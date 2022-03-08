Apple's Peek Performance Event: Follow Live Announcements of New iPhone SE, Macs and More

James Martin/CNET

It's springtime in tech land, and that usually means it's time for Apple to hold its first big product announcement event of the year. While these aren't events where we'd get a new iPhone 14, for example, Apple typically takes these opportunities to upgrade its iPads and Mac computers, and introduce the occasional new product like the AirTags trackers.

On Tuesday, Apple is expected to focus its attention on its iPhone SE, the relatively low-cost smartphone that reviewers, including here at CNET, often label as a great value for the money. This year, the device is expected to get a headline new feature of 5G wireless, which at the current price of $399, would make it one of the cheapest devices in its class.

We're covering Apple's event live, as it happens, following the announcements with analysis and perspective you can only get here at CNET. Follow along below.