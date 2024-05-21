X
Best Memorial Day Sleep Deals: Save on Pillows, Bedding, Toppers and More

Memorial Day is right around the corner; however, deals are already happening. Here are the best deals on bedding, pillows, adjustable bases and more.

Memorial Day is one of the best times to buy a new mattress, and you can also get great for deals on bedding, pillows and sleep products. All the same top brands that are having mattress sales also have various comfy bedding lines including Sleep Number, Brooklyn Bedding and Casper. And, of course, I’ve included the best deals from my favorite sheet brands, too.

Here are the top Memorial Day sleep deals. I've tested bedding products from each of these brands, so I know what’s worth adding to your mattress. This list will be updated periodically, so check back for the latest sales. 

Best Memorial Day sleep deals

Sleep Number

BOGO 50% off pillows and sheet sets + 20% off bedding + 30% off headboards

Sleep Number is having one of its largest sales of the year right now. In addition to its mattress deals -- like up to 50% off smart beds -- there are a few bedding sales. When you buy one pillow or sheet set, you get another 50% off. If you buy one pillow in the Ultimate shape, you get another for free. Select Sleep Number bedding is also 20% off, and take 30% off headboards. 

This is one of the best bedding sales out there. I enjoy the True Temp pillows, and I slept with the True Temp blanket on my bed for a year. I recommend these products for hot sleepers.

See at Sleep Number

Buffy

Save up to 20% off sitewide

My favorite sheets come from Buffy. The brand offers earth-friendly, plant-based, cruelty-free and temperature-regulating products. Save up to 20% off on bedding, such as the Wiggle pillow and the linen duvet cover, across the site.  

I sleep on the Breeze sheet set, and I love how breathable and lightweight the fabric feels. These sheets are a game-changer for hot sleepers like myself. Save $39 on a queen-size set right now. 

See at Buffy

Birch

25% off sitewide

Birch is an eco-conscious brand that specializes in natural and organic mattresses. The same can be said for its bedding products. Birch has an eco-conscious pillow, pillowcase, mattress topper, mattress pad, mattress protectors, duvet insert and sheets. Birch is offering 25% off sitewide and two free Eco-Rest pillows with a mattress purchase.

If you aren’t interested in a new bed, I recommend Birch’s Organic Pillow. It won a place on my Best Cooling Pillows list since the materials are naturally breathable. It’s also supportive for back and side sleepers. The Birch Natural Down Duvet Insert also won a place on my Best Cooling Comforters list.

See at Birch

Nest Bedding

Up to 50% off bedding + BOGO Easy Breather Natural pillows

Nest Bedding is another sustainable mattress brand. In addition to its beds (all named after birds), it offers pillows, mattress protectors, bedding sets, comforters, blankets, foundations and frames. Right now, if you buy one Easy Breather Natural Pillow, you get one free. Use coupon code EASYBOGO at checkout. A version of this pillow won a place on my Best Cooling Pillows list. 

Also, save 50% on sheet sets, duvet sets and weighted blankets. Then save up to 20% on select comforters, mattress protectors, pillows, robes, toppers and foundations and frames.

See at Nest Bedding

Brooklyn Bedding

25% off sitewide

Brooklyn Bedding is one of our favorite mattress brands here at CNET. It also happens to offer some great pillows, (the Luxury Cooling Pillow won a spot on my Best Cooling Pillows list). The brand is offering 25% off sitewide with the promo code MEMORIAL25

In addition to mattresses and pillows, Brooklyn Bedding’s accessories include mattress toppers, sheets, blankets, mattress protectors, foundations and adjustable bases.

See at Brooklyn Bedding

Cozy Earth

Up to 55% off on best-selling products

While supplies last, Cozy Earth is offering up to 55% off its most-loved products. I’m a huge fan of Cozy Earth bedding, and if its prices have kept you from trying its products out in the past, now is a great time to snag some deals. Currently, some items on sale include a bamboo sheet set, a linen bamboo quilt, waffle blankets and pajama sets. 

I currently sleep with the Linen Bamboo Duvet Cover on my bed, and I love the luxurious look and feel of the material. A queen size retails for $359, but you can get it for $162 right now.

See at Cozy Earth

Helix

25% off all products

Helix is a mattress brand that attempts to find a perfect mattress for everyone. Its Luxe and Elite lines of mattresses are 30% off with code MEMDAY30, and you get two free pillows with a mattress purchase. If you aren’t interested in a bed, Helix’s bedding is also 25% off. This includes mattress toppers, pillows, mattress protectors, sheets and a blanket. There are also adjustable bases, foundations and bed frames available.  

If you are a hot sleeper or are looking to change the feel of your mattress, I can’t recommend the Glaciotex Premium mattress topper enough. It is cool to the touch and available in two firmness options and six sizes. I want to add it to my bed.

See at Helix

Tuft and Needle

Save 20% on bedding

Tuft and Needle offers affordable and quality mattresses, such as the Tuft and Needle Mint. Its bedding is also reasonably priced and holds up over the years -- at least it has for me. I have the Original Foam pillow on my bed, and it even made my Best Pillow for Neck Pain list. 

Save 20% off Tuft and Needle bedding such as pillows, percale sheet sets, quilts, mattress toppers and more.

See at Tuft and Needle

Boll and Branch

20% off bedding bundles

Boll and Branch is a luxury bedding brand that is known for its sheets (which even made our Best Sheets list). While its prices are also considered high-end, its bedding bundle sale brings down those prices. Some of its best-selling bedding bundles are already on sale, but get an extra 20% off with code BUNDLE20 at checkout.

See at Boll and Branch

Casper

35% off bundles + 10% off everything else

While Casper’s mattresses have changed recently, its bedding and accessories have stayed the same. I have been impressed with its selection of pillows -- for example, its Hybrid Pillow with Snow Technology won my Best Cooling Pillows list.  

This Memorial Day, take 35% off sleep bundles such as the Comfy Bundle, which includes Original pillows and a percale sheet set. This deal saves you $94. Take 10% off everything else.

See at Casper

Bear

35% off sitewide

Bear is offering 35% off everything sitewide. In addition to its mattresses, Bear has various accessories such as mattress protectors, mattress toppers, pillows, sheets and weighted blankets. Use code MEMORIAL at checkout. 

My favorite pillow from Bear is 60% off right now, saving you $117. This pillow made my Best Cooling Pillows list. 

See at Bear

Rest

Up to 50% off sitewide

If you're a hot sleeper, I recommend a cooling comforter, and the Evercool Cooling Comforter from Rest is by far my favorite. The winner from my Best Cooling Comforters list, this comforter is currently 35% off -- saving you $70. 

Rest also offers bedding for kids, sheet sets, pillowcases and duvets. You get free shipping with orders of $100 or more.

See at Rest

Layla

BOGO 50% off Kapok Pillows

Essentially everything at Layla is on sale this Memorial Day. In addition to sales on its memory foam and hybrid mattresses, if you buy one Kapok pillow, you get another 50% off. My boyfriend sleeps with a Kapok pillow at night, and we like that it is adjustable. It also made my Best Cooling Pillows list. 

On top of the Kapok pillow sale, take $60 off memory foam toppers, $70 off bamboo sheets, $50 off down alternative comforters, $100 off weighted blankets, $30 off memory foam pillows, up to $600 off adjustable bases and $65 off mattress protectors. The Layla Down Alternative comforter made my Best Cooling Comforters list.

See at Layla

Silk and Snow

20% off sitewide + BOGO 50% off Eco Soy Pillows

Silk and Snow is offering 20% sitewide for its Memorial Day sale. This means you can save 20% on sheets, bed frames, pillows, quilts, duvets, weighted blankets, mattress protectors and mattress toppers. Also, Eco Soy pillows are buy one, get one 50% off. 

Its Down Alternative comforter made my Best Cooling Comforters list. Save $24 on the full/queen size, all-season comforter.

See at Silk and Snow
The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.

