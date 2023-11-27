Brooklinen's Lush Sheets and Bedding Are 25% Off for Cyber Monday
The savings on some of our favorite sheets are good through Nov. 29. Don't snooze on these offers.
Thanksgiving and Black Friday are behind us, but we've still got Cyber Monday (and the rest of the week) to snag some good deals. If you're looking to upgrade your bedding, Brooklinen's Cyber Monday sale is one you don't want to miss. Brooklinen calls it "the biggest sale of the year," and it's not just for sheets -- everything is 25% off (yes, even those plush pillows, cozy robes and fluffy duvets).
If I had to pick, I would go with the luxe sateen sheets, which have a buttery soft feel and will make your bed feel like a 5-star hotel. Brooklinen has long been known for making high-quality sheets, crafted with premium materials. These sheets made our roundup of the best sheets, so make sure to grab this deal before they sell out.
More Cyber Monday deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers.
- Cyber Monday 2023 Live Blog: The Very Best Sales and Deals Happening Now
- These Are the Best Cyber Monday Deals at Amazon We've Found So Far
- Walmart's Cyber Monday Sale Has Started: Xbox and More Hit New Low Prices
- Apple Cyber Monday Deals: New All-time Lows on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad and More
- From ZDNet: The best early Cyber Monday 2023 deals: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more
Cyber Monday Deals by category
- The Best Cyber Monday Phone Deals
- The Best Cyber Monday TV Deals
- The Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
- The Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch Deals (starting at $179)
- The Best Cyber Monday AirPods Deals (starting under $80)
- The Best Cyber Monday iPad Deals (starting under $230)
- The Best Cyber Monday PS5 Deals
- The Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch Deals