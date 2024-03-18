X
It's Your Last Chance to Score Up to 40% Off Sleep Number Smart Beds

There's still time to upgrade to a Sleep Number smart bed with these deals for hundreds off top models, but these offers end tonight.

The Sleep Number Climate360 smart bed is displayed against a teal background.
Are you struggling to fall asleep at night? If you're tossing and turning, you're not getting the essential rest your body needs to recharge. Investing in sleep tech may help, and right now plenty of retailers are offering savings on mattresses and bedding as part of Sleep Awareness month. Sleep Number is making it more affordable to upgrade to a smart bed for optimal comfort. You can save up to 40% off select models -- but act soon, because these savings expire tonight (March 18).

This story is part of Sleep Awareness Month 2024, CNET's deep dive into how sleep impacts your overall health and why it's crucial to all aspects of life.
Sleep Number smart beds are designed to relieve pressure by adjusting the firmness of your mattress, and with smart technology, you'll be able to learn more about the quality of your sleep. While those features aren't cheap, this sale brings down those prices substantially, so now may be the perfect chance to take the leap. 

Right now you can score a $1,000 discount  on the Climate360 smart bed, along with a smart adjustable base at Sleep Number. That drops the price of the queen size bundle down to $8,999. This bed offers active cooling and warming, has two adjustable sides and even offers personalized insights to help improve your sleep. 

For a more affordable price, you may want to check out the 360 iLE limited edition and the i8 smart beds from Sleep Number. Right now you can score 360 iLE in a queen size for $3,299, a $2,200 savings on its list price, or bring home the i8 model for even less. The queen size is just $2,799 currently, saving you $1,200 on what it usually lists for. And for absolute bottom dollar pricing, the c4 smart bed is marked down by $300, meaning you'll pay just $1,599 for the queen.

