Brooklinen's Lush Sheets and Bedding Are 25% Off for Cyber Monday

Thanksgiving and Black Friday are behind us, but we've still got Cyber Monday (and the rest of the week) to snag some good deals. If you're looking to upgrade your bedding, Brooklinen's Cyber Monday sale is one you don't want to miss. Brooklinen calls it "the biggest sale of the year," and it's not just for sheets -- everything is 25% off (yes, even those plush pillows, cozy robes and fluffy duvets).

If I had to pick, I would go with the luxe sateen sheets, which have a buttery soft feel and will make your bed feel like a 5-star hotel. Brooklinen has long been known for making high-quality sheets, crafted with premium materials. These sheets made our roundup of the best sheets, so make sure to grab this deal before they sell out.