clear sunscreen was named best overall facial sunscreen by CNET's Caroline Igo, and it's currently 20% off at Dermstore when you use the code SUN at checkout. This sunscreen gives broad-spectrum protection (a necessity when looking for a sunscreen) has a SPF of 46 and is made with micronized zinc oxide. It also contains Niacinamide, which may help reduce the appearance of blemishes or discoloration.
Supergoop is known for its Unseen Sunscreen, an SPF 40, broad-spectrum protection formula that's currently 20% off on Supergoop's website, along with other products from the company during its sitewide sale.
Unseen was named best overall sunscreen for people with dark skin, thanks to its clear, gel-like texture, which absorbs quickly and doesn't leave as much of a residue as other sunscreens often do. If you want to spring for a little bit more glow, Supergoop also makes a Glow Screen product, a primer with SPF 40 that comes in four different shades.
If you want to use a little less elbow grease while brushing your teeth the recommended two times a day, an electric toothbrush is a natural next step.
The Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush is on sale now for $10 cheaper than it normally is. While there are more high-end toothbrushes out there, Philips One landed on CNET's list of best electric toothbrushes because of its gentle work, lightweight feel and overall sleek design.