For Black Friday, Prusa Is Offering Free Shipping and Free Gifts With Every Mk4 and Mk3s 3D Printer Purchase

Prusa has been making some of the best 3D printers available for years now, and this Black Friday, it's introduced a bunch of freebies to go along with a purchase of most of the company's 3D printers. These freebies include free worldwide shipping, as well an extra roll of Prusa filament.

Because these free gifts are free, you don't have to do anything to get them. Simply order yourself a Prusa Mk4, Mk3S+, Prusa Mini, or SLS1 resin printer and gifts will be added to your order depending on the type of bundle you bought. For example, if you get the Prusa Mk4 -- one of CNET's best fast 3d printers -- you'll receive:

The best Black Friday 2023 deals Don’t miss some of the best sales and deals of the year. Nearly every retailer is offering deep discounts on a wide variety of merchandise. See the best Black Friday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.

Free worldwide shipping

An extra roll of orange filament (you already get a roll in the box)

A textured build plate to use with other materials

2 models worth $30 each

A free Fusion 360 course to help you design your own models for 3D printing

A $10 voucher to Fab365's model library

Just the filament and build plate alone are worth $70 and the free worldwide shipping is incredibly helpful if you live far from Europe. If you choose the SLS1, you will receive free resin instead of filament, but that's still a good deal when you need to stock up on that anyway. There are also a few caveats to the free shipping (orders over 30 rolls of filament, for example) so check out Prusa's blog before you buy to make sure you are good to go.

Prusa also has a more conventional sale on materials and spare parts like nozzles so it is well worth heading over to the store to simply look around. And, if Prusa is a little too rich for your bank account, then have a look at some of our other Black Friday 3D printer deals here.