iPhone 14 Preorders: Up to $1,000 Off iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro

Unveiled at Apple's September 2022 media event, the iPhone 14 brings a new lineup of flagship Apple phones that includes the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus as well as the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

The Pro phones will catch most of the headlines as the new best iPhone with its upgraded A16 Bionic chip and an updated display that ditches the infamous notch in favor of an adaptive pill-shaped display cutout that Apple is calling the Dynamic Island. On the no-Pro side, the devices keep the same A15 Bionic chip from last year, though mini-sized phone has been ditched in favor of a 6.5-inch iPhone 14 Plus.

The iPhone 14 and 14 Pro can be preordered from Sept. 9, and the device will available on Sept. 16. Despite the device being so new, there are already some solid iPhone deals to be found.

What colors does the iPhone 14 come in?

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come in five different colors: blue, purple, midnight, starlight and Product Red. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max come in deep purple, silver, gold and space black.

How much does the iPhone 14 cost?

The four models of the iPhone 14 have different prices that change depending on the amount of storage. Pricing for each model starts at:

iPhone 14: $799

iPhone 14 Plus: $899

iPhone 14 Pro: $999

iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1,099

Best iPhone 14 preorder deals

James Martin/CNET Preorder the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro directly at Apple from Sept. 9. Devices will begin shipping on Sept. 16. Trade in your old device for up to $720 off your new one.

James Martin/CNET iPhone 14 and 14 Pro preorders are soon set to open at T-Mobile and you'll be able to snag one from $0 with an eligible trade-in. The discount of up to $1,000 is applied via 24 monthly bill credits when trading in an eligible device on Magenta Max. Don't want to go for T-Mo's top-tier plan? You can still save as much as half off your iPhone 14 purchase over 24 months on other T-Mobile plans. You'll also score Apple TV Plus for free at T-Mobile.

James Martin/CNET New and existing customers placing and iPhone 14 or 14 Pro preorder at AT&T can save as much as $1,000 with trade-in. To get the discount, purchase an iPhone 14 device on a qualifying installment agreement, activate or keep eligible unlimited voice and data wireless service, and hand over your old phone in good working condition. You'll get $1,000 in bill credits with a smartphone trade-in value of $230 or higher (which includes iPhone 12 or newer, several Samsung Galaxy phones, Google Pixel 6 Pro and more). Older phones are good for up to $800 in bill credits.

James Martin/CNET Verizon is also offering as much as $1,000 off iPhone 14 purchases via bill credits. Applied over 36 months, the credits are available to those that take out a new line on Verizon's One Unlimited for iPhone plan, or one of its 5G Do More, 5G Play More or 5G Get More plans. The One Unlimited for iPhone plan is particularly appealing for those all-in on the Apple ecosystem as it saves you up to $480 per year with its inclusion of an Apple One family account.

James Martin/CNET New and existing Xfinity Mobile customers can take $400 off a new iPhone, including the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. New customers must activate a new Xfinity Mobile line within 30 days of purchase and existing customers can upgrade one of their existing lines to receive the deal.