20 Best Easter Weekend Mattress Deals

Easter is just around the corner, which can be a surprisingly good time to buy a new mattress. Sales are springing up and dropping the price of your next bed by hundreds. Many brands also offer free sleep accessories and bedding, such as pillows, sheets and mattress protectors, when you buy a mattress.

Our CNET sleep team has been testing and reviewing mattresses for years, so we know a good deal when we see one. We'll update this page throughout the week with the best mattress deals leading up to Easter weekend.

Best Easter weekend mattress deals

DreamCloud Up to 50% off mattresses DreamCloud's spring sale is one you will want to take advantage of. With up to 50% off its already affordable prices, you can snag a luxurious queen-size hybrid bed for $665 or a memory foam mattress for only $765. Read more in our DreamCloud mattress review. See at DreamCloud

Nectar Up to 40% off mattresses Calling all memory foam lovers: This week, save up to 40% on a new Nectar mattress. You can also get a whopping 50% off bundles that include a mattress, adjustable bed frame and a six-piece bedding set. Read more about these beds in our Nectar mattress review. See at Nectar

Brooklyn Bedding 25% off sitewide Brooklyn Bedding offers a variety of mattresses with different firmness profiles and materials. We recommend taking its mattress quiz to find the perfect mattress for your sleeping preferences, then using the promo code SPRING25 for 25% off your entire purchase. See at Brooklyn Bedding

Dreamfoam 25% off mattresses Hop on this chance to save 25% off sitewide using code SPRING25 at Dreamfoam. Typically, it is $800 for the queen-size Dreamfoam Hybrid, but you can get this comfortable bed for only $600. See at Dreamfoam

Titan 25% off mattresses Heavier sleepers need a supportive and durable mattress -- exactly what Titan offers. With the code SPRING25, you can get a queen-size Titan Plus for only $937 or the Titan Plus Luxe for $1,200. Read more about the Titan Plus Mattress. See at Titan

Plank 25% off mattresses Endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association for alleviating back pain and supporting the spine, Plank offers firm mattresses ideal for back and stomach sleepers. Using code SPRING25, the prices for queen-size beds come down to $999 for the Plank Firm and $1,150 for the Plank Firm Luxe. See at Plank

Casper Up to 20% off mattresses Casper is one of the original bed-in-a-box companies, and it just dropped a line of brand-new mattresses, including cooling hybrid beds. Currently 20% off, you can save hundreds on a queen-size bed, ranging from $995 for the Casper One to $2,995 for the Snow Max. See at Casper

Avocado Up to $800 off mattresses Avocado is one of the top eco-friendly mattress brands in the market. These luxury mattresses are crafted with certified organic materials and have various firmness options. Save $400 on the Avocado Green, its most popular bed, and $800 off Avocado's Luxury Organic Mattress. See at Avocado

Helix 20% off sitewide + 2 free pillows Helix Sleep has multiple mattress collections, including the Core, Luxe and Elite Collections. This spring, Helix is offering 20% off sitewide plus two free dream pillows with the purchase of your new mattress (a $150 value). See at Helix

Leesa 20% off mattresses + 2 free pillows Leesa's spring sale means you can get a queen size of its best-seller, the Sapira Hybrid, and two free pillows for only $1,599. Usually $2,000, this is a great deal if you're looking for a comfortable and accommodating hybrid mattress made with premium materials. See at Leesa

Birch 20% off sitewide + 2 free pillows Birch Living by Helix is another popular eco-friendly brand offering 20% off sitewide. Typically $1,873 for a queen Birch Natural, you can snag it for only $1,499 -- plus, you'll get two free Eco-Rest pillows with your purchase. See at Birch

Nest Bedding Up to $770 off mattress bundles A little birdie told us that Nest Bedding is offering up to $770 off its natural and organic mattresses and up to 50% off bedding such as sheets and duvet sets. You can also use the code EASYBOGO when buying one Easy Breather Natural Pillow to get a second for free.

This sale ends on April 4. See at Nest Bedding

Amerisleep $450 off mattresses Amerisleep offers responsive memory foam mattresses that most sleepers will enjoy, even if you aren't a memory foam fanatic. Right now, you can save $450 off any Amerisleep mattress using the code AS450 -- meaning you can get a queen-size AS2 for only $1,099. This deal ends on March 31. See at Amerisleep

Purple Up to $400 off mattresses Purple is a well-known bed-in-a-box brand that uses a one-of-a-kind GelFlex Grid in its mattresses. Purple's spring sale will shave $400 off the price of a Purple or Purple Plus mattress. You can also get 25% off select bedding bundles of sheets, pillows or mattress protectors.

See at Purple

Saatva 15% off orders of $1,000-plus Saatva's current sale will allow you to save up to nearly $700, depending on the mattress you choose. This means you can get a queen-size Saatva Classic, its best-selling luxury innerspring bed, for $1,781 instead of $2,095. See at Saatva

Brentwood Home Up to 15% off mattresses Brentwood Home makes affordable hybrid beds and foam mattresses with plant-based BioFoam. With its spring sale, you can save $100 and get the Cypress Memory Foam Mattress for only $577, which we think is a fantastic deal. See at Brentwood Home

WinkBeds $300 off a mattress The WinkBeds Easter Sale means you can get $300 off any of its mattresses. Get a queen-size WinkBed or GravityLux for only $1,499 or the EcoCloud for $1,699.

This deal ends on April 4. See at WinkBeds