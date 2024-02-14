A mattress is a significant investment, and it deserves proper protection, but mattress protectors are one of the most overlooked sleep essentials. They're crucial, though, and can protect your mattress from dirt, allergens and moisture, while adding a layer of comfort. That simple layer of fabric can add years to your mattress's life.

I have plenty of experience testing sleep products and forming recommendations based on my time with them. I tried some of the best waterproof mattress protectors in the only way you can: by pouring water on them. I've pick out the best ones for your money, and here's how they felt and performed while I tested them.

What's the best waterproof mattress protector?

When testing the waterproof mattress protectors, there were a lot of great options I came across. The best overall mattress protector was the Saatva mattress protector. It's a heavy-duty mattress protector made from 100% organic cotton with a layer of polyurethane that keeps spills from getting through. It was the thickest protector I tested, not because it has padding but because it's made from high-quality materials.

In my testing experience, I found it extremely comfortable and fit beds well. It does an excellent job of repelling liquid, so you know your mattress will be protected.

Best waterproof mattress protectors of 2024

Saatva Saatva Waterproof Mattress Protector Best overall waterproof mattress protector $195 at Saatva The Saatva Waterproof Mattress Protector is a thick, heavy-duty bed protector with an almost canvas-like feel. It's heavier than other mattress protectors, but the stretchy sides make it easy to put on the mattress. Liquids sit on top of the mattress protector and slowly seep in without going through, thanks to the waterproof barrier. I will say that the Saatva mattress protector is a little big when you first take it out of the packaging, but that is often the case with mattress protectors. You should expect them to shrink a little when you wash them. That said, if you use it straight out of the packaging, the top protector layer could easily shift and leave some of your mattress vulnerable with only the siding to protect it. Pros: Liquid slowly absorbs, giving you time to wipe it away

Durable, canvas-like fabric

Silicone elastic band to keep it in place Cons: The protector top can easily shift off the surface of the bed

Not for people on a budget Additional features: Material: Natural cotton, polyurethane

Natural cotton, polyurethane Style: Sheet style

Sheet style Fits: Mattress up to 16 inches thick



Mattress up to 16 inches thick Trial: 45-day free returns

45-day free returns Warranty: 1-year limited warranty

1-year limited warranty Price: $$ $195 at Saatva

Sleep Number Sleep Number Total Protection Mattress Pad Best cooling waterproof mattress protector $240 at Sleep Number The Sleep Number Total Protection Mattress Pad gives your mattress an extra dose of luxury with a unique wavy texture and cooling feel. It might be a little pricier than other options, but you won't be disappointed with the quality of this bed protector. It has a buttery, soft feel that I can't imagine anyone would dislike. It snags the best cooling waterproof mattress protector because it is cool to the touch while being extremely comfortable. It isn't ice-cold by any means, but the sensation is there. If you're a hot sleeper but don't have the budget to invest in a cooling topper or mattress, this bed protector can help you from overheating at night. The textured top gives the mattress pad a little added cushion. However, I did notice that the texture did change when the fabric absorbed the water. It didn't let any water get through, but it did leave the protector with a wet spot. Other options that repel spills give you enough time to wipe spills away. Pros: Textured top extends over the sides

Extremely comfortable

Antimicrobial and hypoallergenic

Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex certification Cons: Expensive

Absorbs water while others repel it Additional features: Material: Polyester, cotton, spandex

Polyester, cotton, spandex Style : Sheet style

: Sheet style Fits: Mattress up to 16 inches thick



Mattress up to 16 inches thick Trial : 100-day free returns

: 100-day free returns Warranty : 10-year limited warranty

: 10-year limited warranty Price: $$$ $240 at Sleep Number

Happsy Happsy Organic Mattress Pad Best organic waterproof mattress protector $119 at Happsy From mattress company Naturepedic, the Happsy Organic Mattress Protector Pad is a great choice if you're looking for an organic waterproof mattress protector. It's made from soft organic cotton and is extremely stretchy, which makes it a breeze to put on the mattress. While testing, I found this waterproof mattress pad soft and comfortable. It's not something that you would feel through your sheets. I was surprised by how well the Happsy Organic Mattress Pad repelled liquid. Instead of slowly sinking into the fabric like Sleep Number, the water sat on the Happsy mattress protector. This will give you plenty of time to clean up spills before they get a chance to get to your mattress. This also provides extra confidence for this protector to keep out dirt and debris. Pros: Certified organic cotton

GOTS and Made Safe certified

Liquid doesn't penetrate quickly Cons: Loose fit on mattress

Unclear warranty information Additional features: Material : Certified organic cotton and polyurethane film

: Certified organic cotton and polyurethane film Style: Sheet style

Sheet style Fits: Mattress up to 15 inches thick

Mattress up to 15 inches thick Trial: 30-day free returns

30-day free returns Warranty: NA

NA Price: $$ $119 at Happsy

Nectar Nectar Mattress Protector Best padded waterproof mattress protector (Update: Out of stock) $99 at Nectar The Nectar mattress protector has a simple quilted design meant to blend into your sheets, so you can't feel it when you sleep on it. It achieves that thanks to the elastic band around the bottom to keep it in place and a padded top for extra comfort. Most waterproof mattress protectors aren't padded, so it's nice to see one that is. That's why Nectar takes the spot for the best padded mattress protector. Another huge benefit of the Nectar mattress protector is that it fits taller mattresses, which is essential if you have a fluffy pillow top or luxury mattress that boasts many layers. It has a polyurethane backing that keeps spills from getting to your bed. This is pretty standard in the mattress protector market, but it also sometimes feels like you're sleeping on a tarp. Thankfully, that's not the case with the Nectar mattress protector. It won't crinkle or make noise as you roll around on it. Pros: Budget friendly

Same price for all sizes

Fits taller mattresses Cons: Thin sides

Doesn't regulate temperature Additional features: Material: Cotton, poly-fill, polyurethane

Cotton, poly-fill, polyurethane Style: Sheet style

Sheet style Fits: Mattress up to 22 inches thick

Mattress up to 22 inches thick Trial: 50-day free returns

50-day free returns Warranty: 1-year limited warranty

1-year limited warranty Price: $ $99 at Nectar

How we tested the best waterproof mattress protectors

Our CNET sleep team has years of experience testing mattresses and sleep products. We've rolled around on just about every bed that you can buy. With each product, we use tests and assessments to determine the quality, performance and our recommendation. For waterproof mattress protectors, the key factors I used while testing are as follows:

Noise

When you think about mattress protectors, you probably imagine the loud, plastic-like encasements you may have had in your dorm or the last Airbnb you stayed in. The best waterproof mattress protectors are far beyond that now. However, nearly all of them have a polyurethane backing that keeps liquids from seeping through your mattress. This introduces the potential for noise as you roll around at night. No one wants to be woken up at night by the sound of crinkling. Noise was noted while testing every mattress protector on this list.

Waterproof properties

Just because something says it's waterproof doesn't mean it does it well. Assessing the waterproof performance of each mattress protector was essential during our testing process. I did this by pouring water on each protector, noting if it repelled or absorbed water, and if it did absorb it, how long it took.

Specifications

Like mattresses, bed protectors generally have warranties and trials attached to them. For each product, the warranty, trial and certifications were noted in the reviews. Extra features like cooling technology were also included.

Read more on how we test mattresses at CNET.

Things to consider when shopping for a mattress protector

Mattress protectors aren't something you should skip. Not only will it save you cleaning time, but it will also extend the life of your bed by protecting the layers of foam inside.

There are a lot of waterproof mattress protectors out there, varying by price, quality and performance. That makes it challenging to narrow down which mattress protector is best for you. To simplify it, we've narrowed down some critical factors to remember when shopping for the best waterproof mattress protector.

Style

There are several styles of mattress protectors. Some are full encasements that zip around the entirety of your bed, while others are pads that sit on top with straps that anchor it to the bed. The most common type of mattress protector looks like a fitted sheet. They are stretchy and easy to put on, though they can shift at night.

Material

Another thing to consider when shopping for mattress protectors is what it's made of. Some protectors boast organic certifications like Oeko-Tex that confirm the product is free of harmful substances.

Also, decide what type of texture you want from a bed protector. Some, like Sleep Number, have elaborate textures you can feel through a sheet. While others are designed to blend in so you don't even know they are there.

Budget

While they're cheaper than mattresses, mattress protectors can still run you a couple of hundred dollars, depending on the features and brand of the product. Thankfully, there are good options for every budget. Establishing how much you want to spend on a mattress protector will help narrow down your options.

Best mattress protector FAQs

What is a mattress protector? A mattress protector is a sleep accessory that extends the life of your mattress by repelling liquid, dirt and debris. They're typically thin layers of fabric that blend into your existing bedding setup, so you don't even notice they're on your bed.

Do you really need a mattress protector? Mattress protectors are a small investment when you think about the significant return they give. Whether it's sweat, dead skin cells or spills, there are a lot of things that collect in your mattress. The best mattress protectors protect your bed from allergens, debris and limit moisture that could break down the adhesive between foam layers.