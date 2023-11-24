Fix Your Charging Woes With This Black Friday Power Strip Deal and Save $26
This Anker power strip can charge five things at once from a single AC socket for $44.
If you're anything like me, you probably don't have anywhere near enough charging ports or AC outlets, and that can be a real pain. You can fix all of your charging woes by picking up this Anker power strip while the Black Friday getting is good; this is your chance to grab one for just $44.
Don't miss some of the best sales and deals of the year.
That means that the Black Friday deal saves you $26 which works out to 37% off the original $70 price. Those kinds of discounts don't grow on trees and Black Friday bargains don't don't tend to last for long. Anyone keen on picking up this power strip at this price would be best served doing it sooner rather than later. Note that the discounted price is only offered on the black version, not the white one.
You'd be forgiven for thinking that a power strip would be boring, but you'd be wrong. This little wonder is capable of powering five different things from one AC outlet and it'll do it all with a small footprint. Two AC outlets connect power-hungry devices, while the two USB-C ports are perfect for charging phones and headphones. A single SUB-A port is also available should you have a legacy device like an old Kindle, for example.
As great as this power strip is, we know it won't be for everyone, so we've collected a long list of all the best Amazon Black Friday deals to help you find a bargain that's right for you. That list is growing, so be sure to check back every so often if you don't see something that captures your imagination just yet.
