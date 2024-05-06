Get Up to 49% Off Beats Headphones With This Massive Sale at Amazon

When it comes to some of the best wireless headphones and wireless earbuds on the market, Beats is a trusted name. Known for producing high-quality sound in trendy packages, the brand was acquired by Apple 10 years ago, bringing Beats products the same ease of integration with Apple gear that AirPods have. Though Beats headphones can be more affordable than AirPods, they still come with a high price tag. If you happen to be in the market for some right now, you might want to jump on this Amazon sale that knocks down prices on Beats headphones by up to 49%.

Amazon is currently offering an array of Beats headphones and earbuds at sizable discounts, though not all colors and designs are included. The biggest deal is on Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones. They are currently discounted by 49%, bringing the price down from $350 to $180. If you're looking for the Beats Solo3, you can get those for $129, a 35% discount on the original price of $200.

Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds are currently discounted by 20%, bringing that price down from $200 to $160. Beats Studio Buds have a hefty 47% discount, which means you can get a pair for $80, compared to the regular $150 price. Even the Beats Flex wireless earbuds are down to just $49, which is 30% less than the regular price of $70. We don't know how long this sale will last at Amazon, so if you see something you like, snag it.

Whether you're looking for something to help you totally tune out distractions or you want something for working out, Beats will deliver great sound and, right now, the price can't be beat. Still, if you don't see something that fits the bill for you, our list of the best headphone and earbud deals will get you sorted out in no time.