Best Memorial Day Smart Home Deals: Epic Sales on Smart Lights, Plugs, Vacuums and More
Smarten up your home with tons of Memorial Day savings on smart home devices and gadgets.
From smart plugs to robot vacuums to smart lights and more, there are so many types of smart devices you can add to upgrade your home. If you've been thinking of getting any of these game-changing tech toys, now's the perfect time to make the purchase.
Memorial Day weekend sales at places like Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart have hit the ground running with some pretty deep discounts on smart devices for your home, making it the best time to get what you need. Don't wait too long, as these deals won't hang around for long. There's no telling when the product might sell our or the deal will expire, so take a look at the roundup of noteworthy home deals we've found for you.
Best overall Memorial Day smart home sales
- Amazon: Save 30% on a wired or wire-free Blink video doorbell
- Amazon: Lockly Secure Pro Deadbolt Wi-Fi smart lock is 20% off with code GKDNZ9OZ
- Amazon: Roborock S8 Plus robot vacuum is $240 off
- Amazon: Echo Show 8 (3rd gen, 2023) for $95 is $55 off
- Walmart: 2nd-gen Google Nest Hub at $60 is a steal
- Amazon: Save 40% on a four-pack of Kasa Matter smart plugs
- Walmart: Linkind Matter Wi-Fi color-changing LED light bulbs are $43 off
Memorial Day sales on smart home devices
Roborock has been making some of the best robot vacuum cleaners for a few years now, and the S8 Plus robot vacuum and mop combo is a big-time winner. The self-emptying charge base keeps your hands free of the dust and debris the robot picks up around the house. When it's time to mop, the Sonic Mop will do up to 3,000 scrubs on your floors per minute. Thanks to the intelligent 3D mapping and obstacle-avoidance system, the Roborock S8 Plus will get your floors clean without an issue.
To claim the savings on the S8 Plus deal, you'll need to use the Amazon coupon for $240 off. It's positioned right below the listed price of $1,000.
One of the best pieces of a smart home is a smart speaker. While there are plenty of excellent smart speakers, I much prefer a smart display when possible -- and the Echo Show 8 (third gen) is a fantastic option. It's great to be able to get visual feedback for answers to questions; see the weather; review shopping lists; and more. Not to mention watching videos. The current model, on sale here, gets upgraded audio and faster processing. For $55 off, you really can't go wrong.
Google's second-generation Nest Hub is a great way to add a lot of smarts to your home, and this deal makes it easier. From acting as a digital photo frame to playing your favorite music, tracking sleep and even controlling other smart home devices, this smart display can do it all.
Smart plugs are a fantastic and easy way to add some smarts to less-than-intelligent appliances. With a smart plug, you can automate your favorite old lamp and control it without using the physical switch. Kasa is one of my favorite smart plugs for many reasons, such as reliability, energy monitoring and ease of use. This four-pack of plugs is also Matter-ready, so you'll be a little more future-proof than with other devices.
Aside from smart plugs, smart lights are another easy way to add more control over your home's lighting. These Matter-enabled light bulbs offer a full range of colors and multiple ways to connect and control your lights. For only $5 a bulb, this is an excellent deal if you want to add a few throughout your home.
Other Memorial Day smart home sales:
- Nanoleaf Elements Hexagons: $200 (save $50)
- Ecovacs Robotics Deebot X2 Omni: $1,000 (save $500)
- GE Cync Dynamic Effects Panel Lights, 7-pack: $96 (save $24)
- Kasa outdoor smart plug: $19 (save $6)
- Govee T2 Envisual TV LED Backlight: $110 (save $30)
- Eve Door & Window Smart Contact Sensor (Matter) 3 Pack: $92 (save $48)
- TP-Link - Tapo Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch with Matter: $15 (save $10)
- LG CordZero All-in-One Cordless Vacuum Cleaner w/Auto Empty: $475 (save $325)
- Eve Light Strip: $50 (save $30)
- Eufy Robot Vacuum and Mop X9 Pro: $550 (save $350)
Should I buy smart home devices on Memorial Day?
Of course! But only if you're in the market to start your smart home journey or want to add some pieces to your current setup. As I mentioned earlier, there are a lot of great smart home devices on the market, but not all are "cheap," so when you get a chance to save money on something you're looking for, do it!
Where are the best Memorial Day smart home sales?
Your best bets are likely to be Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. But keep an eye out for deals at other retailers, like B&H, Target and Costco. Be vigilant when considering a deal, and research what a product usually sells for to make sure you're actually getting a bargain.
What else is on sale for Memorial Day?
This Memorial Day weekend already has tons of deals coming for all sorts of things. You can find sales on stuff like appliances and furniture. Here's a roundup of all the best Memorial Day deals happening right now.
How we choose the best Memorial Day smart home deals
Many of us here at CNET have covered shopping events for over five years, including Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten good at weeding out scams and superficial deals, so you see only the best offers from all over.
We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing smart home deals to show you. We have a team of devoted experts who have tested thousands of smart home devices to make sure we're only bringing you the best of the best.
- Real discounts mean exactly that. We look at the price history for a product to make sure no brands are inflating prices to make the discount seem more substantial than it is.
- Quality reviews and testing are important for any product, but more so when it comes to the smart home devices used in your space. If you're unhappy when it arrives, the discount wasn't worthwhile.
- Remaining sale time is a huge part of our vetting process. If a deal seems like it will only be around for a short while or will only be available for the remaining stock, we'll let you know upfront so you don't come back to the deal later only to be disappointed.