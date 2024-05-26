X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Apple AirPods Max Are Almost $100 Off at Amazon for Memorial Day

Nab a set of Apple's premium over-ear cans at their 2024-low price.

Ingrid Cruz Contributor
See full bio
Ingrid Cruz
2 min read
black Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max 

 Apple/CNET

Apple makes some of the best headphones on the market today and its AirPods Max are no exception, offering a premium design and excellent sound quality. They are certainly priced to match, though, retailing for a shade under $550. However, thanks to Memorial Day sales, you can snag a pair of for $450 at Amazon. That's a discount of $99 and a return to the lowest price we've seen them hit in 2024. We don't know how long the sale will last, though, so bear that in mind.

Memorial day sale image
Best Memorial Day Deals

Don’t miss our Memorial Day live deals coverage for a real-time look at the best deals as we find them.

See Memorial Day Live Blog
See at Amazon

AirPods Max feature active noise cancellation (ANC) that lets you tune out the world whenever you need to focus on work, calls or other important tasks, while transparency mode lets you listen to your favorite media while also remaining aware of what's going on around you. You can also use features like personalized audio for sound that's customized to your ear shape, as well as dynamic head tracking that makes spatial audio feel like it's coming from all around you. 

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

These over-ear wireless headphones are equipped with an Apple H1 chip which enables some neat features, such as a one-tap pairing process with your iPhone, iPad or Mac. The AirPods Max can also automatically switch between your Apple devices, so you can listen to music from your MacBook and easily take a call on your iPhone without having to fuss around with Bluetooth settings. 

If you're looking for headphones but the AirPods Max are still a bit too rich for your blood, we've got a list of the best headphone deals available right now. We're also keeping tabs on other Memorial Day Apple deals as well as Memorial Day sales across the internet so you can save big as you treat yourself. 

Impulse Buys Under $25 That Actually Make Great Gifts

+18 More
See all photos

Mobile Guides

Phones
Foldable Phones
Headphones
Mobile Accessories
Smartwatches
Wireless Plans