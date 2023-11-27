Grab an Action Cam for Less With These Cyber Monday GoPro Deals

The GoPro Pro Hero 11 is among the best action cams you can buy right now but it can be a costly beast. It doesn't always have to be though, especially if you take advantage of this Cyber Monday deal that slashes the normal $350 asking price. It isn't alone, either. There are other GoPro action cam deals available with up to 30% off, and you won't want to miss them.

Going back to that Hero 11, buying now means that you'll pay just $300 Link Text:

for your new action cam. Looking to go even more upmarket? The Hero 12 Black is a great option despite its normal $400 price -- and it's a great option when you can pay just $349 at Amazon right now.

If you're looking to get the ultimate in vlogging cameras can pick up the GoPro Hero 12 Black Creator Edition which includes a microphone, battery grip, tripod, remote, and more for just $499. All of that would normally cost $600, making this a bargain if you're looking to upgrade your rig.

There are, of course, more Amazon Cyber Monday deals available, so don't think you have to buy an action cam to save money. With deals on every category you can think of, there will undoubtedly be a discount for everyone.