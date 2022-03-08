Apple Reveals Massive 20-Core M1 Ultra Processor for High-End Macs

Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

Apple announced its highest end M1 Mac processor to date, joining two M1 Max chips together into a single chip with 20 processing cores, 64 graphics cores, and support for up to 128GB of memory. The chip, with a remarkable 114 billion transistors, arrived at Apple's March product launch event and powers the new Mac Studio desktop computer.

The chip uses dedicated circuitry on last year's M1 Max with a high-speed silicon link called UltraFusion to marry the two processors together without a complicated design that would mean problems for programmers, Apple said. It's emblematic of the increasing push across the semiconductor industry to use packaging technology to link smaller chip elements into one larger processor.

Although the M1 Ultra is a new high water mark for Apple's processor family, it's a step short of an expected M2 processor that eventually should revamp the core engines in Apple's Mac chips.

Apple's Mac chips, which are more powerful variants of the A-series processors in its iPhones and iPads, have been "a huge success for Apple," said Tirias Research analyst Kevin Krewell. "Most people are happy with the performance, compatibility and battery life."

Apple debuted its M1 chip in November 2020 MacBook Air laptops and compact Mac Minis then spread to a new 24-inch iMac in early 2021. Then in October came the more powerful MacBook Pro laptops with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, variants with more processing cores, more graphics horsepower and support for 32GB and 64GB of memory instead of just 16GB.

Apple's M series chips also helped improve Mac profit margins, analysts believe, with Apple winding down Intel Core processor purchases over a two-year transition period.

Intel is working as hard as it can to improve its chips — and the legions of Windows-based PCs that use them. Intel's new "Alder Lake" processors, formally called 12th Gen Core and now shipping in desktops and laptops, are its first to adopt a hybrid performance and efficiency design used in smartphones and Apple's M series chips. The designs marry performance CPU cores for top speed with efficiency cores for better battery life.

But Intel, still scrambling to upgrade its chip manufacturing technology after years of delays, has a lot more work ahead of it. Under new Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger, it aims to make its own processor components competitive with that of rivals Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) and Samsung by 2024 and superior by 2025. In the meantime, Intel has begun sourcing elements of its own processors from TSMC, which builds Apple's A-series phone chips and M-series Mac chips.