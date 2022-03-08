The iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Get a Snazzy New Green Color Option

Apple

Apple's iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will come in new green color options, the company announced during an event on Tuesday. The new finishes will be available for preorder starting Friday.

Other than the new shades -- alpine green for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, green for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini -- the phones are the same as the models Apple launched in September. This isn't the first time Apple has launched a new iPhone color option months after a device's launch. Apple released the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini in a pastel purple color during an event in April 2021.

Read more: Which Color iPhone 13 Should You Buy? Check Out the Latest Options

The new green color options will be available alongside Apple's other finishes for the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro. The iPhone 13 is also available in starlight, midnight, blue, pink and Product Red, while the iPhone 13 Pro comes in silver, graphite, gold and blue.

Launching new color options could generate excitement about Apple's flagship product line now that the iPhone 13 series is about six months old. It comes at a time when attention is starting to shift toward the iPhone 14, which is expected to debut during Apple's typical September time frame.

Apple also announced the next-generation iPhone SE during its Tuesday event, marking one of its first major product launches of the year. The new iPhone SE starts at $429, making it slightly more expensive than its predecessor, and it supports 5G connectivity. But Apple generally saves its biggest smartphone announcements for the fall, which is when it typically announces the next generation of the iPhone.

Wondering what else Apple announced today? For starters, there's the upgraded iPad Air with M1 chip, the Mac Studio and Studio Display. You can explore all those products and more with CNET's live blog and event recap.