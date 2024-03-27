20 Best Easter Weekend Mattress Deals
Easter weekend mattress deals are springing up. Hop on your chance to save hundreds on beds from top brands like DreamCloud, Brooklyn Bedding and Nectar.
Easter is just around the corner, which can be a surprisingly good time to buy a new mattress. Sales are springing up and dropping the price of your next bed by hundreds. Many brands also offer free sleep accessories and bedding, such as pillows, sheets and mattress protectors, when you buy a mattress.
Our CNET sleep team has been testing and reviewing mattresses for years, so we know a good deal when we see one. We'll update this page throughout the week with the best mattress deals leading up to Easter weekend.
Best Easter weekend mattress deals
DreamCloud's spring sale is one you will want to take advantage of. With up to 50% off its already affordable prices, you can snag a luxurious queen-size hybrid bed for $665 or a memory foam mattress for only $765. Read more in our DreamCloud mattress review.
Calling all memory foam lovers: This week, save up to 40% on a new Nectar mattress. You can also get a whopping 50% off bundles that include a mattress, adjustable bed frame and a six-piece bedding set. Read more about these beds in our Nectar mattress review.
Nolah is offering 35% off select mattresses, which include the Original 10-inch, Signature 12-inch, Evolution 15-inch and Natural 11-inch models. You'll also receive two free pillows with your purchase. Read more in our Nolah mattress review.
If you're looking for a high-quality, budget-friendly bed, check out the Bear Original. For only $649, you can get the queen-size mattress and a free Bear Sleep Bundle with two pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector. Read more in our Bear Original mattress review.
Brooklyn Bedding offers a variety of mattresses with different firmness profiles and materials. We recommend taking its mattress quiz to find the perfect mattress for your sleeping preferences, then using the promo code SPRING25 for 25% off your entire purchase.
Hop on this chance to save 25% off sitewide using code SPRING25 at Dreamfoam. Typically, it is $800 for the queen-size Dreamfoam Hybrid, but you can get this comfortable bed for only $600.
Heavier sleepers need a supportive and durable mattress -- exactly what Titan offers. With the code SPRING25, you can get a queen-size Titan Plus for only $937 or the Titan Plus Luxe for $1,200. Read more about the Titan Plus Mattress.
Endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association for alleviating back pain and supporting the spine, Plank offers firm mattresses ideal for back and stomach sleepers. Using code SPRING25, the prices for queen-size beds come down to $999 for the Plank Firm and $1,150 for the Plank Firm Luxe.
Casper is one of the original bed-in-a-box companies, and it just dropped a line of brand-new mattresses, including cooling hybrid beds. Currently 20% off, you can save hundreds on a queen-size bed, ranging from $995 for the Casper One to $2,995 for the Snow Max.
Avocado is one of the top eco-friendly mattress brands in the market. These luxury mattresses are crafted with certified organic materials and have various firmness options. Save $400 on the Avocado Green, its most popular bed, and $800 off Avocado's Luxury Organic Mattress.
Helix Sleep has multiple mattress collections, including the Core, Luxe and Elite Collections. This spring, Helix is offering 20% off sitewide plus two free dream pillows with the purchase of your new mattress (a $150 value).
Leesa's spring sale means you can get a queen size of its best-seller, the Sapira Hybrid, and two free pillows for only $1,599. Usually $2,000, this is a great deal if you're looking for a comfortable and accommodating hybrid mattress made with premium materials.
Birch Living by Helix is another popular eco-friendly brand offering 20% off sitewide. Typically $1,873 for a queen Birch Natural, you can snag it for only $1,499 -- plus, you'll get two free Eco-Rest pillows with your purchase.
A little birdie told us that Nest Bedding is offering up to $770 off its natural and organic mattresses and up to 50% off bedding such as sheets and duvet sets. You can also use the code EASYBOGO when buying one Easy Breather Natural Pillow to get a second for free.
This sale ends on April 4.
Amerisleep offers responsive memory foam mattresses that most sleepers will enjoy, even if you aren't a memory foam fanatic. Right now, you can save $450 off any Amerisleep mattress using the code AS450 -- meaning you can get a queen-size AS2 for only $1,099.
This deal ends on March 31.
Purple is a well-known bed-in-a-box brand that uses a one-of-a-kind GelFlex Grid in its mattresses. Purple's spring sale will shave $400 off the price of a Purple or Purple Plus mattress. You can also get 25% off select bedding bundles of sheets, pillows or mattress protectors.
Saatva's current sale will allow you to save up to nearly $700, depending on the mattress you choose. This means you can get a queen-size Saatva Classic, its best-selling luxury innerspring bed, for $1,781 instead of $2,095.
Brentwood Home makes affordable hybrid beds and foam mattresses with plant-based BioFoam. With its spring sale, you can save $100 and get the Cypress Memory Foam Mattress for only $577, which we think is a fantastic deal.
The WinkBeds Easter Sale means you can get $300 off any of its mattresses. Get a queen-size WinkBed or GravityLux for only $1,499 or the EcoCloud for $1,699.
This deal ends on April 4.
My Green Mattress is offering 10% off your entire order -- no promo code needed. This brand makes toxin-free, certified organic mattresses ranging from crib size to Cal king.