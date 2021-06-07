iPadOS 15: How it changes the iPad and what it still doesn't do
Apple
Notification on
Notification off
Transcript
Apple's iPadOS 15.
Here's everything that we know so far.
[SOUND]
It's time to talk about iPadOS.
So Apple just announced a new version of iPadSs at its WWDC conference.
Not a surprise because they've done that before.
What I was expecting this time, was something that really helped the iPad be more of a computer that I would get worked on.
And what that means for me is multitasking.
Now Apple just released a pro iPad that has an M1 processor, so I was thinking of all sorts of possibilities that it could tap into.
that didn't quite happen here.
In fact, they didn't discuss any way Ways that the iPad OS would tap into the M1, but there are ways that the multitasking is improved or it seems to be.
Multitasking and iPad OS 15 is still limited to two apps side by side In split view mode plus a third app that can be hovered on top in a slide over mode.
But the ability to swap between these and reassign apps could be simpler, thanks to a new button on top that will allow you to access other apps and pop them into that arrangement.
Plus there's a new shell feature that will show other open versions of an app.
That you have open at one time to see other pairings of files and things like that.
But what I didn't get was the ability to resize windows and apps, or be able to have it feel a little more like a Mac with external monitors.
Right now I've had a OS can connect to a monitor, but not to extend your display like you can on a Mac.
We'll get to that one in a moment.
Apple did introduce some stuff that's on iOS 14 already for phones.
One is widgets.
So all these little large app type icons that are like mini apps that live on your home screen, those are coming over to the iPad and larger ones too.
Too, so ones that can get really big.
Also the app library, which is another iPhone OS feature, which brings up a grid of all the apps that are installed on your iPad without having to lay them out on your screen.
It turns out that that could be a really helpful shortcut.
By putting that down in the Doc, Doc's can't hold all of your apps but you could launch the app library it seems and be able to bring up what other apps you've got on there.
That's helpful.
One other notable feature that's on iPad OS.
Is something that's about the pencil and the Notes app.
There's a new feature called Quick Notes that allow you to take a note and jot it down really fast when you're in any app.
So you could swipe up from the corner and be able to jot down stuff.
And it seems like it works with anything that you've got open to kinda treat it like a little post it note that you can then tuck away.
Apple keeps trying to dive into ways to use the notes app more rapidly.
They're have been ways to tap on the home screen and use the pencil.
This looks like another way to try to crack that equation.
The notes app is also updated with things where you can at somebody and mention them.
You can be able to tag stuff with hashtags, kinda almost sounds like the Notes app is turning into some sort of a social network.
I'm not sure about all of that, but the ability to quickly take notes and bring them up really fast.
That's the sort of instant multitasking that I'd like to see a lot more on iPad OS.
Now it looks like that type of new app feature is kind of limited to notes at the moment, but hopefully some of the multitasking and app swapping May provide some of that flavor to.
I'm a little bit doubtful though because one of the things I find hardest to do on iPad OS is be able to do things like zoom, posted notes plus work on something else, the type of stuff that I do when I work remotely all the time.
I was really hoping for Apple to lean on the idea of using a monitor for some of that.
Instead, there's something a little different.
That's kind of part of Mac's.
The Mac OS Monterey update has a feature called Universal control and this allows you to use your Mac Trackpad, and keyboard, and mouse to control the iPad that's sitting next to it.
Now Mac's could always tap into iPad's already with a extended monitor feature called sidecar.
But universal control looks like the type of, I could use my Mac alongside an iPad thing That I was hoping for with monitors.
Now you could do this in basically make the Mac another monitor or workspace, but you'd need that Mac and you'd need that version of Mac OS kind of interesting though because it allows you to drag files over from the iPad onto your Mac.
That type of interoperability is the sort of stuff that I'd like to see.
See on multiple screens and the type of multitasking that perhaps I was looking for, but it's just a little bit of a flavor of it.
Those are the biggest things that strike me about iPad OS.
But I was really let down that there's nothing that's really tapping into that and one processor.
Now that the iPads have a processor that on paper is every bit as fast as the new max I was expecting Apple to announce pro apps and pro features that would get into that.
There still are no new Apple pro apps that use the iPad M1.
And as far as the rest of the iPad experience, it sounds like another gradual extension of what we've already seen before.
But we'll see, beta comes out in July.
We're not gonna be able to get our hands on the final version until the fall.
Maybe it'll improve the experience.
I'm hoping that it takes small steps at least.
Up Next
Apple's 2021 iPad Pro is an M1 machine: Let's talk about it
6:48
Unboxing the iPad 8
4:55
Surface Go 2 is a cheap and charming Windows tablet
5:34
My first week at home using the new iPad Pro
10:57
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is as good as Android tablets get
3:17
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 could be the fanciest Android tablet
2:53
First look at the iPadOS beta
6:52
Lenovo's flexible ThinkPad X1 prototype
2:21
The Google Pixel Slate hints at what the iPad Pro needs next