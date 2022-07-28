Best Beats Headphone Deals: Save Up to 54% On Popular Headphones and Earbuds

Beats headphones are Apple headphones, at least technically, since Apple owns the Beats brand. That said, Beats has been able to maintain its own independent brand identity and offer a more diverse range of headphones at multiple different prices.

Beats headphone deals are also fairly common, which is something that can't be said for many Apple products. Apple even matches some Beats headphone deals from third-party retailers .

Beats headphone pricing 2022 Model Retail price Best price right now Best all-time price Beats Studio Buds $150 $130 $160 Beats Fit Pro $200 $200 $159 Beats Powerbeats Pro $250 $200 $150 Beats Flex $70 $59 $39 Beats Powerbeats $150 $150 $80 Beats Solo3 $200 $131 $99 Beats Solo Pro $300 $280 $100 Beats Studio3 $200 $180 $170 Beats EP $350 $60 $60

Here's a look at the current best Beats headphone deals. Prices fluctuate frequently and sometimes certain colors are less expensive than others, so click through on any model to see specific pricing for specific colors. Note that while the Beats Solo Pro, Powerbeats and Beats EP have been discontinued from production, they remain available for purchase from various retailers.

David Carnoy/CNET Beats' Studio3 Wireless over-ear noise-canceling headphones were released back in 2018. They're good headphones, but they're more than 3 years old. They're on sale for just $180 -- almost 50% off -- at Woot right now in a few different colorways. That's pretty close to their all-time low price of $170. Read our Beats Studio3 Wireless review.

David Carnoy/CNET Beats' Powerbeats Pro, which have been out for a few years, list for $250. They've dipped to as low as $150 but are now hovering around $200. With Beats' new Fit Pro earbuds also available (read our Fit Pro review), we should see the Powerbeats Pro regularly on sale. Read our Beats Powerbeats Pro review.

David Carnoy/CNET Geared toward both iOS and Android users, the Beats Studio Buds are missing a few key features on the Apple side of things (there's no H1 or W1 chip), but they're small, lightweight earbuds that are comfortable to wear and offer very good sound. While their noise canceling isn't as good as the AirPods Pro offer, they do have a transparency mode and they're decent for making calls. Ultimately, their fit and sound quality are their strongest selling points. Currently, the only deals are on the blue color with $20 off at Amazon and Best Buy. Read our Beats Studio Buds review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Beats' entry-level EP wired headphones are a surprisingly good listening experience -- and value. The list price is $130, but you can regularly find them online for closer to $100 and sometimes less. Right now, Woot has the on sale for just $60 in all four colors. These on-ear headphones that aren't as swanky as Beats' forgotten on-ear Mixr or its over-ear Executive and Pro models. But thanks to their reinforced metal frame, they remind me of low-frills versions of those headphones -- they aren't flashy and don't fold up or fold flat for travel (the frame has no hinges). The EP headphones offer decent, clean sound with enough bass here to satisfy a low-end audiophile, but not so much to turn off someone who's looking for a more balanced, neutral sound quality in their headphones. Read our Beats EP review.

David Carnoy/CNET Beats' neckband-style Flex earbuds are Apple's most affordable wireless headphones. They started out with a list price of $50, then got discounted to $40. Blame component shortages or supply chain issues, but their list price shot up to $70, though you can find them in the smoke white color at Staples for $59. Read our Beats Flex review.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET First released in 2016, the Beats Solo3 headphones predate the Solo Pro and have the W1 chip instead of the H1 chip. While they're wireless, unlike the Solo Pro, they're missing noise cancellation. That said, it's one of the most popular Beats models ever made and often gets discounted to around $100. The current low price of $131 is a pretty good deal compared with the competition at $200, but if you're not in a hurry you might be able to hold out for a cheaper price. Read our Beats Solo3 review.

David Carnoy/CNET Though they have been officially discontinued by Apple, the Beats Solo Pro are among the best on-ear noise-canceling wireless headphones. They feature Apple's H1 chip which enables several nifty features for Apple devices like one-tap pairing and spatial audio for music, though these headphones don't have the dynamic head-tracking required for Apple's spatial audio feature while watching TV and movies like some other AirPods and Beats products. The best deal on them right now is a $20 discount at Kohl's. Read our Beats Solo Pro review.

David Carnoy/CNET The Powerbeats 4 are essentially the Powerbeats Pro with a wire between them. Some people like having the wire so they can let the buds dangle from their neck when they don't have them in their ears. They are no longer sold by Apple but you can sometimes find a set on sale at a third-party retailer -- just not right now. Read our Powerbeats 4 review.

David Carnoy/CNET Technically, the Beats Fit Pro aren't AirPods, but they're built on the same tech platform as the AirPods Pro. Unlike Beats' earlier and less expensive Studio Buds, the Beats Fit Pro include Apple's H1 chip and have most of the AirPods Pro's features, including active noise canceling, spatial audio and Adaptive EQ. I'd venture to call them the sports AirPods you've always wanted. And for some people, they might just be better than the AirPods Pro. Read our Beats Fit Pro review.