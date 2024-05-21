Best Memorial Day Sleep Deals: Save on Pillows, Bedding, Toppers and More

Memorial Day is one of the best times to buy a new mattress, and you can also get great for deals on bedding, pillows and sleep products. All the same top brands that are having mattress sales also have various comfy bedding lines including Sleep Number, Brooklyn Bedding and Casper. And, of course, I’ve included the best deals from my favorite sheet brands, too.

Here are the top Memorial Day sleep deals. I've tested bedding products from each of these brands, so I know what’s worth adding to your mattress. This list will be updated periodically, so check back for the latest sales.

Best Memorial Day sleep deals

Sleep Number BOGO 50% off pillows and sheet sets + 20% off bedding + 30% off headboards Sleep Number is having one of its largest sales of the year right now. In addition to its mattress deals -- like up to 50% off smart beds -- there are a few bedding sales. When you buy one pillow or sheet set, you get another 50% off. If you buy one pillow in the Ultimate shape, you get another for free. Select Sleep Number bedding is also 20% off, and take 30% off headboards. This is one of the best bedding sales out there. I enjoy the True Temp pillows, and I slept with the True Temp blanket on my bed for a year. I recommend these products for hot sleepers. See at Sleep Number

Nest Bedding Up to 50% off bedding + BOGO Easy Breather Natural pillows Nest Bedding is another sustainable mattress brand. In addition to its beds (all named after birds), it offers pillows, mattress protectors, bedding sets, comforters, blankets, foundations and frames. Right now, if you buy one Easy Breather Natural Pillow, you get one free. Use coupon code EASYBOGO at checkout. A version of this pillow won a place on my Best Cooling Pillows list. Also, save 50% on sheet sets, duvet sets and weighted blankets. Then save up to 20% on select comforters, mattress protectors, pillows, robes, toppers and foundations and frames. See at Nest Bedding

Cozy Earth Up to 55% off on best-selling products While supplies last, Cozy Earth is offering up to 55% off its most-loved products. I’m a huge fan of Cozy Earth bedding, and if its prices have kept you from trying its products out in the past, now is a great time to snag some deals. Currently, some items on sale include a bamboo sheet set, a linen bamboo quilt, waffle blankets and pajama sets. I currently sleep with the Linen Bamboo Duvet Cover on my bed, and I love the luxurious look and feel of the material. A queen size retails for $359, but you can get it for $162 right now. See at Cozy Earth

Helix 25% off all products Helix is a mattress brand that attempts to find a perfect mattress for everyone. Its Luxe and Elite lines of mattresses are 30% off with code MEMDAY30, and you get two free pillows with a mattress purchase. If you aren’t interested in a bed, Helix’s bedding is also 25% off. This includes mattress toppers, pillows, mattress protectors, sheets and a blanket. There are also adjustable bases, foundations and bed frames available. If you are a hot sleeper or are looking to change the feel of your mattress, I can’t recommend the Glaciotex Premium mattress topper enough. It is cool to the touch and available in two firmness options and six sizes. I want to add it to my bed. See at Helix

Boll and Branch 20% off bedding bundles Boll and Branch is a luxury bedding brand that is known for its sheets (which even made our Best Sheets list). While its prices are also considered high-end, its bedding bundle sale brings down those prices. Some of its best-selling bedding bundles are already on sale, but get an extra 20% off with code BUNDLE20 at checkout. See at Boll and Branch

Bear 35% off sitewide Bear is offering 35% off everything sitewide. In addition to its mattresses, Bear has various accessories such as mattress protectors, mattress toppers, pillows, sheets and weighted blankets. Use code MEMORIAL at checkout. My favorite pillow from Bear is 60% off right now, saving you $117. This pillow made my Best Cooling Pillows list. See at Bear

Rest Up to 50% off sitewide If you're a hot sleeper, I recommend a cooling comforter, and the Evercool Cooling Comforter from Rest is by far my favorite. The winner from my Best Cooling Comforters list, this comforter is currently 35% off -- saving you $70. Rest also offers bedding for kids, sheet sets, pillowcases and duvets. You get free shipping with orders of $100 or more. See at Rest