Memorial Day 2024 Furniture Sales: Biggest Deals on Beds, Sofas, Dressers and More
If you're looking to buy some new furniture, Memorial Day is the perfect occasion with deals at Amazon, Wayfair, Crate & Barrel and others.
Getting new furniture in your home is even easier with great Memorial Day sales. Whether you're looking to redo the whole home, just a room or two or even just pick up some patio furniture, this is the time. Many big retailer names in furniture offer great, limited time deals you won't want to miss.
We've gathered some of the best Memorial Day furniture deals we've seen so far and have highlighted them below. We'll keep this page updated, as new offers will arrive as the holiday progresses, so keep checking back for the latest sales.
Best Memorial Day furniture sales
- Amazon: Amazon is offering up to 81% off select mattresses, bedroom furniture, dining room furniture, living room furniture, office furniture and more.
- Burrow: Redo your bedroom, spruce up your living room, or add some living ability to your outdoor space with patio furniture. Whatever your project, everything at Burrow is 60% off.
- Bassett: Find a variety of furniture types from modern, to traditional or contemporary at Bassett with up to 50% off right now.
- La-Z-Boy: Complete your living room with the perfect, cozy chair from La-Z-Boy. Select styles 25% off.
- American Signature Furniture: Get quality furniture with many options for seating many people. The deals grow as you spend, up to 20% off.
- Ashley: Ashley Furniture has selections of furniture for every corner of your home. Select items from $70, plus an extra 10% off clearance with code MEMDAY10.
- Macy's: Beautiful bedroom sets, modern dining tables, and more furniture upgrades, all up to 70% off.
- Anthropologie: Bring a unique and modern touch to your home with furniture pieces from Anthropologie, up to $600 off, plus extra 40% off sale items.
- West Elm: Discover the latest in furniture trends at a discount of up to 60% off at West Elm.
- Havertys: Get furniture for every room up to $1,000 off and enjoy 0% interest on payment plans for 48 months.
- Crate & Barrel: Create a home that looks like it was in a catalog with these bestselling furniture items, up to 40% off.
- Yardbird: Build a dreamy outdoor space with high-quality outdoor furniture for 20% off all items.
- Serena & Lily: Bring a beachy feeling to your airy and open home with great costal styles now available for 30% off.
- Castlery: Caslery pieces are built to last and withstand the wear and tear of daily life for years to come. Save up to $550 off sitewide.
- CB2: Get up to 50% off the latest modern-style furniture for your home including lighting, rugs, living room and more.
- Pottery Barn: With a wide variety of home furniture, home decor and more at up to 60% off, you're sure to find the right pieces to spruce up your home. If you're a bargain shopper, get an extra 20% off clearance with code EXTRA.
- Raymour & Flanigan: Refresh your office, outdoor, bedroom and other spaces in your home with up to 35% off Raymour & Flanigan.
- Lovesac: The most comfortable sacs come from Lovesac. They offer a variety of cushy seating options and now they're 30% off sitewide.
- Wayfair: If you like a variety of styles and tend to mix and match, Wayfair has many options of furniture types that are now up to 70% off.
- Walmart: Shopping Walmart online opens up a bunch of furniture to choose from. Save up to $440 on furniture for your home.
- Target: Storage cabinets, chairs, dressers and more are all up to 50% at Target.
Best Memorial Day furniture deals
This large reclining sofa is made of brown faux leather and polyester. The cushions are attached, so you don't have to worry about them slipping off. It reclines through a pull tab, so you can easily adjust it to your liking. If you're looking for a new sofa, this one might be the one, especially at $401 off.
This chair from Crate & Barrel is available in the color teak. The chair has a contemporary silhouette and gives off a Scandinavian vibe. It's made with top-grain leather upholstery. Now you can snag this chair for $400 less than usual.
This dining set was specially made for Macy's. It comes with four dining chairs and one table for your backyard patio. The table is made of Indonesian teak. The chairs are made of a maintenance-free synthetic wicker and a rust-resistant frame.
If you're looking for minimalist furniture, this sink vanity is perfect for your bathroom. It stands at just about 3 feet tall. The sink is included in this vanity so you don't need to look for one separately. It's made of rubber wood and MDF with a white quartz top. You can now score this for more than $500 less.
Score some big savings on this queen-sized bed. The bed comes with a wooden headboard, footboard and rails, so you have everything you need. It's currently on sale for $500, but you can score an extra 10% off clearance items like this with code MEMDAY10, bringing the price down to $450.
This electric desk is adjustable so you can use it while sitting down or standing up. It's L-shaped, which is perfect for a corner space. It is fairly large as well, measuring 71 by 43 inches. It's now discounted by over 30%, making it a great time to snag this electric desk.
- Olsen dual-power reclining sectional: $1,960 (save $840) Not only does this sectional recline, but it also allows you to adjust your headrest and footrest. It has power, customization and comfort.
- Haven chaise sectional: $2,548 (save $450) A classic lounge design that will look great in any space.
- Burke manual reclining sofa: $700 (save $300) The Burke is a solid sofa with a beautiful and easy-to-care-for polyester fabric, ready to bring coziness into your home.
- Hillsdale Granada 26-inch swivel counter stool: $81 (save $162) With this price drop, you can more easily pick up a few of these to go around your kitchen island, countertop, or outdoor table.
- Lorem Lor2 5x7 area rug: $89 with code MEMDAY (save $247) The Lorem Lor2 comes in three vibrant colors and is part of a closeout sale, so if you want it, get it quick.
- Addie Adirondack chair: $336 (save $84) The Addie Adirondack is the exact picture you may think of when you hear beach chair. They're sturdy, ready to withstand the beach air and comfortable.
- Corbyn accent chair: $500 (save $198) Add a little fluff to your space with the fuzzy backrest pillow on this indoor Corbyn accent chair.
- Dawnwood crafting desk: $719 with code MEMDAY (save $2,010) This closeout deal gives you a desk with additional space to work with. There is a pullout work surface that allows you to fit the desk in a small space but still work on big things.
- Rencott dining table and 4 chairs: $1,300 (save $50) A fresh and airy table, ready to open up and brighten up your dining area.
- Hillsdale Furniture Laura backless vanity stool: $82 (save $97) The Laura backless vanity stool is versatile and stylish, ready to be the stool for your vanity, child's room, living room or other purpose.
- Lacquered regency bathroom vanity: $1,000 (save $998) This bold, contemporary vanity has large lucite pull handles and a gorgeous white marble top.
- Langdon outdoor loveseat set with chairs: $2,712 (save $678) Add everything you need for your outdoor seating with this loveseat set.
- Maggie sofa: $600 (save $100) The Maggie sofa is a minimal design sofa with soft cushions you'll comfortably sink into.
- Bari 76-inch TV console: $608 (save $192) Store all your entertainment items and display your TV on this Bari 76-inch entertainment center.
- Pointe black velvet ottoman: $500 (save $499) With a gorgeous woven pattern, this cotton and polyester blend ottoman is easy to care for and has great cushioning.
- Winnie kids bed: $405 (save $135) A very elegant-looking bedframe for the child ready for their big kid bed.
- Bovisio square smoked glass coffee table: $575 (save $924) If you're looking for a sleek coffee table that will shine in your home, the stainless steel legs and grey smoked glass on top of this piece might fit the bill.
- Crystal Falls 2-piece executive desk home office set: $1,980 (save $220) Make your home office a little more official with this desk and chair combo.
- Threshold open-back accent chair: $210 (save $90) This Target accent chair is exclusively sold online and adds a great modern touch to any room.
- Lovesac 4-seat sectional sofa: $3,307 (save $1,418) Get a classic look with maximum comfort with the Lovesac 4-seat sectional sofa.
- Helmick solid wood 6-drawer double dresser: $310 (save $379) The gorgeous pine dresser offers a natural wooden beauty in modern style.
When is the best time to buy furniture?
When it comes to furniture shopping, Memorial Day is one of the best times to buy as you'll find markdowns from many retailers competing for your holiday shopping dollars. Whether you're looking for furniture sets to redo an entire room or a nice accent piece, furniture can be pricey. Sizable deals make Memorial Day a great time to take the plunge and overhaul a room or even an entire house.
When is Memorial Day?
Memorial Day falls on the last Monday of May each year. For 2024, that means Memorial Day takes place today, Monday, May 27. Many of the very best deals will expire by the ened of the day, though some sales could stick around for a few days after the holiday.
How we choose the best Memorial Day furniture deals
CNET's experts have covered shopping events for over five years, including Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten good at weeding out scams and superficial deals, so you see only the best offers from all over.
We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing furniture deals to show you.
- Real discounts mean exactly that. We look at the price history for that product to make sure no brands are inflating prices to make the discount seem more substantial than it is.
- Quality reviews and testing are important for any product, but especially major purchases like furniture. If you're unhappy when it arrives, the discount wasn't worthwhile.
- Remaining sale time is a huge part of our vetting process. If a deal seems like it will only be around for a short while or will only be available for the remaining stock, we'll let you know upfront so you don't come back to the deal later only to be disappointed.