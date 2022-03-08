Mac Studio Joins Apple's Mac Family, Costs A Mere $1,999

Apple

Unlike Apple's annual September iPhone, or its WWDC developer conference in June, both of which have pretty predictable agendas, the first event in Apple's calendar can be something of a pot-luck: you never know quite what you're going to get. This year's March event, titled "Peek Performance" has turned up the Mac Studio and Studio Display -- two new additions to Apple's computer lineup.

The Mac Studio is a compact, standalone computer, smaller than a Mac Pro, but more powerful than a Mac Mini. The Studio Display, meanwhile, is the accompanying monitor. As the name suggests, the Mac Studio is designed for creative professionals who work in studios, offering them an ideal mix of performance, connectivity and modularity.

The Mac Studio is a diddy thing, measuring just 7x3 inches, so it can sit tucked neatly below your display. Tucked inside its single aluminum extrusion is either Apple's M1 Max or M1 Ultra chips (the former comes with 64GB of unified memory, and the latter offers 128GB). According to Apple, the Mac Studio with M1Max is 2.5x faster than the 27-inch Mac and 50% faster than Mac Pro.

Connectivity wise, it offers four Thunderbolt ports, a 10GB ethernet port, two USB ports, HDMI and a pro audio jack. Additionally there are two USB C ports, another Thunderbolt port and an SD card slot on the front, which will be music to the ears of photographers everywhere.

According to Apple, the Mac Studio is intended to form part of digital or audio workspace for musicians, photographers and videographers, as well as engineers wanting to build new versions of code faster.

The Mac Studio starts from $1,999 and will be available from March 18 -- although if you're keen to get your hands on one, orders open today.