Get Glasses for Every Occasion During Pair Eyewear's Early Black Friday Sale
Pair Eyewear has a unique approach to glasses and you can try your first pair for a steal.
The holidays have come early at Pair Eyewear, and the company is offering fantastic early Black Friday discounts. For a limited time, everything on Pair Eyewear's site is on sale at 20% off. All you have to do is use the code HOLIDAY20 during checkout.
Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.
If you wear glasses exclusively, you know things can get kind of boring. Maybe you have one pair for day-to-day activities, another pair for work and then a pair for fancy events. But sometimes you want a little bit more and buying additional frames can get expensive. With Pair Eyewear, you don't have to buy new frames every time you want to switch things up.
The brand's unique approach lets you choose your base frame -- both regular glasses and sunglasses -- and then you can buy top frames. These top frames cost a fraction of the price and easily snap onto your base frame. You can choose from hundreds of different tops to customize your base frame.
Right now, top frames start at $25. Using code HOLIDAY20 will bring that down to just $20. And if your new frames have inspired you to spruce up your closet, feel free to explore Macy's Black Friday deals.
