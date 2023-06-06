The Casper Mattress Review: Casper's Newest Cheap Bed 8:26 Watch Now

Jun 6, 2023 Wellness

Speaker 1: So the Ultra popular Mattress brand, Casper has introduced a brand new mattress that's designed to be ultra accommodating and affordable. But how is it really? We're gonna talk about that in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I am with cnet and we have our review of the new, the Casper mattress. It's kind of a mouthful to say, but Casper has introduced this bed to be their new, most affordable mattress that's replacing the Casper Element Pro in the Casper original, which is pretty interesting. [00:00:30] We're getting into all that stuff and what it's actually made of, what it feels like, how firm it is, how much it costs, and who should consider picking up the Casper for themselves. That sounds good. Let's dive right in by covering the policy info for the Casper mattress. This is stuff like shipping trial periods, returns, and warranties. Now we did get sent this bed for free so we could test it out and tell you all about it, but if you decide to get one for yourself, you're gonna start with free bed in a box Shipping Casper is one of the brands that sort of started the whole online bed in a box mattress revolution, and that's because it's just really simple and easy. They ship the mattress via FedEx or ups, and then it just arrives at your door in about a four foot tall box. You bring it inside, you open it up, you rip off all the plastic wrapping and then you watch your new mattress inflate. We've done this hundreds of times over here and it's still kind of fun to this day. Speaker 1: There are a few things I do wanna mention about the whole unboxing process though. Number one [00:01:30] is you should probably get a friend there to help you out. Just makes the process go a lot more smoothly. I've unboxed many a mattress by myself, and while it's not impossible, it's just way easier with someone else. And there is a bit of an inflation process that can take a day or two. So right out of the box, the bed might look a little misshapen, like the foams don't really fit all the way to the seams of the cover, so it can look kind of wrong and it can sometimes feel really soft right outta the box. Like if you lay down on it, you might sink all the way down to your foundation or your floor. So if you unbox your mattress [00:02:00] and you think you've made a horrible mistake, don't worry, just give it a day or two. Speaker 1: And plus you get a 100 night trial period that starts when the mattress arrives at your door, which is pretty important. It's not when you actually start sleeping on it. If you leave the mattress in the box for a week or two, that does eat into your trial period. So I would get it unboxed as quickly as you can. So you get a little bit over three months to sleep on the mattress at home to determine if you like it and you want to keep it. If you decide that you don't within the trial period, you can return it and get a full refund, which is really great. That's really the reason people feel comfortable buying [00:02:30] a mattress online because it's pretty much risk free within the trial period. But if you decide to keep the bed, which most people end up doing, especially if you're watching a YouTube video about a mattress, you probably will keep it and it is backed by a standard tenure warranty. Speaker 1: So that's all the policy stuff. We'll try and link more info down below in the description if you wanna learn more about the specifics, like how a mattress warranty actually works. But let's get into the more interesting stuff now, like what this mattress is actually constructed out of and what it's gonna feel like for you to sleep on. So even though the castor mattress is a brand new [00:03:00] mattress in the caster mattress lineup, it's actually deliberately designed to be kind of a throwback to the original caster mattress that came out with many, many years ago. This is a 10 inch thick mattress with three foam layers. You have dense support foam at the bottom, about six inches worth, and then you have a transition layer of memory foam. This is here to give you a buffer between the primary comfort layer on top and the super dense support foam underneath. Speaker 1: Most beds are designed this way with some kind of transition layer between the top comfort foam [00:03:30] and the support foam because the support foam doesn't really feel all that good to lay down on. And then above this transition layer memory foam, you have the primary comfort layer of the Casper mattress, which is a very neutral responsive foam that Casper calls their signature foam. This foam also features what Casper calls air scape, which is essentially these little perforations in the foam that help increase the breathability of the foam, which helps it sleep a little bit more temperature neutral. All of the beds from Casper feature this signature foam in their constructions. With all these foams together, it adds [00:04:00] up to give the Casper mattress a accommodating soft, neutral foam feel that I think the vast majority of sleepers will find to be pretty comfortable. It might not be precisely what you're seeking out in your next mattress. Speaker 1: If you want a super responsive like latex foam feel, that's not really gonna be it. Or this isn't really gonna be your classic dance memory foam feel that a lot of supers out there like this is designed to be kind of just right in the middle of the road and most people who lay down on it will either think it's pretty nice or like it a lot, and that's how Casper as a brand became so popular way back [00:04:30] in the day because most people who try it just generally like it. So I do wanna briefly mention the construction differences between the Casper mattress and the discontinued Casper original. In the all foam version, you can still get the Casper original in a hybrid, but the Casper is replacing the all foam version. This bed was two inches thicker and it featured a zone support layer in its construction, but they seem to have opted for the more basic version of that mattress in the Casper, and it is reflected in the price, which we'll get into a little bit later. Speaker 1: Let's [00:05:00] talk about firmness now. And in our testing we found this bed to be right between a medium and a medium firm on our firmness scale, just a little bit firmer than a medium. So it should be generally accommodating for most sleepers back, stomach, side and combination. If you are a primary side sleeper and you are very lightweight, there is a slight chance this bed might not work for you because you might be seeking more pressure. Relief and firmness is pretty subjective based on your body weight and if you're a very lightweight person, you generally feel beds to be bit firmer than someone like me who's kind of heavy. So [00:05:30] if you are that type of person, you'll probably feel this bed be closer to a medium firm than a medium. So that's probably the only person I would say who might not be able to get by on this mattress. Speaker 1: Everyone else should probably be pretty much fine. If you are a strict back or stomach sleeper, you might wanna seek out a firmer mattress, which will try and make some options down below in the description. But affirmance like this is generally accommodating for most people, especially combo sleepers and couples. And speaking of couples, let's talk about a few considerations for couples, namely edge support and motion isolation. Now, the motion isolation refers to [00:06:00] how well the mattress absorbs cross mattress motion, and since this is an foam bed that uses memory foam within his construction, it's gonna do a really fine job at that. If you are a light sleeper, I don't think you'll have any issues waking up in the middle of the night if your partner tosses and turns. So I think you're in the clear there. Edge support on this thing is just fine. Speaker 1: There's really nothing in the construction to beef up the edge support like you find in the Casper snow mattress, but I don't think you'll get too much of that roll-off sensation if you wind up sleeping on the outer edges of the bed. Maybe if you're sharing [00:06:30] a really small mattress like a full size, you might run into that issue more, but on a queen and above you should be just fine. Which brings us to price, which I think is gonna be one of the most appealing things about the Casper mattress. Sure, it does seem like a little bit of a downgrade from the Casper original that is no longer available, but the price certainly reflects that. For the Casper mattress. In a queen size, you're looking at only about a thousand dollars before factoring in any discounts. Now, that price might change in the future. Speaker 1: Who knows? This is a brand new mattress, so sometimes [00:07:00] the price might start out low and then over the next few months creep up a little bit. So it wouldn't surprise me if when you're watching this video that price is a little bit higher or maybe the M S R P is higher, but they're offering more consistent discounts. Right now I'm not seeing any discounts for Casper, and they're a bit more inconsistent with discounts in comparison to other brands. A lot of times you have to wait around for a major holiday like Memorial Day, which is coming up to get a deal on Casper. So make sure you look down below the scripture for up-to-date pricing and discounts. Hopefully we'll find something to help bring that price down, [00:07:30] but it's already very competitively priced, so who knows what we'll see in the future. And that leaves us with the question, who should think about picking up the Casser mattress for themselves? Speaker 1: And I think that's a very simple question to answer. This is deliberately a throwback to when Casser was a new company and they started selling beds and got really popular. This is just a really accommodating mattress. You should probably like how it feels. The firmness will probably work for you and it's really affordable. So unless you're looking for something really specific or you have way more of a budget and you wanna get something more high end, I think [00:08:00] you'll probably like this mattress. That's really all there is to it. But let us know what you think about the Casper mattress. Write us down below in the comment section. We'll get your thoughts. And if you have any additional questions, make sure you look down below in the description, tons of resources to help you with your online mattress search. Again, I'm not sure if discounts will be found on this mattress, but if we do find them, that's where you'll find them.