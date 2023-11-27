Grab Tile Trackers for as Low as $16 With This Cyber Monday Deal

Losing track of your most essential items is a big stressor, but Bluetooth trackers can make it easier to keep up with everything from your gym bag to your wallet to your keys. While these nifty devices often come with a hefty price tag, Cyber Monday has brought with it a ton of deals, making is easier to score one for less. Right now Amazon is offering discounts of up to 46% on a variety of Tile trackers, with prices starting at just $16.

Tile trackers pair with your phone via Bluetooth and offer support for both iOS and Android. Once they are set up, you can use your phone to send out an audible alert to help you find your Tile -- or in the event that you misplace your phone, you can press the Tile to make your phone ring. And for things that may have been left behind somewhere at a further distance, the app can show you your Tile's most recent location. All Tile trackers are IP67-rated water-resistant, which makes them pretty durable if you get caught in the rain or have some other mishap.

There are an array of different Tile products to choose from, but for the most upgraded features, you may want to grab a Tile Pro. It has a range of up to 400 feet and includes a replaceable battery that should last up to a year. And you can get one for just $25 right now -- or snag the two pack for $44. The Tile Sticker is another good option that you can stick onto a variety of household items like your remote or your headphones that are easily misplaced. You can grab one for just $20 today. And for the biggest savings in the sale, grab the two-pack featuring the Tile Mate and Slim. The Mate has a hole to easily slip onto your keyring, while the latter is thin enough to slide inside a wallet for easy tracking -- and you can score both for $29. That's a 46% savings.

In addition the the app, you can also find your Tile using Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri. And for even more features, like smart alerts and even battery replacements, you can sign up for a Tile Premium subscription. Amazon's Cyber Monday sale ends tonight, so be sure to make your selection before then if you want to snag these deals.