X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Bounce Back From Daylight Savings With These 11 Sleep Week Deals

It's sleep week, which means everything from mattresses to sheets to accessories are on sale. Here are 11 sales that are worth checking out.

Taylor Leamey Senior Writer
Taylor Leamey writes about all things wellness, specializing in mental health, sleep and nutrition coverage. She has invested hundreds of hours into studying and researching sleep and holds a Certified Sleep Science Coach certification from the Spencer Institute. Not to mention the years she spent studying mental health fundamentals while earning her bachelor's degrees in both Psychology and Sociology. She is also a Certified Stress Management Coach.
Expertise Bachelor of Science, Psychology and Sociology Credentials
  • Certified Sleep Science Coach, Certified Stress Management Coach
See full bio
Taylor Leamey
4 min read
$179 at Layla
Layla Down Alternative Comforter
50% off
See at Nolah
Nolah
Extra $100 off mattresses with code CNET100
See at Casper
Casper
20% off mattresses
$67 at Nectar
Nectar Serenity Weighted Blanket
50% off
$78 at Bear
Bear Pillow
60% off
$290 at Brooklyn Bedding
Brooklyn Bedding Memory Foam Topper
25% off
$350 at Nest Bedding
Nest Bedding Silk Cloud Comforter
20% off + free shipping
$39 at Amazon
Jall Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock
26% off
See at Buffy
Buffy
20% off sitewide
See at Cozy Earth
Cozy Earth
35% off with code CNET
$389 at BedJet
BedJet 3 Climate Comfort System
30% off
buffy-valentines-day-sale-barcode
Buffy/CNET

Getting good sleep doesn't only come down to the mattress you sleep on, though that's in the mix. We use dozens of other sleep products to help us sleep better. From comfy sheets to cooling mattress toppers to weighted blankets, there are a lot of products you might be considering buying. 

This story is part of Sleep Awareness Month 2024, CNET's deep dive into how sleep impacts your overall health and why it's crucial to all aspects of life.

When it comes to sleep products, things are mostly always on sale. However, some sales are better than others. Using my years of sleep expertise, I rounded up the top 11 sleep week deals worth the money. 

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Layla Down Alternative Comforter

50% off

Right now, you can get the Layla Down Alternative Comforter for only $179, 50% off the retail price. This down alternative comforter makes our list of the best cooling comforters that our experts tested. The cover is made from 100% cotton and has 700 fill power of down alternative fibers, which makes it an excellent choice for people with allergies. 

The Down Alternative Comforter is available in both white and gray and features Layla's trademark octagon stitching that the Layla mattresses have

$179 at Layla

Nolah

Extra $100 off mattresses with code CNET100

For sleep week, Nolah is running a 35% off select beds sale with two free pillows included with your purchase. CNET has an exclusive code that will earn you an extra $100 off with this sale. Just use code CNET100. 

See at Nolah

Casper

20% off mattresses

Casper recently overhauled its entire mattress collection and introduced new mattresses, including the all-foam Casper One, Dream Hybrid and Snow. With this launch, Casper is offering 20% off these mattresses. The all-foam One mattress retails for $1,245, though that 20% off will drop it to $995. Additionally, buying two Casper pillows gives you 20% off.

20% isn't the biggest mattress sale for mattresses, but it's nice to see Casper run a sale after releasing its new catalog. 

See at Casper

Nectar Serenity Weighted Blanket

50% off

If you've been looking for a weighted blanket to help calm anxiety and help you sleep better at night, then you'll like the Nectar Serenity Weighted Blanket. You can get the 20-pound option for only $67. That's 50% off the retail price. 

You also can get up to 40% off mattresses with Nectar's spring sale. You can get the all-foam Nectar mattress for only $649 and the Nectar Premier for $949. I consider any mattress sale that drops the price under $1,000 a good deal. 

$67 at Nectar

Bear Pillow

60% off

Bear currently has several pillows on final sale right now that will slash the price in half. The Bear Pillow, great for back sleepers, is available for 60% off, or $78. You can also get the Bear Mini and Contour pillow for 50% off. 

The Bear Pillow features a hybrid foam that is halfway between bouncy latex and slow-moving memory foam. When we tested it, we found it to be right in the middle of firm and soft. Bear's final sales do not let you return or exchange the pillows. 

$78 at Bear

Brooklyn Bedding Memory Foam Topper

25% off

Brooklyn Bedding currently has a sale going on that is 25% off sitewide, which means that you can get popular mattresses like the Brooklyn Bedding Signature or Cooling Aurora Luxe on sale. But if you're not ready to spend money on a new bed, you may be looking for a mattress topper. Brooklyn Bedding's 2-inch memory foam topper is on sale for $290 instead of the retail price of $387. You'll pay $354 if you want that extra inch of comfort. 

Memory foam mattress toppers are a great choice for people who want to change the firmness or feel of their bed without committing to a whole new mattress. The topper from Brooklyn Bedding has the brand's GlacioTex cooling cover, which hot sleepers won't want to miss. 

$290 at Brooklyn Bedding

Nest Bedding Silk Cloud Comforter

20% off + free shipping

If you're looking for a way to add a little luxury to your bed, the Nest Bedding Silk Cloud Comforter can help you do that. It's currently on sale for 20% off, which drops the price to $350. You can add the bamboo duvet cover for only $75, 50% off retail. 

The Nest Bedding Silk Cloud Comforter is made with Mulberry silk and certified organic cotton and has an almost creamy feel like draping yourself in a marshmallow. We liked it so much that it made our list of the best comforters. For more on Nest Bedding, check out our video review of the beds

$350 at Nest Bedding

Jall Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock

26% off

CNET's selection for the best budget sunrise alarm clock is currently on sale for $39, which is 26% off. The Jall Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock has all the basics you would expect: seven colors, 20 brightness levels and seven natural sounds. It might not be as advanced as other sunrise alarm clocks out there, but we like it as a no-fuss option.

$39 at Amazon

Buffy

20% off sitewide

Buffy is running a 20% off sitewide sleep week sale. This includes fan favorites like the Cloud Comforter or the Buffy Breeze sheet set, which we included on our best sheet list. You can currently buy this sheet set for $161 with this sale. 

Thanks to the eucalyptus fibers, the Buffy Breeze sheet set is good for hot sleepers. Other sleep essentials on sale from Buffy include the Wiggle pillow and the Comfy Bundle, consisting of a sheet set, comfort and pillows for $431. 

See at Buffy

Cozy Earth

35% off with code CNET

Cozy Earth is running a semi-annual sale that will save you 20% to 25% off sitewide. This includes the various bedding products from Cozy Earth, including sheets, pillowcases and blankets. 

CNET has an exclusive offer that unlocks 35% off when you use code CNET.

See at Cozy Earth

BedJet 3 Climate Comfort System

30% off

BedJet offers a climate-controlled system that either heats or cools your mattress. You can now get the BedJet 3 Climate Sleep System for $389 instead of the retail $569. 

It might not be on everyone's radar for sleep essentials, but if you struggle to cool down or warm up at night, you'll appreciate how easy the BedJet is to use. Just plug it in, place it under your bed and control it from the app on your phone. 

$389 at BedJet
The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Mattress Buying Guides

Type
People
Preference
Mattress Reviews

Other Sleep Guides

Bed Accessories
Sleep Tech