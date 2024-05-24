Best Apple Memorial Day Sales: Snag Savings on iPads, Apple Watches, Macs and More
Score great bargains on just about every Apple product before the holiday weekend hits.
The Memorial Day deals are starting to flow as we get closer and closer to the big weekend. You don't have to wait until the day itself to save on some of Apple's best products, including laptops, wearables and more. Apple tech can be some of the best around, but it also happens to be some of the most expensive. That's why taking advantage of a deal on an item you've been looking to grab is never a bad idea, especially if you're already in the market for a new Apple product.
Apple isn't known for offering great deals via the Apple Store, so third-party retailers are generally the best option for those on the lookout for a bargain. Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and others are all running sales right now, and there are some significant Apple discounts to be found.
We've rounded up the best Apple deals currently available so you don't have to hunt them down yourself. Check out some of the highlights below and be sure to check back regularly -- we'll be updating this list throughout the holiday weekend.
iPad deals
Save on popular iPad models this weekend:
- 8.3-inch iPad Mini (6th gen): $400 (save $99)
- 10.2-inch iPad (9th gen): $249 (save $80)
- 10.9-inch iPad (10th gen): $329 (save $20)
- 10.9-inch M1 iPad Air (5th gen): $399 (save $170)
- 11-inch M2 iPad Air (6th gen): $579 (save $20)
- 13-inch M2 iPad Air (6th gen): $764 (save $35)
- 11-inch M4 iPad Pro: $950 (save $49)
Mac deals
Save on Apple's latest Mac laptops and desktops:
- 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air: $849 (save $150)
- 13.6-inch M3 MacBook Air: $999 (save $100)
- 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro: $1,449 (save $150)
- 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro: $1,799 (save $200)
- 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro: $2,299 (save $200)
- 24-inch M1 iMac: $813 (save $437)
- 24-inch M3 iMac: $1,199 (save $100)
- M2 Mac Mini: $499 (save $100)
- M2 Pro Mac Mini (512GB): $1,199 (save $100)
Apple Watch deals
Multiple Apple Watches are all marked down right now:
- 40mm Apple Watch SE (2nd gen): $189 (save $60)
- 44mm Apple Watch SE (2nd gen): $229 (save $50)
- 41mm Apple Watch Series 9: $329 (save $70)
- 45mm Apple Watch Series 9: $359 (save $70)
- 49mm Apple Watch Ultra 2: $780 (save $19)
AirPods and Beats deals
AirPods:
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen, USB-C): $229 (save $20)
- Apple AirPods (2nd gen): $89 (save $40)
- Apple AirPods Max: $450 (save $99)
Beats by Dre:
- Beats Studio Pro wireless noise-canceling headphones: $250 (save $100)
- Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds with Apple H1 chip: $200 (save $50)
- Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones: $150 (save $50)
iPhone deals
Most retailers offer trade-in deals, but if you're buying a new phone with or without a trade-in, be sure to check out our list of the best iPhone deals. We'll also add any notable unlocked iPhone deals right here if and when they become available.
More Apple deals
Find smaller Apple accessories, bundles and other odds and ends here:
- Apple AirTag (4-pack): $79 (save $20)
- Apple AirTag: $25 (save $4)
- Apple USB-C to Lightning Cable (2m): $25 (save $10)
- Apple Pencil Tips (4-pack): $12 (save $7)