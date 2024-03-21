X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Amazon's Big Spring Sale Will Save You 20% on the Casper Mattress

During Amazon's Big Spring Sale, you can get one of the discontinued Casper mattresses for around 20% off.

Taylor Leamey Senior Writer
Taylor Leamey writes about all things wellness, specializing in mental health, sleep and nutrition coverage. She has invested hundreds of hours into studying and researching sleep and holds a Certified Sleep Science Coach certification from the Spencer Institute. Not to mention the years she spent studying mental health fundamentals while earning her bachelor's degrees in both Psychology and Sociology. She is also a Certified Stress Management Coach.
Expertise Bachelor of Science, Psychology and Sociology Credentials
  • Certified Sleep Science Coach, Certified Stress Management Coach
See full bio
Taylor Leamey
3 min read
$796 at Amazon
The Casper Mattress on top of a dark bed frame inside of a well-lit room.
Casper mattress
$796: 20% off
$995 at Amazon
casper-original-mattress-21.jpg
Casper Original mattress
$995: 23% off
$2,495 at Amazon
The Casper Wave Hybrid mattress on a bed frame.
Casper Wave Hybrid mattress
$2495: 19% off

Casper is one of the biggest names in the online mattress game, so you will regularly see sales from the brand. Right now, you can score 20% off select mattresses on Amazon for the first-ever Big Spring Sale

Casper recently discontinued fan-favorite mattresses like the Casper Original and Casper Wave Hybrid and replaced them with a new lineup. So this sale on Amazon is kind of like a victory lap for the long-beloved beds while supplies last. A discount of 20% might not seem like that much, but it very well could be the last chance to get one of these discontinued mattresses. 
Jonathan Gomez

Casper mattress

$796: 20% off

The first bed that's on sale on Amazon is the Casper mattress. It's the brand's most affordable bed from the discontinued lineup. At 10 inches thick and made from three foam layers, it's a solid bed for neutral foam lovers who want a basic bed. You'll now pay $796 for the Casper mattress while it's in stock. 

$796 at Amazon

Casper Original mattress

$995: 23% off

Type Neutral hybrid mattressFirmness MediumTrial 100 nightsWarranty 10-year warranty

The Casper original mattress is similar to the Casper mattress, though it's slightly thicker and has a zoned support layer for added support. It was one of our most recommended mattresses for memory lovers who want a bed-in-a-box. When testing, we found it to be around medium to medium-firm, which is good for any sleeping position.

The 23% off sale on Amazon drops the cost of this bed down to $995. 

$995 at Amazon
Johnathan Gomez/CNET

Casper Wave Hybrid mattress

$2495: 19% off

Thanks to its zoned support construction and supportive coils, the Casper Wave Hybrid is one of the best mattresses for people with back pain. The medium firmness and neutral foam appeal to just about everyone. 

There's no way around it: the Casper Wave Hybrid mattress is expensive, so it's nice to see the price drop to $2,495. It's only 19% off, though it might be your last chance to snag this bed that will ease your back pain. 

$2,495 at Amazon

What are the new mattresses from Casper? 

Casper recently completely overhauled its existing mattress lineup and replaced them with entirely new faces. The new beds are currently 20% off on Casper's website

This isn't an instance where a brand slaps a new cover on a bed and gives it a new name; there have been significant changes from the past mattresses to this new lineup. For instance, while our team was testing the new mattresses, we found that the Casper One mattress was significantly firmer than the Casper Original mattress. 

Overview of Casper's new mattresses:

  • One: The Casper One mattress is the only bed from the new lineup that doesn't have coils. We think it has a firm, neutral foam feel and recommend it to people looking for a firm all-foam mattress. 
  • Dream: The Dream Hybrid mattress resembles the old Casper Original Hybrid mattress. It has the classic soft feel Casper is known for and has a medium firmness. 
  • Snow: Casper's coolest mattress to date, the Snow is a hybrid mattress with a zoned support design and good edge support. It's medium firm and has a slightly more memory foam feel compared with other Casper beds. 
  • Dream Max: The Dream Max has the familiar firmness, feel, and design of the Casper Wave mattress. It has the same feel as the Dream mattress, though it has additional features like an additional foam layer. We found this bed to be medium-soft on the firmness scale. 
  • Snow Max: The Snow Max mattress also has an additional foam layer to enhance the Snow construction. We found it medium to medium-soft on the scale with a more dense memory foam feel. 
The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.

Mattress Buying Guides

Type
People
Preference
Mattress Reviews

Other Sleep Guides

Bed Accessories
Sleep Tech