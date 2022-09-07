Want Apple's New iPhone 14? Get Ready to Pay $799, At Least

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will cost at least $799 and $899, respectively, and the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will cost at least $999 and $1,099, Apple announced Wednesday at its Far Out event.

The cost of the iPhone 14 starts at $799 -- the same as the iPhone 13 at launch and the new Apple Watch Ultra -- and the cost of the iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899. The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max prices start at $999 and $1,099, respectively. While these prices are for the base models of the new iPhones, there will likely be other models, with more memory, that will cost extra.

With the release of the iPhone 14 models, the price of previous iPhone models will decrease. iPhone 12 and 13 models now start at $599, and the iPhone SE now starts at $429.

Apple; screenshot by Sarah Lord/CNET

Prices for the iPhone 14 models are in line with similar iPhone 13 models. However, the iPhone 13 Mini cost $699 at launch, making it the cheapest iPhone 13 model. Apple didn't announce a similar iPhone 14 model at its Far Out event Wednesday. According to data from Consumer Research Intelligence Partners, the iPhone 13 Mini reportedly made up only 3% of iPhone sales in the first quarter of 2022, underselling even the iPhone 12 Mini, which made up about 5% of sales in the first half of 2021.

Let's also not forget that the first iPhone was $399 for the 4GB model and $599 for the 8GB model, and both original models came with a two-year contract with AT&T at launch. On the other end of the spectrum, the base model iPhone X started at $999.

The iPhone 14, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max can be preordered starting Sept. 9, and they'll begin shipping Sept. 16. The iPhone 14 Plus can be preordered starting on Sept. 9 also, but it won't ship until Oct. 7.

