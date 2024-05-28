Memorial Day Sales Aren't Quite Over Yet: Find Big Deals on Smart Home, Tech, Mattresses and Much More
Here's a curated list of deals you won't want to miss as the big Memorial Day sales start to wind down.
When it comes to annual sales, Memorial Day never disappoints with its selection of deals and record lows on everything from big-ticket items like mattresses and appliances to everyday essentials and deals under $25. Many of the biggest brands have joined in the discount frenzy over the last few days, offering major savings including Apple, Samsung, Sony, Microsoft and Dell. Top retailers, like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, have been offering their own enticing deals too.
So what better way to celebrate the beginning of the summer season than with big bargains on tech, home, furniture and more? To help you squeeze every last drop of value out of the remaining sales, we've rounded up all the best deals available. We'll continue to update this page as offers end and new deals come and go, so keep checking back. But remember that these deals aren't going to hang around for long now that we're in the final throes of Memorial Day festivities.
The Best Memorial Day Deals from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more
LG's Memorial Day sale is live right now, and it's offering anywhere from 30% to 55% off a range of home appliances. You can find discounts today on fridges, washers, dryers, vacuums and more and their sale extends until June 5.
Samsung is offering big discounts on tech for around the home, including stunning TVs, high-end phones and smart fridges. This includes up to $2,500 off eligible appliances, bundle discounts and $1,500 off the 75-inch Samsung QN9C Neo QLED 4k TV.
Whether it's a new smart fridge or a less exciting but just as essential washer that happens to be on your Memorial Day shopping list, this Best Buy sale will have something for you. We've seen discounts of more than $2,000 so far.
Getting a good night's sleep is always better when you're using a great mattress, and you'll rest even easier when you know you saved 35% off too.
- Wellbots: Massive tech and smart home device discounts
- Home Depot: Up to $150 off select power tools
- Walmart: Deals on tech, home goods, everyday essentials and more
- Wayfair: Up to 70% off across indoor and outdoor furniture
- Target: Up to 50% off on patio and garden furniture
Best Memorial Day Tech Sales: TVs, iPads and more
You can get these top-rated over-ear headphones for $100 off at several outlets right now, including Target, Amazon and Best Buy.
While the new M2 upgrade pushes this M1 edition out of the spotlight, this fifth-gen iPad Air is still a great tablet option. If you're looking for discounted hardware that does not disappoint, this iPad model is a worthy pick. If you're looking for even more savings from the Apple tree, we've got the best Apple Memorial Day deals happening right now.
- Samsung: Save on TVs, phones, tablets and more You could save up to $2,500 off select home appliances, $4,410 on monitors and up to $950 off S24 series phones. Buying more items could score an additional savings of 15%. We're also keeping track of the best Memorial Day TV deals right now which will have a more exhaustive list.
- Wasserstein: Up to 44% off Made for Google collection Save on solar panels for Google Next cam, adapter cables, charging equipment and wall mounts. You can also get free shipping on orders that are $35 or more.
- LG 55-inch C4 TV: $1,597 (save $400) This smart TV lets you connect to your favorite streaming apps, has 4K resolution for detailed images and a refresh rate of 120Hz.
- Samsung Frame TV: $898 (save $402) This smart TV lets you watch content from some of your favorite apps and features 4K resolution for brighter contrast and colors. It's got a refresh rate of 60Hz, making it perfect for gaming and watching live events.
- Dell: Up to $1,300 off gaming PCs and accessories Save on Alienware desktops and laptops with Intel core chips, up to 2TB in RAM and Nvidia graphics processing units. There are also several other options worth your consideration, and they're all on our list of best Memorial Day laptop deals.
- Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $248 (save $100) Tune out distractions thanks to the noise-canceling capabilities of these headphones. These headphones offer up to 30 hours of listening time when fully charged and a superior microphone that lets you stay on top of calls. Sony constantly makes our list of best headphones on the market.
- Amazon: Up to 50% off Amazon devices like Fire TVs, Fire tablets, Ring cameras and more Amazon's products always go on deep sales during shopping events, and Memorial Day is no exception.
- Samsung wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar Q990C: $1,600 (save $300) Soundbars are amazing in general, but a good wireless soundbar will dramatically improve your home theater setup.
- Best Buy: Save up to $45 on Assassin's Creed, Dead Space, Star Wars Jedi, EA FC and more A ton of great games, many of them released in the last year, are on killer discounts right now.
- Logitech Crayon digital pencil for iPads: $45 (save $22) You don't actually need to drop all that money on an Apple Pencil: This one from Logitech does a great job for way less.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus: $479 (save $120) Android tablets have a history of being a mixed bag, but Samsung has brought something truly interesting to this S9, and this discount makes it even better.
- Apple AirPods (2nd generation) wireless earbuds: $89 (save $40) Never pay full price for AirPods: Deals like this make them sound better. It's science.
- Speck: Up to 30% off cases with code CNET30 Galaxy, and iPhone and tablets galore. Speck has drop-tested cases meant to look great and keep your tech looking great too. Add the offer code CNET30 at checkout to save 30%.
- JLab Go AirPop wireless earbuds: $20 (save $5)Nab a pair of these as your backup earbuds or get them for your teen. The sound quality is decent, they charge quickly and they come in an array of fun colors.
Best Memorial Day Home Sales from LG, Ninja, Solo Stove and more
Revamp your backyard with some of our favorite portable fire pits, pizza ovens, accessories and more. Right now, the company is offering up to 30% off sitewide for Memorial Day, including over 25% off Surround bundles, which come with a free shelter. Orders over $300 come with a free Mesa tabletop fire pit, too.
- Ashley: Pick up some new home furniture -- including beds, tables, dressers and recliners -- at an extra discount with an additional 10% off clearance items using code MEMDAY10 at checkout.
- Ninja Woodfire 8-in-1 outdoor oven and smoker: $300 (save $100) Get all the flavor of a wood-cooked meal without the work. This electric smoker uses wood pellets to add that smoky flavor and is now $300, a $100 savings.
- Atlas Coffee Club: 50% off your first delivery Coffee from around the world is delivered straight to your door with Atlas Coffee Club. The company is now offering 50% off your first delivery.
- LG: Save 30% to 55% on tech and appliances Well known for their TVs, monitors, refrigerators, dishwashers and more, LG is giving 25% to 45% off of tech and appliances.
- Desenio: 50% off prints and 10% off frames Give your space that feeling of home with 50% off prints and 10% off frames.
- Bowflex SelectTech 522 adjustable dumbbells: $400 (save $149) All the benefits of a large collection of workout equipment without taking up all the space. These adjustable dumbbells are $149 off, now just $400.
- Xtrema: Up to 20% off sitewide, plus 15% off orders over $275 Cookware, bakeware, teaware and more, everything is up to 20% off sitewide. Order more than $275 and get an extra 15% off.
- Bruvi coffee maker bundle: $228 (save $170) Make a full cup of coffee or a small bit of espresso with the Bruvi single-serve coffee system, now $170 off at $228.
- Tineco Floor One Stretch S6 wet/dry vacuum: $499 (Save $101) Wash and vacuum at the same time on both dry and wet messes, now only $499.
- Branch Furniture: Up to 15% off with code MEMORIALDAY Turn your office into a more personal and comfortable space with Branch Furniture and get up to 15% off with code MEMORIALDAY.
- Brooklinen: 20% off sitewide Get comfortable with some new bedsheets, pillows, comforters and more with Brooklinen's 20% off sitewide sale.
- Blueair: Up to 30% off select air purifiers Breathe clearer and easier when you save up to 30% off select air purifiers at Blueair.
- Samsung Bespoke 4-door flex refrigerator stainless steel: $2,899 (save $2,115) Get a fridge that's more than just a fridge at a big discount.
- Costway 10-foot patio umbrella with solar LED lights: $76 (save $164) Keep the sun off during the day then light it up at night with this massive steel tilt patio umbrella.
Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales from Casper, Sleep Number, Purple and more
Whether you're looking for a new mattress for yourself or want to upgrade for the whole family, Casper has you covered. Ahead of Memorial Day, the company is offering up to 35% off on all mattresses, making it a great time to replace your worn-out mattress.
Saatva is knocking as much as $600 off mattress purchases for Memorial Day. You can also save an extra $100 on an Adjustable Base Plus or bed frame with a mattress purchase.
- Amerisleep: $500 off any mattress with code MD500 Amerisleep is running big sales on its mattresses.
- Nolah: Up to 35% off select mattresses, plus free pillows Pick one of five comfortable Nolah mattresses for up to 35% off and get free pillows with your order.
- Zoma: $150 off any mattress with code WIN150 Zoma has $150 off on all its mattresses with code WIN150.
- Vaya: $300 off any mattress with code VAYA300 Get a great night's sleep knowing you saved $300 off any Vaya mattress with code VAYA300.
- Sleep Number: Up to 50% off smart beds Better understand your sleep and even get tips for how to sleep better when you get a smart bed up to 50% off at Sleep Number.
- Helix: 25% off sitewide, 30% Luxe and Elite, free pillows with code MEMDAY30 Get Helix Luxe and Elite mattresses at 30% off or any of your other mattress and bedding needs at 25% off sitewide, plus free pillows with your mattress purchase when you use code MEMDAY30.
- Birch: 25% off sitewide, plus free pillows with code MEMDAY25 Birch is offering 25% off sitewide so you can get a discount on your mattress, base, or other bedding needs and free pillows with your mattress when you use code MEMDAY25.
- Avocado: Up to 20% off organic mattresses These are savings that feel good. Get 20% off your new organic mattress at Avocado, and enjoy at least 10% off sitewide on other items like zero-waste furniture, organic body oils and more.
- Utopia bedding queen bed sheets, 4-piece: $20 (save $10) These shrink-resistant and fade-resistant sheets come in seven sizes and 26 colors for $20.
- Purple: Up to 20% off pillows and bedding and more Save between 10% and 20% on top-rated bedding and up to $800 of mattresses and bases. Note the discount does not apply to the PurpleFlex model. If you're looking for even more options, consider browsing the best Memorial Day mattress deals live right now.
Best Memorial Day Digital Deals
The latest Windows OS and top productivity apps from Microsoft can be essential in your personal and professional life. This stellar deal at StackSocial offers both Windows 11 Pro and Office Pro 2019 in one convenient bundle for just $80, saving you hundreds compared with the sticker price and helping you avoid subscription fees.
- Babbel lifetime language learning subscription: $140 (save $460) Babbel has more than 14 languages to learn with 10-15 minute lessons at a time at a huge savings of $460 off the lifetime subscription. Pay only $140.
- Sam's Club one-year membership: $25 (save $25) Get half off a one-year Sam's Club membership and start saving on your groceries, home essentials, clothing and more. Only $25 for the year.
- Costco one-year Gold Star membership, plus a $20 gift card: $60 (save $20) When you get a Costco Gold Star membership for your home at $60, you'll receive a $20 Costco gift card.
- Lifetime subscriptions to Rosetta Stone, Dollar Flight Club, RealVPN and more: $200 (save $2,227) With the 2024 Travel Hacker Bundle, you'll get a Lifetime Subscription to all languages on Rosetta Stone, Dollar Flight Club Premium, RealVPN and The Complete 2023 Travel Hacker Bundle complete with 12 travel topic courses for only $200.
- NordVPN: Up to 74% off, plus three months free Save on your own virtual private network and keep your data safe from cyberattacks. NordVPN is up to 74% off and offers three months free.
- Surfshark VPN: Up to 86% off, plus three months free Surfshark VPN has up to 86% off their VPN plans and three months free.
- Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows lifetime license: $50 (save $170) Load your computer up with a lifetime license for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher and Access with just one $50 purchase.
Best Memorial Day Fashion and Beauty Sales from Nike, J.Crew, Adidas and more
Ready to jazz up your shoe collection this season? You can snag plenty of shoes for men, women and children, as well as other apparel marked down by up to 40%, at Nike. Get an extra 25% off select styles with code SUMMER25.
Looking to buy a ring for that special someone? Or maybe you want to get yourself some new bling? Check out Blue Nile's lab-grown diamond deals. Right now, you can get 30% off a variety of carats and cuts.
- JCPenney: 60% off doorbusters plus online only savings of 30% with code MEMDAY You can get a variety of items all from one place with one big discount. Get the latest apparel from name brands, furniture, home decor, jewelry and more.
- J.Crew: Up to 40% off sitewide and extra 60% off sale styles Add some style into a new summer wardrobe for less. Shop J.Crew swim, shorts, dresses and other apparel at a discount.
- Adidas: 30% off full-price and sale items with code SUMMER Hit the ground running this summer in a new pair of Adidas or gear up in some athletics wear.
- Chi 1.25-inch G2 professional hair straightener: $60 (save $59) Nearly half off a professional-grade hair tool, made with ceramic plates and designed to straighten or curl even thick hair easily.
- Philips Sonicare 4100 electric toothbrush: $40 (save $10) Give your teeth a deeper clean than a manual toothbrush with this electric brush. It reminds you when to replace the brush head, offers a timer for the recommended two minutes of brush time, and has two intensity options.
- Amazon: $10 in credit when you spend $50 on select beauty products Get an extra $10 to put on your Amazon account when you make a $50 purchase on select skin care, makeup, hair care and other beauty items.
- Skechers women's Bobs sneakers: $28 (save $17) A cute canvas shoe that comes in 32 colors so you can choose a few pairs to go with any outfit.
- Coola: 25% off sitewide (savings applied in cart) However you prefer to apply sun care -- lotion, spray, stick or serum -- Coola has it covered. It's organic, cruelty-free, good for your skin and doesn't give you that distinctive sunscreen feeling.
- Sephora: Up to 50% on select haircare and makeup items Get huge names in beauty and hair care without the huge price tag. Brands selected include Urban Decay, Estee Lauder, Fenty and CLINIQUE.
- Ulta: 20% off with code MDW20 Use the offer code MDW20 to save 20% on qualifying beauty items from Ulta.
- Anthropologie: Save an extra 40% off Get that bohemian dress or stylish comforter you've been wanting for a bit less with Anthropologie's sale.
When is Memorial Day 2024?
Memorial Day honors fallen US military service members. The holiday is observed on the last Monday of May each year, meaning that Memorial Day 2024 took place yesterday, Monday, May 27.
What are the best Memorial Day sales?
As with other large-scale shopping events, Memorial Day deals tend to be wide-ranging across a number of major brands and retailers. This year, we're seeing a huge variety of discounts on laptops, 4K TVs, major appliances, mattresses, furniture, home goods and more. Additionally, since Memorial Day is treated as summer's unofficial kickoff, it's a great opportunity to snag deals on patio furniture, outdoor power tools and other backyard essentials.
When will Memorial Day sales end?
Some Memorial Day sales tend to continue to run for a little while after today's holiday, though in the case of many of the biggest sales, such as offers from retailers like Best Buy or top mattress companies, you'll find the sales offered will end on Memorial Day itself. So, if you see a discount on something you'd like to snag today, it's best to go ahead and lock in that offer before the inventory runs out or the price goes back up.
How we choose deals
CNET has a team of shopping experts and deal hunters who have operated across major sales events for many years, making sure you understand when a deal is worth taking advantage of or when it's worth skipping. Whether it's for Black Friday, Prime Day or Memorial Day, we've acquired the right expertise to make sure you walk away with the best deal possible.
To do this, we look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing an offer to show you.
- Real discounts mean real discounts. We look at the price history for that product to make sure no manufacturers are inflating prices to make the discount seem more substantial than it is.
- Quality reviews are equally important for any product, but particularly for deeply discounted items. If it breaks the first time you use it, the discount isn't really worthwhile.
- Remaining sale time is a huge part of our vetting process. If a deal seems like it will only be around for a short while or will only be available for the remaining stock, we'll let you know in advance, so you don't return later only to be disappointed.