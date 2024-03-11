Bounce Back From Daylight Savings With These 11 Sleep Week Deals

Buffy/CNET

Getting good sleep doesn't only come down to the mattress you sleep on, though that's in the mix. We use dozens of other sleep products to help us sleep better. From comfy sheets to cooling mattress toppers to weighted blankets, there are a lot of products you might be considering buying.

When it comes to sleep products, things are mostly always on sale. However, some sales are better than others. Using my years of sleep expertise, I rounded up the top 11 sleep week deals worth the money.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Add CNET Shopping Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.

Layla Down Alternative Comforter 50% off Right now, you can get the Layla Down Alternative Comforter for only $179, 50% off the retail price. This down alternative comforter makes our list of the best cooling comforters that our experts tested. The cover is made from 100% cotton and has 700 fill power of down alternative fibers, which makes it an excellent choice for people with allergies. The Down Alternative Comforter is available in both white and gray and features Layla's trademark octagon stitching that the Layla mattresses have. $179 at Layla

Nolah Extra $100 off mattresses with code CNET100 For sleep week, Nolah is running a 35% off select beds sale with two free pillows included with your purchase. CNET has an exclusive code that will earn you an extra $100 off with this sale. Just use code CNET100. See at Nolah

Casper 20% off mattresses Casper recently overhauled its entire mattress collection and introduced new mattresses, including the all-foam Casper One, Dream Hybrid and Snow. With this launch, Casper is offering 20% off these mattresses. The all-foam One mattress retails for $1,245, though that 20% off will drop it to $995. Additionally, buying two Casper pillows gives you 20% off. 20% isn't the biggest mattress sale for mattresses, but it's nice to see Casper run a sale after releasing its new catalog. See at Casper

Bear Pillow 60% off Bear currently has several pillows on final sale right now that will slash the price in half. The Bear Pillow, great for back sleepers, is available for 60% off, or $78. You can also get the Bear Mini and Contour pillow for 50% off. The Bear Pillow features a hybrid foam that is halfway between bouncy latex and slow-moving memory foam. When we tested it, we found it to be right in the middle of firm and soft. Bear's final sales do not let you return or exchange the pillows. $78 at Bear

Brooklyn Bedding Memory Foam Topper 25% off Brooklyn Bedding currently has a sale going on that is 25% off sitewide, which means that you can get popular mattresses like the Brooklyn Bedding Signature or Cooling Aurora Luxe on sale. But if you're not ready to spend money on a new bed, you may be looking for a mattress topper. Brooklyn Bedding's 2-inch memory foam topper is on sale for $290 instead of the retail price of $387. You'll pay $354 if you want that extra inch of comfort. Memory foam mattress toppers are a great choice for people who want to change the firmness or feel of their bed without committing to a whole new mattress. The topper from Brooklyn Bedding has the brand's GlacioTex cooling cover, which hot sleepers won't want to miss. $290 at Brooklyn Bedding

Nest Bedding Silk Cloud Comforter 20% off + free shipping If you're looking for a way to add a little luxury to your bed, the Nest Bedding Silk Cloud Comforter can help you do that. It's currently on sale for 20% off, which drops the price to $350. You can add the bamboo duvet cover for only $75, 50% off retail. The Nest Bedding Silk Cloud Comforter is made with Mulberry silk and certified organic cotton and has an almost creamy feel like draping yourself in a marshmallow. We liked it so much that it made our list of the best comforters. For more on Nest Bedding, check out our video review of the beds. $350 at Nest Bedding

Jall Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock 26% off CNET's selection for the best budget sunrise alarm clock is currently on sale for $39, which is 26% off. The Jall Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock has all the basics you would expect: seven colors, 20 brightness levels and seven natural sounds. It might not be as advanced as other sunrise alarm clocks out there, but we like it as a no-fuss option. $39 at Amazon

Buffy 20% off sitewide Buffy is running a 20% off sitewide sleep week sale. This includes fan favorites like the Cloud Comforter or the Buffy Breeze sheet set, which we included on our best sheet list. You can currently buy this sheet set for $161 with this sale. Thanks to the eucalyptus fibers, the Buffy Breeze sheet set is good for hot sleepers. Other sleep essentials on sale from Buffy include the Wiggle pillow and the Comfy Bundle, consisting of a sheet set, comfort and pillows for $431. See at Buffy

Cozy Earth 35% off with code CNET Cozy Earth is running a semi-annual sale that will save you 20% to 25% off sitewide. This includes the various bedding products from Cozy Earth, including sheets, pillowcases and blankets. CNET has an exclusive offer that unlocks 35% off when you use code CNET. See at Cozy Earth