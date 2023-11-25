Even the Good Yankee Candle Scents Have Black Friday Discounts Today
There are some genuinely great Yankee Candle options available at great Black Friday prices today, as long as you know where to look.
Lots of people look to Black Friday as a time to get a good discount on popular electronics or games, but it may surprise you to learn this is a great time of year to stock up on candles. In the past it's been necessary to dig around a little for some good deals on candles you'd actually want burning in your house, but the Yankee Candle company has several of my favorites available to add to your cart right now.
Don’t miss some of the best sales and deals of the year. Nearly every retailer is offering deep discounts on a wide variety of merchandise. See the best Black Friday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.
While Yankee Candle is quick to promote its new holiday collection, which includes the excellent Marshmallow Eggnog among others for 50% off on their site, you can also get a ton of candles that are currently considered out of season on Amazon. This includes the popular Autumn Wreath scent as well as a bunch of others, and depending on where you live most of them will ship next day.
You can't really talk about Yankee Candle deals without talking about its WoodWick line, which are also on sale in multiple places. The pleasant crackling of these candles is just as inviting as the available scents, but you can also get the WoodWick car reeds. These wooden reeds hang from your rear mirror and immediately fill your car with your scent of choice, only now you can grab refills for less.
More Black Friday deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash back offers.
- Black Friday 2023 Live Blog: The Very Best Sales and Deals Happening Now
- These Are the Best Black Friday Deals at Amazon We've Found So Far
- Walmart's Black Friday Sale Has Started: AirPods Pro and More Hit Lowest Prices We've Seen
- Apple Black Friday Deals: New All-time Lows on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad and More
- From ZDNet: The best early Black Friday 2023 deals: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more
Black Friday Deals by category
- The Best Black Friday Phone Deals
- The Best Black Friday TV Deals
- The Best Black Friday Laptop Deals
- The Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals (starting at $179)
- The Best Black Friday AirPods Deals (starting under $80)
- The Best Black Friday iPad Deals (starting under $230)
- The Best Black Friday PS5 Deals
- The Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals