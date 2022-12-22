Best LED Floodlight Bulbs of 2023

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise. Read how we test products and services .

There are plenty of reasons to use floodlights around your house, whether for security purposes or aesthetics. Finding the best LED floodlight bulb can be a daunting task when considering the right brightness, color temperature and energy-saving capabilities. You can't just buy any old smart light and hope it works.

Overhead BR30 (or bulging reflector) floodlights in recessed-lighting setups are what you'll get for an indoor or outdoor space. If that's what you're working with and you're looking to upgrade wide-beam light bulbs like those, you'll almost certainly want to go with an LED over incandescent bulbs or a fluorescent model. You'll find plenty of LED floodlight bulb picks in your local lighting aisle that are bright, dimmable, efficient, durable and more affordable than ever.

And because your typical LED light has a lifespan that lasts years or even decades, it'll be a long while before you have to break out the ladder again to replace a bulb. Don't worry about whether or not these things offer easy installation -- all you have to do is screw them into your existing fixtures. That means if you already sprung for something like a solar light or a floodlight with a motion sensor, upgrading the bulb won't negate the improvements you've already made.

So are you looking for security lighting, energy-saving bulbs, higher wattage or some other illumination for your outdoor space but are unsure which LED floodlight is right for you? Glad you asked, because I've got plenty of suggestions if you're looking for the best LED floodlight.

Best LED floodlight bulbs

Show less $17 at Amazon$10 at Home Depot $17 at Amazon Best overall Cree 65W Replacement Floodlight LED bulb After countless hours spent testing floodlights in CNET's lighting lab, the Cree 65W Replacement Floodlight LED emerged as our Editors' Choice for the best LED floodlight. It's brighter than advertised (and super bright compared with most of the competition), it's energy-efficient enough to pay for itself in energy savings within a year and it'll work with a dimmer switch without flickering or buzzing. Best of all, Cree's LED bulb comes with a category-leading 10-year warranty to back up the 22.8-year life span. These light bulbs are seriously great for either an indoor floodlight or an outdoor space. Tyler Lizenby/CNET Photo Gallery 1/1 Tyler Lizenby/CNET Show expert take Show less

Show less $52 at Amazon $52 at Amazon Excellent, flicker-free alternative Philips BR30 Floodlight LED with warm glow dimming The BR30 floodlight LEDs from Philips match Cree's outstanding and durable 10-year warranty. They're also super bright, a bit more efficient and a bit better at heat dissipation than Cree. They don't flicker or buzz on dimmer switches and they get warmer and more candle-like in tone as you dim them down, which some will appreciate. On top of all that, they're less expensive than Cree at about $4.50 per bulb. So why don't they get the top spot? It's honestly neck and neck, but to my eye, Cree offers a slight uptick in color quality (my Twitter followers agreed when I put it to a vote). And if you want the full 10-year warranty, you'll have to register your bulbs -- otherwise, you only get five years of coverage. In addition, the Philips bulb's lumen output topped out at a too-low average of 92% of its actual brightness on the dimmer switches I tested it with. That undercuts the brightness and efficiency selling points to a small extent. But make no mistake, this bright light is still a terrific choice for almost everyone. Tyler Lizenby/CNET Photo Gallery 1/1 Tyler Lizenby/CNET Show expert take Show less

Show less $30 at Amazon $30 at Amazon Best budget pick GE Basic 65W Replacement Floodlight LED If you need to replace a bunch of floodlights and you want to keep the cost as low as possible, then put the GE Basic floodlight LED at the top of your list. Available in a six- or 12-pack at Lowe's for around $4 per bulb, it's one of the lighting aisle's best values. And don't let the Basic branding fool you -- these bulbs are energy efficient, fully dimmable, durable and they manage heat surprisingly well. Their light output isn't quite as bright as Cree and they won't last as long, but those tradeoffs are fair at this price -- especially given that each energy-efficient GE Basic LED will pay for itself in energy savings in less than six months if you're upgrading your outdoor security lights or indoor LED floodlights from incandescent bulbs. Chris Monroe/CNET Photo Gallery 1/1 Chris Monroe/CNET Show expert take Show less

Show less $24 at Amazon $24 at Amazon Best low-light choice for nondimmer switches Philips SceneSwitch Floodlight LED It's a relatively pricey illumination option at $9 each, but the Philips SceneSwitch Floodlight LED is actually three bulbs in one: A yellowy, soft white bulb, a bright white, daylight bulb and a dimmed-down nightlight. Want to change between the three? Just switch the bulb off and then back on again within a few seconds. Leave it off longer than that and it'll turn back on to the setting you left it at when you return. That's a great pitch for anyone who doesn't have dimmer switches but still wants to be able to dim the lights for movie night or illumination for late-night trips to the bathroom. The bulb also aced pretty much every one of our tests and with a power draw of just 8 watts (or a lot less if you're running it on the nightlight setting), it'll still save you money over the long run despite the higher-than-average entry cost. Chris Monroe/CNET Photo Gallery 1/1 Chris Monroe/CNET Show expert take Show less

Show less $12 at Walmart$19 at Target $18 at Walmart Best color quality upgrade GE Reveal BR30 Floodlight LED Some light bulbs are better than others at making colors look accurate and vivid -- but few of today's LEDs do as good a job with color quality as the GE Reveal line of light bulbs, which make color quality the main point of focus. I've tested several GE Reveal bulbs over the years and they always deliver on their promise of better-looking colors. The latest BR30-shaped bright light wide beam floodlight versions, now available in a two-pack at stores such as Lowe's and Target, are no exception. Unlike previous-gen GE Reveal bulbs, which filtered out excess yellow light, these new versions achieve better-looking colors by boosting the product's ability to render reds, a longtime LED sticking point. It works -- and it also means that the bulbs are both super bright and more efficient than before, making them ideal outdoor floodlights if you're looking for a better outdoor security light. Tyler Lizenby/CNET Photo Gallery 1/1 Tyler Lizenby/CNET Show expert take Show less

OK, start at the beginning: What's a BR30? A BR30 bulb is a specific type of floodlight and one of the most common. The "BR" bit stands for bulging reflector, which means the light source inside of the bulb sits over a metallic, reflective bowl that bounces all the downcast light back up and straight out the top. Like the name also suggests, that top of the bulb typically bulges outward, which helps put out a fairly wide pool of illumination -- perfect for a security light or indoor floodlights. It's the same trick your car's headlights use to light up the road in front of you as you drive at night. The "30" part refers to the diameter of the bulb in eighths of an inch. At 30 eighths of an inch, a typical BR30 bulb will be just shy of 4 inches wide. Typically used in overhead, recessed lighting setups, BR30 floodlights are designed to cast a wide pool of bright illumination in a single direction. Chris Monroe/CNET

How much should I spend on one? LED prices have fallen steadily over the past five years or so, with most dimmable LED floodlight options settling in the $5 to $8 price range and some available for even less. That's great, since swapping in an LED floodlight for a 65-watt incandescent floodlight will knock an average of about $7 per year off your power bill. That means it won't take long at all for any of these LEDs to pay for themselves in energy savings. Given how many durable options you have for $7 or less, I don't think you should spend any more than that per bulb without good reason. And keep an eye out for multipacks: Manufacturers use them to help bring down the cost per bulb, so they can make for an especially good deal if you need a bunch of bulbs anyway. New dimmable 65W replacement floodlight LEDs in 2023 AmazonBasics BR30 Floodlight LED Cree BR30 Floodlight LED GE Basic BR30 Floodlight LED GE Reveal BR30 Floodlight LED Philips BR30 Floodlight LED Brightness (lumen output) 792 732 659 799 749 Power draw (watts) 9.5 8.5 8.5 9 9 Efficiency (lumens/watt) 83.4 86.1 77.5 88.8 83.2 Yearly energy cost ($0.11 per kWh, 3 hrs of use per day) $1.14 $1.02 $1.02 $1.08 $1.08 Color temperature (degrees Kelvin) 2,972 K 2,646 K 2,659 K 2,838 K 2,716 K Average dimmable range 12 to 92.8% 9.5 to 96.6% 1.7 to 99.8% 11 to 94% 4.7 to 92.4% Flicker and buzz-free dimming? No (persistent buzz) Yes Yes No (faint buzz, flicker on older rotary dials) Yes Brightness lost to heat 14.6% 6.3% 7.1% 8.3% 4.6% Lifespan 13.7 years 22.8 years 6.8 years 13.7 years 22.8 years Warranty 3 years 10 years 2 years 5 years 10 years Retail price $12 (2-pack) $10 (2-pack) $17 (6-pack) $17 (2-pack) $13.45 (3-pack) Price per bulb $5.99 $4.99 $2.83 $8.50 $4.48 Payback period (if replacing a matching incandescent) 0.9 years 0.74 years 0.42 years 1.26 years 0.67 years CNET overall score 6.1 8.8 8.4 7.3 8.7

What are my options? I've tested several LED floodlights over the years, including brand-name options from the likes of Cree, GE, Sylvania and Philips, as well as store-brand bulbs from Walmart, Target and Amazon. I honed in on dimmable, soft white-toned, 65W replacement LEDs since those are the most popular option, but if you want something nondimmable or daylight-tinted for your outdoor light fixtures, you'll find bulbs like those in the lighting aisle too. In other words, you've got more options than ever these days. Many of them are excellent and most don't cost much. Read more: The Best LED Light Bulb for Every Room in Your House Let's look at your LED floodlight options +23 more See all photos No matter what you pick, you'll want to look for a durable bulb that puts out at least 650 lumens of brightness from a power draw of 10 watts or less. I'd also advise sticking with a product that offers an average lifespan of at least 10 years and a warranty of at least five years if possible. Need to buy a bunch? Start with one, keep the receipt and make sure you like the quality of light and the way it dims in your home before going all in. Most major retailers are pretty accommodating with light bulb returns, so it's fine and sensible to try one or two out before committing to the next decade or more of in-home lighting. Remember, you're going to live with these super bright LED lights every day for a long time. So it's worth getting a bulb type that you like and avoiding the ones that'll annoy you.