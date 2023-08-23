Sleep Number's $9K Climate360 Mattress: A Most Versatile Bed for Deep-Pocketed Sleepers

Sleep Number is a premium mattress brand that comprises some of the smartest, most feature-rich beds on the market. Many of its mattresses offer the luxury of adjusting a bed's firmness and even its temperature. The Sleep Number Climate360 mattress is one of the brand's newest models; it's a sleep tracker, temperature regulator, adjustable bed frame and a comfortable mattress all in one. I've truly never tested anything like it.

Hot sleepers, disagreeing couples and anyone looking to make a serious investment in their sleep quality may want to consider the Sleep Number Climate360 mattress. This Sleep Number mattress review will cover the brand's latest addition to its bed catalog, and whether or not I think it's worth the money.

9.0 Sleep Number Climate360 mattress $9,000 at Sleep Number Like Adjustable firmness levels to accommodate any sleeping position

Adjustable firmness levels to accommodate any sleeping position Independent temperature controls for the right and left side

Independent temperature controls for the right and left side Adjustable bed frame included with mattress

Adjustable bed frame included with mattress Free white glove delivery and setup

Free white glove delivery and setup Smart features easily controlled using SmartIQ app Don't like Very high price tag

Very high price tag It's a heavy mattress and frame that you can't move on your own

First impressions

I had high expectations for a mattress as expensive as the Sleep Number Climate360 smart bed. With so many technological features, I was curious to know what this mattress was going to look like when it arrived, how well it would work, and if there was going to be bulky tech equipment bulging out from underneath the frame.

To my surprise, it looked like a normal bed once the Sleep Number technicians put it together; clean and simple. You'd almost never know by looking at it that it was a smart mattress with thousands of dollars worth of tech equipment under the frame.

After pairing the mattress with your phone, all its features are controlled via Sleep Number's easy-to-navigate Sleep IQ app. I have been wary about smart beds and their ability to live up to their hype, but the Sleep Number Climate360 mattress is hands down the most advanced, functional bed I've ever tested.

The bed's bread and butter is its advanced temperature system that allows you to adjust it to your liking, but its customization abilities are what make it such an accommodating, impressive bed.

The Sleep Number Climate360 is the most advanced smart mattress I've tested so far, designed to help regulate temperature and promote better sleep. Jonathon Gomez/CNET

See more: Best mattress of 2023

Sleep Number Climate360 mattress feel and firmness

When it comes down to it, fancy tech aside, everyone just wants their mattress to be comfortable.

The Sleep Number Climate 360 mattress has a poly foam feel, meaning it's a pleasant and neutral sensation that's soft and supportive without making you feel like you're sinking (like some memory foam beds). It's comfortable, cradles your pressure points and quickly bounces back to its normal shape once pressure is removed.

How firm is the Sleep Number Climate360 mattress?

I like to keep my Sleep Number setting right in the middle since I'm a combination sleeper. McKenzie Dillon/CNET

The beauty of the Sleep Number Climate360 smart bed is that its firmness level is whatever you or your partner want it to be. You can independently customize the left and right side's firmness profile by pressing the Sleep Number setting button in the SleepIQ app. This feature is especially appealing for couples with different sleeping positions.

The firmness scale starts at 100 and goes down to zero, with zero being the softest and 100 being the firmest. I like keeping my Sleep Number setting around 50 to 55. It's a good middle ground that's firm and supports my back when I'm on my stomach but soft enough for when I sleep on my side.

If you're manually changing your bed's firmness level, especially a large jump (from 80 to 20), it won't register the change immediately. Give the mattress a minute or two to complete the change from one firmness level to another. I also noticed more of a time lag when I was experiencing slow internet connection.

Sleep Number Climate360 mattress construction and features

Mattress

The Sleep Number Climate360 mattress has seven layers of foam, pocketed coils and proprietary materials that stack up to 13 inches thick. However, many added features you won't find in most other beds make the Sleep Number Climate360 a smart mattress and one that's worth its very high price tag.

Features

Dual adjustability : Customize the firmness and temperature for each side of the bed.

: Customize the firmness and temperature for each side of the bed. Timer : Avoid running the heat or cooling system all night by setting a timer in your temperature setting.



: Avoid running the heat or cooling system all night by setting a timer in your temperature setting. Responsive air technology : Responsive Air automatically turns on when you activate the cooling or heating system, and it adjusts the bed's firmness levels throughout the night according to your and your partner's sleeping positions and needs.



: Responsive Air automatically turns on when you activate the cooling or heating system, and it adjusts the bed's firmness levels throughout the night according to your and your partner's sleeping positions and needs. Sleep tracking : Tiny sensors are lined all across the mattress to measure things like movement, heart rate, breathing rate and sleep cycles to offer insights on your sleep quality and curate a personalized sleep score. The higher your score, the better you're sleeping. Since you don't have to wear anything around your wrist or on a finger, it's more convenient and comfortable than a wearable sleep tracker.



: Tiny sensors are lined all across the mattress to measure things like movement, heart rate, breathing rate and sleep cycles to offer insights on your sleep quality and curate a personalized sleep score. The higher your score, the better you're sleeping. Since you don't have to wear anything around your wrist or on a finger, it's more convenient and comfortable than a wearable sleep tracker. Foot warming: Separate from the bed's thermoregulatory system are warmers at the foot of the bed. If you run your hands across the bottom of your mattress you'll notice a crispy feel where the warmers are, but you don't notice once you're lying down and have your bed covered with sheets.



Sleep Number curates a personalized sleep score based on our sleeping patterns, number of disturbances, heart rate and more. McKenzie Dillon/CNET

FlexFit Base

Every Sleep Number Climate360 mattress has a feature-rich smart adjustable bed frame called the FlexFit Base. While the bed is still expensive, this inclusion helps justify the bed's expensive price tag.

Unlike other beds, Your Sleep Number mattress physically connects to the bed frame. You can't move the mattress freely without bringing the bed frame along. Not only that, it's heavy. You essentially won't be able to move the bed once it's all put together, so make sure the technicians complete the setup where you expect to keep your bed.

Video producer and mattress expert Owen helping me test the adjustable bed frame on Sleep Number's Climate360 smart bed. Jonathon Gomez/CNET

Features

Adjust head and foot : Raise the head and foot of your mattress to elevate your head, feet or both. There are five settings available, and you can even save your head-foot preference as a favorite setting.

: Raise the head and foot of your mattress to elevate your head, feet or both. There are five settings available, and you can even save your head-foot preference as a favorite setting. Partner snore : Is your partner sawing logs? You can go into the SleepIQ app and raise your partner's head to an anti-snore position without disturbing them.



: Is your partner sawing logs? You can go into the SleepIQ app and raise your partner's head to an anti-snore position without disturbing them. Automatic under-bed lighting : A subtle yet effective light will automatically switch on from under the frame when you hop out of bed for a middle-of-the-night run to the kitchen or bathroom.



: A subtle yet effective light will automatically switch on from under the frame when you hop out of bed for a middle-of-the-night run to the kitchen or bathroom. Timer: You can set a timer for the under-bed light, or it'll automatically turn off when you return to bed.



Sleep Number mattress performance

Temperature

The Sleep Number Climate360 mattress gets our seal of approval on its cooling (and heating) functionality, and each side of the bed has its own temperature control.

I like to keep my mattress at a cool setting, especially during the summer when I tend to warm up. McKenzie Dillon/CNET

Between heat from your body, pajamas and blankets, the space underneath your covers becomes like its own mini microclimate, causing people to feel hot while they sleep. When you toggle to the cool setting within your SleepIQ app, rather than blow cool air, the cooling system draws away the warm air and leaves you with a noticeable cooling sensation.

If you're someone who sleeps cool, toggle the temp setting to warm and you'll feel a gentle, active stream of warm air blow upwards through the mattress. You can also activate foot warmers on the bottom of the bed to ensure you're cozy from head to toe. You can feel a subtle fan running when the temperature system is running, but it's not noisy or distracting enough to hamper sleep by any means.

Motion isolation

While the mattress is bouncy, it does a good job at limiting motion transfer from one side of the bed to the other. While you might be an exception if you're a light sleeper, I didn't notice when my partner got up in the middle of the night because my side of the bed stayed still.

Edge support

I'm a little disappointed with the edge support. While it's not bad enough to be a deal-breaker, my standards for this bed are extremely high. To me, the edge support feels like that of an average foam bed. However, I don't think you'll get the sensation you're going to roll off the edge, especially if you share a larger queen, king or California king mattress with a partner.

Off-gassing

This term refers to the chemical-like smell that emits from bed-in-a-box mattresses when you unwrap them from their packaging and give them time to inflate. However, the Sleep Number Climate360 mattress is hand-delivered and fully inflated, meaning there is no plastic-y smell during or after the setup process.

Who is the Sleep Number Climate360 mattress best for?

Sleeping position

The Sleep Number Climate360 mattress can be set to soft, firm and everything in between. This makes it an incredibly accommodating mattress that's fit for all sleeping positions.

Side sleepers should stay within the zero to 50 range, with zero being very pressure-relieving and 50 offering a nice balance of support and pressure relief. Unless you're extra petite, most will probably find the 30-to-50 range most comfortable.

Back and stomach sleepers want a firmer profile to keep their back and spine in a straight alignment and avoid back pain. I was most comfy in the 55 setting, but I'm a stomach sleeper who sometimes switches to my side. If you're strictly a back or stomach sleeper, the 60-to-70 range is a good sweet spot.

See more: Best mattress for stomach sleepers

Combination sleepers should stay around the 50 Sleep Number setting. Think of it like the Goldilocks of mattress firmness levels – not too soft, not too firm. It's just right.

Body type

The Sleep Number Climate360 mattress should accommodate all body types, from petite to heavy. It has a thick 13-inch construction, comes with a strong and solid bed frame, and is constructed with supportive mattress materials.

Price

If there are any downsides to this mattress, it's the price. It's the single most expensive bed I've ever tested and certainly caters to a specific audience.

If you can't justify buying a bed that costs the same as you might pay for a used car, there are plenty of beds out there that cost a lot less than $8K. But if you have the discretionary income and want to make a smart investment in your sleep quality and, in turn, your overall health, it's a great bed.

Size Price Queen $9,999 King $12,499 California King $12,499 Split King $13,499 Split California King $13,499 FlexTop King $13,499 FlexTop CA King $13,499

Prices shown above are full list prices.

Trial, warranty and shipping



100-night free trial

15-year limited warranty



Free white glove delivery



Free old mattress removal



Final thoughts

After everything is said and done, would I spend the money on a Sleep Number Climate360 mattress? Personally, no; I don't have any pain ailments, I don't have trouble with sleeping too hot, and my partner and I generally agree on our desired firmness level. That said, my parents would be the ideal sleepers for it.

Who will like the Sleep Number Climate360 mattress:

Sleepers with body pain or discomfort : My father had shoulder surgery a few years back and tested the Sleep Number while he was pet-sitting in my home. He said the Sleep Number significantly improved pain in his shoulder while sleeping -- especially when it adjusted firmness levels to his movements.

: My father had shoulder surgery a few years back and tested the Sleep Number while he was pet-sitting in my home. He said the Sleep Number significantly improved pain in his shoulder while sleeping -- especially when it adjusted firmness levels to his movements. Hot or cold sleepers : If temperature seriously hinders your ability to sleep fully throughout the night, whether it be heat or cold, the Sleep Number Climate360 is specifically designed to address these needs. And the cooling/heating feature seriously works.



: If temperature seriously hinders your ability to sleep fully throughout the night, whether it be heat or cold, the Sleep Number Climate360 is specifically designed to address these needs. And the cooling/heating feature seriously works. Couples who can't agree on a firmness level: If you and your partner have two different sleeping preferences, you may require different firmness levels. With the Sleep Number Climate360 you can adjust the firmness level on each side of the bed for a perfectly customized fit.



Who won't like the Sleep Number Climate360:

People who want an average bed : If you have no temperature issues that need to be addressed, little to no pain and you sleep with your partner without issues, there are other Sleep Number mattresses that are still high quality, more affordable and better suited to what you need.

: If you have no temperature issues that need to be addressed, little to no pain and you sleep with your partner without issues, there are other Sleep Number mattresses that are still high quality, more affordable and better suited to what you need. Frequent movers : Once your Sleep Number Climate360 mattress is set up, you will need help to move it. Attached to its bed frame, this bed setup is the heaviest I've ever tested. I physically cannot move it myself, even with a partner. If you're frequently on the move, this bed may be a hassle because you'll have to contact a Sleep Number tech each time you relocate.



: Once your Sleep Number Climate360 mattress is set up, you will need help to move it. Attached to its bed frame, this bed setup is the heaviest I've ever tested. I physically cannot move it myself, even with a partner. If you're frequently on the move, this bed may be a hassle because you'll have to contact a Sleep Number tech each time you relocate. People without reliable Wi-Fi: The Sleep Number Climate360 mattress is controlled via an app on your smartphone. If you don't have a reliable internet connection or you don't like tech in general, the Sleep Number Climate360 mattress will be more trouble than it's worth.



How does Sleep Number compare to other mattresses?

Sleep Number vs. Tempur-Pedic

Tempur-Pedic is comparable to Sleep Number as one of the top brands in the mattress industry at delivering premium beds. When you compare the Sleep Number Climate360 mattress to top-tier Tempur-Pedic models, they're much different from each other.

Tempur-Pedic has a strong memory foam feel.

Tempur-Pedic mattresses don't have adjustable firmness levels and are typically on the firm end of the spectrum.



Tempur-Pedic mattresses will sleep warmer than the Climate360 mattress.



The Climate360 mattress is more expensive than beds from Tempur-Pedic.



Sleep Number Climate360 FAQ's

How much does a Climate360 mattress cost? Right now, prices start at $8,999 for a queen size and go up to $12,499. There's no denying the Smart Number Climate360 smart bed is an expensive mattress.