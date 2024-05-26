The second generation Google Nest hub display. Google/CNET

From smart plugs to robot vacuums to smart lights and more, there are so many types of smart devices you can add to upgrade your home. If you've been thinking of getting any of these game-changing tech toys, now's the perfect time to make the purchase.

Memorial Day weekend sales at places like Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart have hit the ground running with some pretty deep discounts on smart devices for your home, making it the best time to get what you need. Don't wait too long, as these deals won't hang around for long. There's no telling when the product might sell our or the deal will expire, so take a look at the roundup of noteworthy home deals we've found for you.

Best overall Memorial Day smart home sales

Memorial Day sales on smart home devices

Roborock/CNET Roborock S8 Plus robot vacuum: $760 Save $240 Roborock has been making some of the best robot vacuum cleaners for a few years now, and the S8 Plus robot vacuum and mop combo is a big-time winner. The self-emptying charge base keeps your hands free of the dust and debris the robot picks up around the house. When it's time to mop, the Sonic Mop will do up to 3,000 scrubs on your floors per minute. Thanks to the intelligent 3D mapping and obstacle-avoidance system, the Roborock S8 Plus will get your floors clean without an issue. To claim the savings on the S8 Plus deal, you'll need to use the Amazon coupon for $240 off. It's positioned right below the listed price of $1,000. $760 at Amazon

Kasa Kasa Matter smart plug: $42 Save $28 Smart plugs are a fantastic and easy way to add some smarts to less-than-intelligent appliances. With a smart plug, you can automate your favorite old lamp and control it without using the physical switch. Kasa is one of my favorite smart plugs for many reasons, such as reliability, energy monitoring and ease of use. This four-pack of plugs is also Matter-ready, so you'll be a little more future-proof than with other devices. $42 at Amazon

Linkind/CNET Linkind Matter Wi-Fi color-changing LED light bulbs: $20 Save $43 Aside from smart plugs, smart lights are another easy way to add more control over your home's lighting. These Matter-enabled light bulbs offer a full range of colors and multiple ways to connect and control your lights. For only $5 a bulb, this is an excellent deal if you want to add a few throughout your home. $20 at Walmart





Other Memorial Day smart home sales:

Should I buy smart home devices on Memorial Day?

Of course! But only if you're in the market to start your smart home journey or want to add some pieces to your current setup. As I mentioned earlier, there are a lot of great smart home devices on the market, but not all are "cheap," so when you get a chance to save money on something you're looking for, do it!

Where are the best Memorial Day smart home sales?

Your best bets are likely to be Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. But keep an eye out for deals at other retailers, like B&H, Target and Costco. Be vigilant when considering a deal, and research what a product usually sells for to make sure you're actually getting a bargain.

What else is on sale for Memorial Day?

This Memorial Day weekend already has tons of deals coming for all sorts of things. You can find sales on stuff like appliances and furniture. Here's a roundup of all the best Memorial Day deals happening right now.

How we choose the best Memorial Day smart home deals

Many of us here at CNET have covered shopping events for over five years, including Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten good at weeding out scams and superficial deals, so you see only the best offers from all over.

We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing smart home deals to show you. We have a team of devoted experts who have tested thousands of smart home devices to make sure we're only bringing you the best of the best.