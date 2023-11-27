Cyber Monday Deal Knocks 33% Off Our Favorite Affordable Noise-Canceling Earbuds

Whether you want them for your commute, working out or just strolling around town, noise-canceling earbuds are perfect for tuning out the world around you. And you don't have to break the bank to get your hands on a pair -- especially with Cyber Monday deals in full swing at the moment. Amazon has knocked $27 off EarFun's Air Pro 3 earbuds -- one of our favorite budget-friendly pairs of 2023 -- so you can snag them for just $56 right now. However, Amazon's Cyber Monday sale expires tonight, so we'd recommend getting your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The EarFun Air Pro 3 are our top pick for affordable wireless earbuds. They are equipped with the latest Qualcomm QCC3071 chipset, which allows them to have surprisingly robust power and volume for such budget-oriented earbuds. They have great highs and mids, especially in terms of clarity, although their bass does suffer a little bit, which isn't too surprising given the price point. Call audio is great, given that the earbuds come with a total of six microphones to work with, and the person at the other end can hear you pretty well, even in a somewhat crowded environment.

The myriad of microphones also help with the environmental noise cancelling, which isn't quite the same as the higher-end active noise cancelling. Still, it's more than enough if you aren't dealing with sounds over 43 decibels, such as a jackhammer or drill. Luckily, the EarFun Air Pro 3 does a good job of sealing against your ear, so you get some passive noise canceling that way too. Of course, if you'd still like to hear what's going around you, there's a transparency mode, which we don't often see in more budget-friendly earbuds, so we're delighted with that.

As for battery life, you'll be happy to know that you'll get around nine hours without ENC and about 7 hours with ENC enabled, plus another 30 hours from the wireless case. We're also happy to see that it comes with an IPX5 rating, so it can handle the elements and sweat if you want to go running or exercise.

Overall, while the EarFun Air Pro 3 won't compete with the top dogs in the game, they're an excellent set of mid-range earbuds, especially with this Cyber Monday deal bringing them down to less than $60. Plus, you can check out our full roundup of all the best Cyber Monday headphone deals for even more bargains.