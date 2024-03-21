Amazon's Big Spring Sale Will Save You 20% on the Casper Mattress

Casper is one of the biggest names in the online mattress game, so you will regularly see sales from the brand. Right now, you can score 20% off select mattresses on Amazon for the first-ever Big Spring Sale.

Casper recently discontinued fan-favorite mattresses like the Casper Original and Casper Wave Hybrid and replaced them with a new lineup. So this sale on Amazon is kind of like a victory lap for the long-beloved beds while supplies last. A discount of 20% might not seem like that much, but it very well could be the last chance to get one of these discontinued mattresses.

Jonathan Gomez Casper mattress $796: 20% off The first bed that's on sale on Amazon is the Casper mattress. It's the brand's most affordable bed from the discontinued lineup. At 10 inches thick and made from three foam layers, it's a solid bed for neutral foam lovers who want a basic bed. You'll now pay $796 for the Casper mattress while it's in stock. $796 at Amazon

Casper Original mattress $995: 23% off Type Neutral hybrid mattress Firmness Medium Trial 100 nights Warranty 10-year warranty The Casper original mattress is similar to the Casper mattress, though it's slightly thicker and has a zoned support layer for added support. It was one of our most recommended mattresses for memory lovers who want a bed-in-a-box. When testing, we found it to be around medium to medium-firm, which is good for any sleeping position. The 23% off sale on Amazon drops the cost of this bed down to $995. $995 at Amazon

Johnathan Gomez/CNET Casper Wave Hybrid mattress $2495: 19% off Thanks to its zoned support construction and supportive coils, the Casper Wave Hybrid is one of the best mattresses for people with back pain. The medium firmness and neutral foam appeal to just about everyone. There's no way around it: the Casper Wave Hybrid mattress is expensive, so it's nice to see the price drop to $2,495. It's only 19% off, though it might be your last chance to snag this bed that will ease your back pain. $2,495 at Amazon

What are the new mattresses from Casper?



Casper recently completely overhauled its existing mattress lineup and replaced them with entirely new faces. The new beds are currently 20% off on Casper's website.

This isn't an instance where a brand slaps a new cover on a bed and gives it a new name; there have been significant changes from the past mattresses to this new lineup. For instance, while our team was testing the new mattresses, we found that the Casper One mattress was significantly firmer than the Casper Original mattress.

Overview of Casper's new mattresses: