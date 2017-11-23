HolidayBuyer's Guide
Unbeatable Black Friday pricing for LG OLED TVs

To buy or not to buy? Tech Today gives you advice about Black Friday deals on LG OLED TVs.
This is CNet, and here the Black Friday tips you need to know about. This year��s Black Friday will mark the lowest price we��ve ever seen from an OLED TV, by LG. So why should you care? Well, LG��s [UNKNOWN] OLED��s are basically the best picture quality in a television we��ve ever tested. And both the 55 and 65 inch versions will be available for unbeatable prices on Black Friday. More stores will have the 55 inch for $1500 and 65 inch for $2300, you probably won't see anything cheaper than that including the first quarter of next year when stores want to sell through their stock of old television. The time to buy is right now if you're considering an upgrade to an OLED 4K TV you really can't say enough good stuff about LG's OLED One detail to note, be sure you're looking for the B7A model as the C7 models will still charge you for cosmetics and sound upgrades. The B7A still carries the same picture quality though and is one of the best Black Friday deals out there. [MUSIC] You can see it today with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in the Apple or Google Play Store.

