Best Headphone Prime Day Deals: Save $170 on Beats Studio 3, $74 on AirPods Pro and More

We're still a few weeks out from Prime Day, which officially kicks off on July 12 this year, but the deals are already in full swing. Amazon has already rolled out tons of early deals, and plenty of other retailers are offering competing deals to get in on the action. You'll find big discounts out there on everything from TVs to laptops to home goods and, of course, headphones.

Whether you like the convenience of compact wireless earbuds or prefer the powerful sound of over-ear headphones, everyone's favorite pair of headphones is the one that they can snag at a bargain. Amazon and tons of other retailers are offering some big discounts on lots of top-rated pairs at the moment, including deals on some of our favorite headphones on the market in 2022. We've rounded up some of the best deals you'll find out there right now below, and we expect plenty more sales to pop up as we get closer to Prime Day, so be sure to check back often.

Best headphone deals

Sarah Tew/CNET The AirPods Pro are Apple's most advanced wireless earbuds to date, and they're one of the most, if not the most, popular pairs on the market right now. Named among our favorite wireless earbuds of the year, they have active noise cancellation, which the AirPods 3 do not, as well as adaptive EQ and Siri compatibility.

Sennheiser Sennheiser headphones look and feel like every bit of the premium product that they are, with rich, detailed audio and impressive noise-canceling capabilities. These Momentum 2 true wireless earbuds are still one of the best-sounding pairs on the market in 2022, though they were bumped off our list by the brand-new Momentum 3 earbuds. They're equipped with Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity for ultralow latency, and a smart pause feature that automatically stops your music when you remove an earbud. They also have an IPX4 water resistance rating, and a battery life of up to 28 hours when you count the charging case. Read our full Sennheiser Momentum 2 review here.

David Carnoy/CNET Sleek and stylish, Beats is one of the most popular headphone brands on the market. And fortunately, these Studio 3 over-ear headphones offer plenty of substance along with their flashy looks. They're equipped with Apple's W1 chip, which means they pair seamlessly with Apple devices and are compatible with the Siri voice assistant. They feature active noise-canceling capabilities that can be toggled off to help preserve battery life, extending it to an impressive 40 hours in low-power mode. They also calibrate your audio in real time for a premium listening experience.

There's nothing worse than having to interrupt your rhythm on a good run because your wireless earbuds have come loose again. If you're looking for an alternative that's not a pair of bulky over-ear headphones, you might want to consider the Powerbeats Pro. They were named one of our favorite pairs of running headphones and earbuds for 2022 thanks to their snug ear hook design, as well as sound quality and battery life that surpasses the popular AirPods Pro. Just note that this discount is only available on select color variants. Read our Beats Powerbeats Pro review.

Lexy Savvides/CNET Even though Sony has released the next generation of these headphones, the WH-1000XM5, this older pair still has plenty to offer, and for hundreds less. In his original review, CNET's David Carnoy called them a "nearly flawless noise-canceling headphone" and for good reason. They feature intuitive touch sensor controls, adaptive noise control that adjusts ambient sound settings to match your environment and a speak-to-chat function that automatically pauses music when you need to speak to someone. They boast up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge and the Sound Enhancement Engine upscales digital music in real time for premium audio quality.

David Carnoy/CNET Even on sale, the AirPods Max are pretty pricey, but they do have the build quality to back it up. A stainless-steel frame and aluminum earcups give them the weight and feel of ultrapremium headphones, and the memory foam earpads make them supremely comfortable despite their size. They also feature some of the absolute best noise-canceling capabilities on the market right now. Discounts vary by color, though all are available for less than the Apple price, and be sure to activate the instant coupon on the product page to get the full discount. Read our Apple AirPods Max review.

Samsung The Galaxy Buds Pro are Samsung's flagship noise-cancelling earbuds. They feature four ambient levels of noise cancellation, and an 11mm woofer and 6.5mm tweeter in each earbud for high-quality audio. They also have an IPX7 water resistance rating so there's no need to worry about sweat or rain. Read our Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review.