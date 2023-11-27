X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Brooklinen's Lush Sheets and Bedding Are 25% Off for Cyber Monday

The savings on some of our favorite sheets are good through Nov. 29. Don't snooze on these offers.

screen-shot-2022-02-16-at-11-18-55-am.png
screen-shot-2022-02-16-at-11-18-55-am.png
Nasha Addarich Martínez Senior Editor
Nasha is a Senior Editor for health and wellness at CNET. She is a nutrition, mental health and sleep science enthusiast. Her passion for mindful and holistic practices transcends her personal life and profoundly influences her editorial approach, as she weaves evidence-based insights with practical advice to inspire readers to lead healthier, more balanced lives.Throughout her career, she's covered various topics including financial services, technology, travel and wellness.
Expertise Sleep, mental health, personal care and nutrition. Credentials
  • Sleep Science Coach Certification from The Spencer Institute.
See full bio
Nasha Addarich Martínez
Brooklinen luxe sateen sheets
Brooklinen

Thanksgiving and Black Friday are behind us, but we've still got Cyber Monday (and the rest of the week) to snag some good deals. If you're looking to upgrade your bedding, Brooklinen's Cyber Monday sale is one you don't want to miss. Brooklinen calls it "the biggest sale of the year," and it's not just for sheets -- everything is 25% off (yes, even those plush pillows, cozy robes and fluffy duvets).

See at Brooklinen

If I had to pick, I would go with the luxe sateen sheets, which have a buttery soft feel and will make your bed feel like a 5-star hotel. Brooklinen has long been known for making high-quality sheets, crafted with premium materials. These sheets made our roundup of the best sheets, so make sure to grab this deal before they sell out.

More Cyber Monday deals from CNET

CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codeseBay couponsSamsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. 

Cyber Monday Deals by category

Cyber Monday Deals by price

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.