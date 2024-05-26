Apple AirPods Max Are Almost $100 Off at Amazon for Memorial Day

Apple makes some of the best headphones on the market today and its AirPods Max are no exception, offering a premium design and excellent sound quality. They are certainly priced to match, though, retailing for a shade under $550. However, thanks to Memorial Day sales, you can snag a pair of for $450 at Amazon. That's a discount of $99 and a return to the lowest price we've seen them hit in 2024. We don't know how long the sale will last, though, so bear that in mind.

AirPods Max feature active noise cancellation (ANC) that lets you tune out the world whenever you need to focus on work, calls or other important tasks, while transparency mode lets you listen to your favorite media while also remaining aware of what's going on around you. You can also use features like personalized audio for sound that's customized to your ear shape, as well as dynamic head tracking that makes spatial audio feel like it's coming from all around you.

These over-ear wireless headphones are equipped with an Apple H1 chip which enables some neat features, such as a one-tap pairing process with your iPhone, iPad or Mac. The AirPods Max can also automatically switch between your Apple devices, so you can listen to music from your MacBook and easily take a call on your iPhone without having to fuss around with Bluetooth settings.

