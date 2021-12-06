When is the next Apple event? iPhone SE 3, new iPads and Macs could be coming soon

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple showed off a wide collection of new products in 2021, from the iPhone 13 lineup to the Apple Watch 7 and upgraded MacBook Pro laptops. But as we inch closer to the new year, rumors about what the tech giant has in store for 2022 and when the next event will be held continue to grow.

The latest Power On newsletter from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, reported on by 9to5Mac, breaks down everything we could see from Apple next year including a new iPad Pro, revamped iMac with Apple silicon, a 5G iPhone SE, updated AirPods Pro earbuds, upgraded versions of the Mac mini and three new Apple Watch models, among other things. Here's a full list of Gurman's 2022 predictions:

The iPhone 14



A 5G iPhone SE



A updated iPad Pro, iPad Air and entry-level iPad



A new high-end iMac with Apple silicon



New AirPods Pro



An upgrade MacBook Air with a new design and M2 chip



A new Mac mini model, entry-level MacBook Pro and Mac Pro with Apple silicon



Apple's mixed augmented and virtual reality headset



Three new Apple Watch models with an updated Apple Watch SE, standard Apple Watch



Apple's most recent event was held in October where the company unveiled the AirPods 3 and new MacBook Pro laptops powered by M1 Pro and M1 Max Apple silicon chips (check out CNET's 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro reviews), alongside more HomePod Mini colors, a $5 voice-only plan for Apple Music and the release of MacOS Monterey.

The biggest announcements from Apple's October 2021 event

Prior to Apple's October launch event, the company hosted three other events in 2021. The first event was in April, where we saw new iPad upgrades, colorful iMacs, AirTags trackers, a purple iPhone 12 and more. (Here's everything Apple announced in the spring.) Then, two months later, it held the annual WWDC developers event, where we saw a first look at iOS 15, MacOS Monterey, WatchOS 8 and iPadOS 15.

We then saw a third event from Apple in September where the company unveiled its new iPhone 13 lineup with the Apple Watch 7, iPad Mini 6 and updated entry-level iPad. The iPhone 13 lineup mirrors last year's iPhone 12 collection with standard, Mini, Pro and Pro Max versions. The updated iPhone runs on iOS 15 and features a few camera upgrades, upped storage, a new A15 Bionic processor and more. (Here's how you can buy the iPhone 13 now.)

But when is the next Apple event? Will we see the iPhone SE 3 or a more affordable Apple display next year? Faster Mac Mini? Read on for everything we know so far, including which products Apple could unveil. We'll update this story as new information becomes available.

When is the next Apple event? We will likely have to wait until next year

Since Apple's October event was its fourth launch this year, it's likely we won't see Apple host another event until the spring of 2022.

Apple typically hosts three to four events every year, usually including a spring event, a summer developer conference and one or two more events in the fall. The fall events are often held in September and October and tend to feature new iPhones and Apple Watch upgrades, while the October event typically features new Macs and iPads.

With that history in mind, the next Apple event is likely to take place in the spring of 2022, perhaps in March or April. However, it's also possible that whatever products or announcements the company has ready next spring will be announced without the hoopla of a live event, in which case we're looking at June for Apple's annual WWDC.

Apple's event pattern slightly shifted in 2020 due to production delays during the pandemic. Last year's September Apple event revealed the Apple Watch 6, Apple Watch SE and updated iPad models -- but no new iPhone. The company later took the wraps off the iPhone 12 in October. Last year's Apple event, and subsequent events this year, were also online-only due to the pandemic. A livestream was available as usual through the company's website.

As the pandemic continues to affect many, we'll have to wait and see if Apple will return for an in-person event next year or continue to be virtual-only.

New products we expect: iPhone SE 3, faster Mac Mini and more

Apple unveiled a slew of hardware and software upgrades in 2021, including the AirPods 3, iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7, and new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops. But, there are still a few things we expect the tech giant to announce at its next event. We hope to see the iPhone SE 3, a more affordable Apple display and faster Mac Mini. We're also on the lookout for a few long rumored devices like an Apple competitor to the Amazon Echo Show smart display, a soundbar with a built-in Apple TV and possibly an Apple AR/VR headset.

iPhone SE 3

Apple showed off its revamped iPhone SE in the spring of 2020, but this year the petite iPhone was a no-show. According to a research note from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone SE 3 will likely make its debut in the first half of 2022. Other rumors suggest the new budget-friendly iPhone could sport an LCD display, 5G support, a retro design and Face ID.

If you can't wait until next year for the new iPhone SE, check out CNET's review of the 2020 iPhone SE. And does it still make sense to buy an iPhone SE in 2021?

Midrange Apple display

Apple may also be working on a more affordable version of its Pro Display XDR that was originally released in 2019 for just under $5,000 (not including the $1,000 stand). Bloomberg reported in January that a cheaper Apple monitor was in "early development."

Faster Mini Mac

Last year, Apple unveiled its Mac Mini with the M1 chip. But now that the tech giant has taken the wraps off its M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, when will we see a faster Mac Mini? Gurman previously speculated in August that a new, more powerful Mac Mini could be coming in the "next several months."

Updated 27-inch iMac and MacBook Air

Apple previously announced a new iMac powered by the M1 processor, but it was only the smaller 24-inch model. Bloomberg has reported that Apple is working on processor updates for the 27-inch iMac.

The MacBook Air could also be due for an upgrade. The 2020 MacBook Air was the first to sport Apple's M1 chip. Now Gurman hypotheses the MacBook Air could get a redesign and new rumored M2 chip next year.

New iPad Pro, iPad Air and entry-level iPad

According to Gurman, Apple is planning to update the iPad Pro with a new design and wireless charging support. Gurman speculates Apple could upgrade the iPad Air and entry-level iPad in 2022, as well.

iPhone 14

Apple released its iPhone 13 lineup in September, but the smartphone's successor, the iPhone 14, is likely to make an appearance in the fall of 2022. The iPhone 14 is rumored to finally ditch the notched display, and could house under-display Touch ID, as well. (Here are all the iPhone 14 rumors we've heard so far.)

Apple Watch 8

Apple has announced a new version of its popular Apple Watch every year since the launch of the original in 2014. Gurman predicts Apple could unwrap three new Apple watch models in 2022 with a new Apple Watch SE, an updated standard version (possibly called the Apple Watch 8) and a more durable model for extreme sports athletes.

New devices: Echo Show competitor, soundbar with Apple TV, AR/VR headset and more

We could still see some other brand-new devices from Apple if not next year, then some time in the future. This includes a possible Apple competitor to the Amazon Echo Show that would fuse an entry-level iPad with a speaker, a soundbar equipped with built-in Apple TV similar to Roku's soundbar, an Apple augmented or virtual reality headset, Apple Glasses and an Apple Car.

If you're looking for more about the latest from Apple, you can take a look at everything that was announced at the latest event. You can also check out how the iPhone 13 compares with the iPhone 12, the main difference between each iPhone 13 model, whether it's still worth it to buy an iPhone 12 or iPhone 11, and everything to know about iOS 15.