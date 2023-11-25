Even the Good Yankee Candle Scents Have Black Friday Discounts Today

Lots of people look to Black Friday as a time to get a good discount on popular electronics or games, but it may surprise you to learn this is a great time of year to stock up on candles. In the past it's been necessary to dig around a little for some good deals on candles you'd actually want burning in your house, but the Yankee Candle company has several of my favorites available to add to your cart right now.

The best Black Friday 2023 deals Don’t miss some of the best sales and deals of the year. Nearly every retailer is offering deep discounts on a wide variety of merchandise. See the best Black Friday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.

While Yankee Candle is quick to promote its new holiday collection, which includes the excellent Marshmallow Eggnog among others for 50% off on their site, you can also get a ton of candles that are currently considered out of season on Amazon. This includes the popular Autumn Wreath scent as well as a bunch of others, and depending on where you live most of them will ship next day.

You can't really talk about Yankee Candle deals without talking about its WoodWick line, which are also on sale in multiple places. The pleasant crackling of these candles is just as inviting as the available scents, but you can also get the WoodWick car reeds. These wooden reeds hang from your rear mirror and immediately fill your car with your scent of choice, only now you can grab refills for less.