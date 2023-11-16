Epic Early Black Friday Deals at Macy's Drop Even Lower With This Coupon

Macy's has already begun unveiling its Black Friday deals and steals for this holiday season. If you're on a budget but still want to get your loved ones some amazing gifts, this might be exactly what you've been looking for. Once you visit Macy's website, you'll have early access to the deals, and you can save up to 70% off right now. And from now until Nov. 18, you can also save an extra get an extra 20% off when you use coupon code SCORE.

This is one of the biggest sales we've seen so far. Macy's has everything from designer handbags up to 50% off to small appliances for $20 and under. If you're looking for new pots and pans to prepare your fancy Thanksgiving feast, you'll find some great options for up to 65% off. There are also deals on timeless jewelry pieces, including earrings, pendants and rings with lab grown diamonds for 50-75% off. And you can't forget those matching family pajama sets for less that $20.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy? Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found.

Macy's has everything you need for this holiday season and beyond, but if you prefer to shop elsewhere we're rounding up the best Black Friday Amazon deals as well as the top Walmart Black Friday offers.