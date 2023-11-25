Elevate Your Space With an Essential Oil Diffuser Before Black Friday Ends

A great way to elevate your space is by adding an essential oil diffuser. And you can pick one up for cheap during this year's Black Friday sale. There are countless options on Amazon but if you're looking for something kind of discreet then this lavender potted plant option might be for you. At first glance, the diffuser looks just like an indoor plant. This makes it the perfect addition to any desk setup or bedroom--especially if you've never had any luck keeping real plants alive. The exterior cover is made of high-quality resin, which reveals the actual diffuser when you remove it. It holds up to 150ml of water and turns itself off when the water runs out. This model typically retails for $33 but is currently on sale for just $19.

After you've received your diffuser, you'll want to try some new essential oils. Mixing and matching oils is a quick way to discover new scent combinations. You can fill your space with all the smells of the season with this P&J Autumn Set or lean into the lavender theme with this lavender essential oil from Brooklyn Botany. Or maybe you're looking for more spa-like vibes, this Laguna Moon set has all the classics, including eucalyptus and peppermint.

Incorporating a little aromatherapy into your life will not only keep your space smelling great but can also boost your mental health. Essential oils are known to have positive effects on your mood and may even help you sleep better.